Traverse City, MI

Celebrating Your Dog with Pet Supplies Plus in Traverse City

By Xavier Hershovitz
 4 days ago

National Dog Day is Friday August 26!

Whether you want to celebrate your pup then, their birthday, their gotcha day, or just because– Pet Supplies Plus has everything you need to make sure your pooch is appreciated.

On top of celebration themed toys and treats, they also offer a grooming service and a self serve dog wash. They also have a community room that is available for people to get together– with or without their pups.

To learn more about Pet Supplies Plus in Traverse City, click here.

