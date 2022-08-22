ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Sunset Crater National Monument partially reopens following damage from Tunnel Fire

By Sam Burdette, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 4 days ago

The National Park Service partially reopened Sunset Crater Volcano National Monument on Thursday after being closed since the Tunnel Fire began burning in mid-April.

Sunset Crater Loop Road, along with the Lava Flow and A’a trails, are open once more, according to the National Park Service’s website. However, the visitor center, along with Lenox Crater Trail, Lava’s Edge Trail and Cinder Hills Overlook, remain closed for now.

“Most of it is open,” said Chief of Visitor Services for National Park Services in Flagstaff Richard Ullmann. He said the Tunnel Fire especially affected the Lenox Crater Trail, which was completely burned over.

The Tunnel Fire burned 60% of the Sunset Cater National Monument earlier this summer, according to the national monument’s Burned Area Emergency Response & Burned Area Rehabilitation Plan.

A main concern with opening the heavily burned trails is hazard trees, Ullmann said, which means “a tree that has a structural defect that makes it likely to fail,” according to the U.S. Forest Service’s website. The fire-damaged trees pose a safety risk to hikers should they fall.

Additionally, the burned area rehabilitation plan states over a mile of the Lenox Crater Trail was marked using logs, which burned in the fire and have left an unmarked trail as a result.

While the visitor center is safe enough to reopen, Ullmann said it still remains closed simply due to staffing shortages. He said he expects the visitor center to reopen sometime in late September.

“We look forward to reopening the visitor's center as soon as possible,” Ullmann said.

Ullmann said he would like to thank the public for being patient while they did “a lot of work behind the scenes” to get the park safe enough for visitors once again.

As for people planning a trip to the area, Ullmann said people should enjoy the monument safely and heed the closures.

Reach breaking news reporter Sam Burdette at sburdette@gannett.com or on Twitter @SuperSafetySam

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Sunset Crater National Monument partially reopens following damage from Tunnel Fire

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volcano#The Tunnel Fire#Sunset Crater Loop Road#The Lava Flow#The Lenox Crater Trail#The U S Forest Service
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

12K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy