Southern New Mexico drenched over the weekend. Here's a look at rainfall totals.

LAS CRUCES – Monsoonal rains drenched southern New Mexico this past weekend leaving above normal numbers of precipitation across the desert.

A weather system moved across New Mexico beginning late last week with much of the rain falling Saturday. According to New Mexico Climatologist David DuBois, few parts of the state were missed by the system. Most areas received steady rains.

The National Weather Service reported downtown Las Cruces received about .75 inches to 1.5 inches from Friday to Sunday, while 3 to 4 inches fell along US Highway 70 near Organ.

Frenger Park, located near Farney Lane on the south central side of town, was turned into a lake Saturday. Kris Flores and his family took a boat out to the park and went "fishing," catching various debris on their lines. Flores' video documenting the experience was shared hundreds of times on social media.

Anna Denton Ransom visited La Llorona Park on Sunday to find Rio Grande water levels had risen. While there wasn't exactly flooding, the water was higher than usual for this time of year.

On the other side of the Organ Mountains, White Sands Missile Range received around 5 inches of rain between Aug. 18 and the morning of Aug. 22, DuBois said.

NWS Meteorologist Joe DeLizio said over the three days, Silver City received between 2 and 3 inches, Deming received between 1 and 2 inches and Truth or Consequences received between 1.5 inches and 2.5 inches of rain.

Carlsbad Caverns impacted: Floodwaters stranded visitors to Carlsbad Caverns National Park for up to nine hours on Saturday

Several portions of the Gila and Mimbres rivers flooded due to the rains and oversaturation of the soils. DeLizio said some damage was sustained along the riverbed but nothing too serious. Near Virden, the Gila River broke an all-time water-level high when it crested at 30.28 feet Sunday evening.

DuBois said the closed dam is likely what kept the Rio Grande from flooding completely.

The monsoon season still has about a month and a half to go before it wanes. DuBois said forecasts still show rain chances of precipitation for southern New Mexico, though not quite as high as the past weekend.

Correction: The article now states the Gila River runs near Virden, New Mexico.

