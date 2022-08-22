ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Blue Water Area Week 1 high school football schedule

By Brenden Welper, Port Huron Times Herald
 4 days ago
Week 1 of the 2022 high school football season begins Thursday. Here is the complete schedule for teams in the Blue Water Area.

Thursday

Almont at Marysville — 7 p.m.

Caro at Marlette — 7 p.m.

Croswell-Lexington at Saginaw Swan Valley — 7 p.m.

Dearborn Heights Annapolis at Yale — 7 p.m.

Imlay City at Hazel Park — 7 p.m.

St. Clair at Richmond — 7 p.m.

St. Clair Shores Lake Shore at Port Huron Northern — 7 p.m.

Friday

Grand Rapids Catholic Central at Port Huron —3:30 p.m. (game at Michigan Stadium)

Burton Bentley at Memphis — 7 p.m.

Armada at Marine City — 7 p.m.

Sandusky at Elkton-Pigeon-Bay Port Laker — 7 p.m.

Sterling Heights Parkway Christian at Cardinal Mooney — 7 p.m. (game at Roseville High School)

Contact Brenden Welper at bwelper@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @BrendenWelper.

