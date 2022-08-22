ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

2 injured in collision involving 3 vehicles, school bus in Phoenix

By Angela Cordoba Perez, Arizona Republic
 4 days ago
A man and a teenager were injured Monday in a collision involving three vehicles and a school bus near 20th Street and Southern Avenue in Phoenix.

Sgt. Melissa Soliz, a spokesperson with Phoenix police, said there were no children on the bus at the time of the collision. A man with non-life-threatening injuries and a female teenager with life-threatening injuries were taken to the hospital.

The teenager was in stable condition as of Monday around 11:30 a.m., Soliz said in an emailed statement.

It is unclear what led to the crash.

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

