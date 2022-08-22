Blue Water Area Week 1 high school football schedule
Week 1 of the 2022 high school football season begins Thursday. Here is the complete schedule for teams in the Blue Water Area.
Thursday
Almont at Marysville — 7 p.m.
Caro at Marlette — 7 p.m.
Croswell-Lexington at Saginaw Swan Valley — 7 p.m.
Dearborn Heights Annapolis at Yale — 7 p.m.
Imlay City at Hazel Park — 7 p.m.
St. Clair at Richmond — 7 p.m.
St. Clair Shores Lake Shore at Port Huron Northern — 7 p.m.
Friday
Grand Rapids Catholic Central at Port Huron —3:30 p.m. (game at Michigan Stadium)
Burton Bentley at Memphis — 7 p.m.
Armada at Marine City — 7 p.m.
Sandusky at Elkton-Pigeon-Bay Port Laker — 7 p.m.
Sterling Heights Parkway Christian at Cardinal Mooney — 7 p.m. (game at Roseville High School)
