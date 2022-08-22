ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lambertville, NJ

The Clearest Lake in New Jersey is a Must Visit

New Jersey lakes are picturesque spots where you can cool down, take a swim, and spend some much-needed time outdoors relaxing. NJ is actually home to over 1,500 lakes that each offer something special and unique. Some are known for their sandy shoreline while others are known for their pristine landscape. Atsion Lake is known for having the clearest water.
HAMMONTON, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

Home Depot finally coming to this Lehigh County shopping center

After more than a decade, Home Depot is gearing up to finally be built at a Lower Macungie Township shopping center. The township’s board of commissioners last week approved the development of the 136,058-square-foot building at the Macungie Crossings shopping center, 5877 Hamilton Blvd. The property sits east of Movie Tavern Trexlertown and the headquarters of Air Products and to the west of the popular Hamilton Crossings shopping center.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Warehouse sprawl collides with 55+ community in N.J. town

Jan Brant left everything she knew in Maryland to move to New Jersey last spring with her husband, Steven, a doctor who’d been commuting to the Garden State for work. Brant, 62, thought there was no better place to start over than Canal Walk, a 55-plus community in Franklin Township in Somerset County, that includes a two-story clubhouse for recreation and a wide selection of clubs and events in a “rural charm” setting, according to its builder Premier Development.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

Driver killed in Route 248 crash identified. Lehigh Township police seeking witnesses.

Sylvanus Schmick, a 59-year-old Lansford, Carbon County resident, died on Thursday as a result of a two-vehicle crash on Route 248 in Lehigh Township. Lehigh Township police responded to the scene just after 4 p.m., at the intersection of Lehigh Drive (Route 248) and Sycamore Drive, where two pickup trucks collided, according to a release from the Lehigh Township Police Department.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Rangers say this man is a person of interest in Delaware Water Gap break-ins

The National Park Service wants the public to help identify a man linked to several car break-ins at Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area. The park service released a photo Tuesday of a man allegedly using credit cards stolen from vehicles at Delaware Water Gap. The photo was taken in a retail store in the Stroudsburg area where purchases were allegedly made using the stolen cards, according to a news release.
DELAWARE WATER GAP, PA
WGAL

Truck crashes into Berks County home

SHOEMAKERSVILLE, Pa. — A truck crashed into a home Monday afternoon in Berks County. It happened on East Noble Avenue in Shoemakersville. Emergency crews said the truck driver was hurt, but not seriously. No one inside the home was hurt.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Clams, bacon and everything in between: A guide to the Lehigh Valley’s fall festival season

Summer might not officially be over until late September, but once August ends, it’s hard not to think that autumn has arrived (even if the temperature says otherwise). In the Lehigh Valley, that also means it’s the start of fall festival season, which is chockfull of weekly autumnal activities. From clams to beer to apples to more beer, there’s a festival for nearly everything during the fall, enough that it can get confusing to remember what’s happening when and where. And even if you have those things straight, it’s hard to pick one over the other.
EASTON, PA
firststateupdate.com

Officials: Worker Airlifted After Being Electrocuted In Bear Wednesday

Delaware State Police are investigating an incident that left a worker in critical condition. Officials said at approximately 4:46 p.m. the New Castle County Paramedics were called to the 1900 block of Pulaski Highway, in Bear, for reports of a subject that had been electrocuted. Upon arrival, Paramedics found a...
BEAR, DE
