The Quire of Eastern Iowa calls for new singers to join. Here's how.

Flashback to January 2020, when The Quire of Eastern Iowa, the corridor’s GLBT+ community chorus, started rehearsals.

There was much excitement in the air as our approaching 25th anniversary in June would be the opportunity to premiere a new set of songs we had commissioned just for such an occasion. There were murmurs of a new disease spreading around the world, but we seemed safe here in the States, at that time…

That celebration of our first 25 years had to be put on hold for about 18 months. But I’m glad to report that we premiered that set of songs telling our stories at our concert last December. It was such a relief to be able to return to rehearsing in person and singing live for an audience last year, with many precautions put in place to keep our singers healthy, along with our audience members.

Having been a member of The Quire for most of its 25 years, I can tell you the return to in-person rehearsals (and performances) last year was overwhelming. I’m particularly thankful for the folks in charge who took the time before resuming activities to check “the temperature” of the returning members to ensure we weren’t rushing back too soon just because we missed the joy of making beautiful music together.

One year later, The Quire is getting set to start rehearsals for our next year. Our new director from last year, Alex Heetland, is back for his second season leading us.

He led us last year not only with his musical background but also his heart. Being a member of the gay community, he understands the feeling of being marginalized at times in life as he steps to the podium with each rehearsal and performance.

Rehearsals take place each Sunday night from 6-8:30 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Iowa City. Open rehearsals for the fall season for new and returning singers will be Sept. 11, 18 and 25.

We will be preparing selections for our winter concert to be performed in Iowa City on Dec. 10. There are no auditions to join and sing with The Quire, just the willingness to attend rehearsal on a regular basis to be prepared for the concert. The theme for the December concert is “Multitudes: A Queer Celebration.”

I know we were blessed to add several new members last year and we welcome others to take a chance on us this season. Though many of us in The Quire are members of the queer community, we also have the support of allies singing amongst us. If you’re interested in finding out more about us, I’d be happy to field your questions!

John Crosheck is a substitute teacher for Iowa City Regina Elementary. Contact him at johnc1040@southslope.net.