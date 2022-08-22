Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas May Add 1 Million to Combat HomelessnessTom HandyDallas, TX
Texas Rangers: Offense Lights Up Coors Field.Alvin GarciaArlington, TX
Barbecue Food Festival Coming to Arlington in NovemberLarry LeaseArlington, TX
How Two School Bus Employees Saved Two Kids From Being Swept Away in The Flood In Dallas on Mondayjustpene50Dallas, TX
Two Fugitives Added to Texas Most Wanted ListLarry LeaseTexas State
Related
advocatemag.com
Kessler Park’s Cragmore Estate is on the market for $1.45 million
A historic Kessler Park home is on the market for $1.45-million. This two-story Tudor revival, built in 1924, sits on a 1/3-acre lot on Belleau Drive, between Colorado Boulevard and Kessler Parkway, according to the listing. Known as the Cragmore Estate, it was built by George P. Jones, a real estate agent who once secured all the property for a “tourist park road,” now Rosemont Avenue, connecting what is now Fort Worth Avenue and West Davis. He also helped negotiate the City of Dallas’ purchase of land for Sevens Park. Jones opened his namesake real estate company a year before this house was built when the name of the street was Argonne Drive, according to newspaper archives.
advocatemag.com
White Rock Coffee continues expansion with a new store near the Snider Plaza Starbucks
Something is always brewing at White Rock Coffee, the java-roasting empire that started in 2005 at Northwest Highway and Ferndale. The WRC team is gearing up to open its fifth location (if you count the drive-thru only on Mockingbird at Abrams and do not count the barista training center near to the original shop). Owners Nancy and Robert Baker also own three additional operations in Lake Highlands — a commercial bakery, a commercial roaster and a warehouse, we reported a few years ago. (These are not open to the public, but Nancy at the time suggested she could conceive of an eventual catering arm, a thing we’ll follow up on for future reporting)
advocatemag.com
East Dallas garage specializing in classic cars to be featured in upcoming TV show
Maupin Metal, a custom Impala shop based in Dallas, purchased Brunner Trim and Glass garage, and it will be featured in an upcoming TV episode. Brunner Trim and Glass, located in the Casa View area at Garland Road and Jupiter Road, has been around for decades. The building will have 15 car bays to accommodate retail automotive services and custom frame-off builds. Services available include mechanical, metal fabrication, paint and body, custom interiors, convertible tops, glass and upholstery.
advocatemag.com
This Swiss Avenue mansion built in 1917 is being listed for $2.5 million
A historic Swiss Avenue mansion is coming on the market soon, and its list price is $2.5 million. The two-story mission revival home, built in 1917, sits on a 0.79-acre lot at the corner of Munger Boulevard and Swiss Avenue, according to the listing. Known as the Green House — in honor of former resident W.A. Green, the founder of W.A. Green department store — it was among the recipients of the 2020 Preservation Achievement Awards from Preservation Dallas.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
advocatemag.com
Dwell with Dignity’s Thrift Studio fundraiser opens this weekend
Dwell with Dignity, a nonprofit founded by a Lakewood neighbor, is opening its Thrift Studio home decor pop-up and fundraiser this weekend. Thrift Studio, now in its 12th year, brings one-third of the nonprofit’s operating revenue. Dwell with Dignity was founded by Lisa Robison in 2009. It provides interior...
advocatemag.com
Live from the DPD, it’s your northeast update!
Okay, okay. You won’t see Kenan Thompson or Kate McKinnon when officers from the Dallas Police Department’s northeast station go live on Facebook to give their weekly updates, but there will be plenty to learn. Neighborhood police officers (NPOs) will share crime prevention tips and upcoming events in their new Weekly Northeast Wake Up each Monday at 9 a.m. beginning Aug. 29.
advocatemag.com
Must read: Willie Nelson and Paul English bio with Dallas native David Ritz
An autobiography of Willie Nelson and Paul English, Me and Paul: Untold Stories of a Fabled Friendship, comes out Sept. 20 from Harper Horizon. The book was co-written with Dallas’ own David Ritz. Ritz, who now lives in California, went to Thomas Jefferson High School. A biographer, ghostwriter, journalist...
advocatemag.com
Dallas Arboretum to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month
The Dallas Arboretum is kicking off its Hispanic Heritage Month celebration with a quinceañera fashion show, live music performances and more. Events begin 10 a.m. Sept. 10 with the quinceañera fashion show in Rosine Hall. Participants will parade through the garden, accompanied by music played by Mariachi Rosas Divinas, North Texas’ first all-female mariachi ensemble.
IN THIS ARTICLE
advocatemag.com
Hay Forum literary fest returns to Wild Detectives with chef’s kiss of a lineup
Hay Forum made its first foray into our neighborhood pre-panny, in September 2019. The literary festival returns to The Wild Detectives for the first time next month with a top-notch line-up for fans of fiction, literary nonfiction and journalism. A collaboration with Hay Festival, Hay Forum Dallas is Sept. 3-4,...
Comments / 0