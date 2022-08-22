Unit 10 sets tentative budget, approves contract with education association

The Red Hill Community Unit School District 10 Board of Education met in regular session on Aug. 18 where the board passed a tentative budget which will be on public display for the next 30 days.

The board set a public hearing to officially accept the budget on Thursday, Sept. 22 at 7:15 p.m.

The board heard from four junior high school teachers who were selected to attend a program at the San Diego Safari Park over the summer. The teachers included Cathy Wirth, Megan Yager, Kelly Przygocki and Andrea Creswell who traveled to San Diego, California, to attend workshops which included hands on activities as well as learning about the 3,600 animals and 300 species being preserved at the facility.

The group hopes to implement their experiences into the curriculum at Red Hill Jr. High School and will stay in contact with the Safari Park who will continue to provide supplies and labs to the school.

The board also heard from Tim Wolfe who is the new seventh and eighth grade girls basketball coach. Wolfe said that numbers are down for the season and he is working with Red Hill Jr./Sr. High School principal Kacey Strange on recruitment.

The Lawrenceville Rotary Club is sponsoring an Interact Club, a Rotary-sponsored service club for young people, at Red Hill High School. The club is organized by Rotarians Rachel Hipsher and Danielle Stevens. The purpose of Interact is to give students an opportunity to participate in fun and meaningful service projects.

In other business:

• The board approved a three-year contract with the Red Hill Education Association.

• The wrestling co-op with Lawrenceville was approved by a 6-1 vote with board members Chad Hill, Trent Masterson, Bruce Jones, Bob Christy, Derek McCullough and John Phipps voting yes and board member Billy Gray voting no to the co-op.

• The board hired Todd Tiffany as assistant principal at RHJSHS as well as part-time district transportation director.

• Parker Havill was hired as the high school assistant boys basketball coach and Jody Cannon was hired as the girls assistant basketball coach.

The next meeting of the Unit 10 Board of Education is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 22 at 7 p.m. at Red Hill Jr./Sr. High School in Bridgeport.