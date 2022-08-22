Read full article on original website
Plumb Joy
4d ago
Polis will keep "asking" until after November when he will strangely change his mind, stop asking and sign on to 60 cents per gallon more expensive gas. If you're a common worker traveling an hour to work there comes a point when you're not making any money after car, gas, insurance, registration, excise taxes, lunch out, income taxes and more that you're better off not working and perhaps better off stealing catalytic converters, cars and other.
Reply
2
Related
cpr.org
We went to the lowest point in Colorado
The land Sally Leinen grew up on stretches over the rolling grasslands of the Kansas-Colorado border. In the 1960s, she would ride her horse across the Arikaree River, which was filled with water and ran east. But, as the years passed, the river became drier. Today, it is usually empty, except when a flash flood rages through. Leinen still lives on these plains and considers the area special.
10 places to get a gallon of gas for under $3.35 in Colorado
Gas prices are slowly dropping across the country, including right here in Colorado. The average price for a regular gallon of gas is now $3.84.
Drone Captures Amazing Footage of Abandoned Colorado Mine
Colorado has a rich mining history that dates back to 1858. The industry was booming in the state during the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries and at that time, mining contributed massively to Colorado's successful economy. A majority of Colorado's mining towns are situated in the mountainous central and southwest...
These Are The 10 Most Affordable Places To Live In Colorado
Nothing is cheap these days - that includes the cost of living. Those who don't actually live in Colorado might see the state as nothing more than a traveler's paradise (and perhaps, specifically for those looking to drop a lot of money), but those who live here (or, at the very least, have visited different parts of the state... and I'm talking beyond Aspen, Denver or *insert popular mountain town here*) know that Colorado, as a whole, has so much to offer.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Voting machine tampering in Colorado points to concern for fall election
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — On the last day of voting in Colorado’s June primary, a poll worker sent to wipe down a voting machine found a concerning error message on its screen: “USB device change detected.”. The machine, used to mark ballots electronically, was taken out of...
Washington Examiner
Colorado leaders aim to regulate turf amid water woes
Colorado leaders across the state are looking for ways to regulate turf grass amid constricting water resources, as the Colorado River Basin enters its 23rd year of a drought. Bureau of Reclamation Chief Camille Calimlim Touton said during a Senate hearing in June that the state’s two largest reservoirs, Lake Powell and Lake Mead, are also at “historically low levels,” hovering at a 28% storage capacity.
7 Invasive Insects in Colorado You Should Kill Immediately If You See Them
There are a few critters on the loose in Colorado making things harder on the land. It figures these creatures would be a bunch of insects. Worse off, they are not even supposed to be here. While smashing these bugs might be somewhat satisfying, we really do not encourage you...
cpr.org
Humans are again aiming at the moon with NASA’s Artemis missions — and Colorado is at the center of it
The spotlight is on Lockheed Martin’s Colorado-based space division as NASA prepares to launch its long-awaited Artemis missions, which could one day bring humans to Mars. If the Earth, moon, and the weather align next week, a spaceship will take off from Florida’s Kennedy Space Center for a 42-day mission that will take it 40,000 miles beyond the moon and back.
RELATED PEOPLE
Oil-gas company ordered to shut down operation at northern Colorado site
FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) has ordered an oil and gas company to immediately cease operation at a site north of Fort Collins due to repeated pollution violations. CDPHE's Air Pollution Control Division issued a cease and desist order Thursday afternoon...
realvail.com
Bennet, O’Dea cross campaign paths, offer very different views on Colorado River water, climate crisis
Along the winding rural highways and forested watersheds of northern Colorado, the paths of Colorado’s two U.S. Senate candidates intertwined on Tuesday at a series of events that put a spotlight on the all-important Colorado River Basin and what fate awaits it in an age of catastrophic climate change.
kunc.org
Colorado Edition: Indigenous water management; deep rattlesnake lore; ‘Spin Me Round’ review
The seven western states in the Colorado River Basin are still looking for a way to conserve an unprecedented amount of water after failing to meet a federal deadline for a plan. The river’s two largest reservoirs are approaching critically low levels. Native people have lived in the Southwest...
People in Colorado Springs react to Biden’s loan forgiveness
COLORADO SPRINGS — On Wednesday, President Biden announced the administration’s plan to forgive eligible student loan debt. “This will allow students who are earning 125,000 dollars or below to get at least 10,000 dollars right off the top. Those who are earning 75,000 or below could qualify for 20,000 dollars,” said Angie Paccione, executive director […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
cpr.org
Xcel Energy wants to raise rates for a climate-friendly gas system. Customers aren’t happy.
Over the last week, Xcel Energy's vision for a climate-friendly natural gas system has received its first test before the public and Colorado utility regulators. The reception, so far, has been chilly. On Thursday, the Colorado Public Utility Commission heard public testimony in response to a request seeking $188.6 million...
This Former Airport Tower in Colorado is Now A Cool Bar + Hangout
Buildings come and go here in Colorado, but this former airport tower in Denver has been repurposed and is now ready to welcome visitors. Flyteco Tower has found its home at the location of the former Stapleton airport control tower in Denver, Colorado, and recently opened its doors to the public on August 13, 2022.
GOP group launches bid to recall Priola after Colorado lawmaker becomes a Democrat
DENVER — Republicans on Wednesday launched a campaign to recall Colorado state Sen. Kevin Priola from office, two days after the Henderson lawmaker changed his registration from Republican to Democrat. Organizers filed paperwork with the Colorado Secretary of State's Office to initiate the recall and formed a committee to...
realvail.com
Major providers using Colorado River Basin water commit to ‘substantially expand’ conservation efforts
Denver Water on Wednesday issued the following press release on an agreement with other major water providers using water in the Colorado River Basin, including Aurora Water, to “substantially expand” efforts to conserve the water it takes out of the basin through trans-mountain diversions:. Large water providers from...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KRDO
Controversial Colorado secure voting PSA no longer airing on TV
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- For weeks, Democratic Secretary of State Jenna Griswold had been running a television public service announcement promoting the security of Colorado's elections. In doing so, she used more than a million taxpayer dollars to pay for them. However, the ads are now being pulled from the air.
milehighcre.com
Piper Sandler Special District Group Secures $57M for Infrastructure Development at Fruition Colorado Subdivision in Keenesburg
Piper Sandler Special District Group, a specialty financing group with more than 30 years of niche experience that are working in Colorado helping special districts fund public infrastructure for new construction and redevelopment, has announced the company secured $57 million in tax-exempt bonds for the Pioneer Community Authority Board to finance the raw water and wastewater gathering and treatment infrastructure for the initial build-out of the upcoming Fruition Colorado subdivision in Keenesburg, Colo. The issuance will help fund the initial infrastructure required to begin development for this new, 3,400-unit master-planned community located 40 miles northeast of the Denver metro area.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Polis touts recently passed ag bill benefiting Colorado growers while conserving more water
Gov. Jared Polis made a few stops in the Roaring Fork Valley on Tuesday, ending his trip in Silt to talk about the future of agriculture and water conservation. “We saw the future of agriculture today, the future of food production, and it’s a more sustainable future, which it has to be when we’re having these tough discussions about the Colorado River Compact and the changing nature of water in the west,” Polis said.
cpr.org
A former Garrison Commander at Fort Carson takes the leadership reigns at Care & Share in Colorado Springs
One in seven people in southern Colorado face food insecurity, according to Care & Share Food Bank, which serves 31 counties across the region. It currently has distribution centers in Colorado Springs and Pueblo and will open a third center in Alamosa in September. The organization recently hired Nathan Springer,...
Comments / 1