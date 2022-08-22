ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

House, fence catch on fire in Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. - A house and a fence caught on fire in the 600 block of North 24th Street in Billings early Thursday morning around 3 a.m. Chief battalion with the Billings Fire Department Kevin Bentz told Montana Right Now fire crews arrived to the scene, saw a fence on fire, but the exterior of the house was barely heavily on fire.
Heavy rain, pea-sized hail and high winds hit Billings Friday afternoon

The National Weather Service has issued a storm warning until 2:30pm for Billings on Friday, August 26th. A late summer hail storm hit the Billings area Friday afternoon. The storm delivered heavy rain in a matter of minutes which can cause drain problems for business owners, residents, and the city.
NWS Billings Forecast calling for more rain in next 24 hours

If you were taken off guard by this afternoon’s heavy rain, hail, and windstorm you’re not alone. NWS Meteorologist Shawn Palmquist tells Yourbigsky.com ABC FOX that the thunderstorms are producing up to 40 mph winds and heavy rain. “We saw 3/10th to 4/10th of an inch of rain which is significant with this disturbance.”
Limited growth on Garceau, Redhorn fires

MISSOULA, Mont. — Overnight infrared mapping shows limited growth of the Garceau and Redhorn fires burning on the Flathead Reservation and Lake County. New mapping puts the Redhorn Fire, burning 7 miles northeast of St. Ignatius, at 501 acres, up five acres from the last flight. Sensors found a...
Is Flashing Other People Legal in Montana? (High Beams, We Mean)

Have you ever been driving down the Interstate or a major highway in Montana at night when someone flashes their high beams at you? Maybe they're trying to warn you about something, perhaps a hazard, or even a police officer just up the road checking for speed. They may even be mad at you for leaving your own high beams on their faces. It's one of the most common practices on the roadway, but is it legal to do?
A New Route To The Heights Is Coming: Billings Bypass Public Meeting

A public meeting presenting the draft for the Billings Bypass Corridor Study is coming in September, in hopes to alleviate traffic congestion in the Billings Heights. The meeting will focus on the corridor study, an effort to proactively plan for developmental growth anticipated to result from the new roadway, and topics such as future development, transportation, land usage, public and private utilities, floodplains, drainage, irrigation, and corridor aesthetics and vision.
West Nile Virus Confirmed in Mosquito Samples, Horse in Two Montana Counties

Press release from the Montana Department of Heath and Human Services. State and local public health officials are reporting the season’s first West Nile virus (WNV) detections in positive mosquito samples in Dawson and Lewis and Clark counties. The first horse infected with WNV this season was also confirmed...
Chance for Heavy Rain, Storms in Billings Every Day This Week

You better get used to afternoon showers and thunderstorms for the next several days, with the current forecast predicting a stretch of wet and stormy days for Billings. Thunderstorms rolled into the Magic City earlier this evening (Monday) which brought heavy rain to some areas prompting a Flash Flood Warning for Southwestern Yellowstone county until 10:30 pm.
Drought monitor shows worsening conditions across portions of western Montana

Western Montana has seen a dry spell of weather over recent weeks. The precipitation deficits are piling up across west-central and southwest Montana, as many areas are 2 to almost 4 1/2 inches below where we should be for this time of the year. Northwest Montana is faring better with precipitation slightly above average through Aug. 22.
