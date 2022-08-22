Read full article on original website
wpde.com
Police report released in murder of Dillon school principal
DILLON, S.C. (WPDE) — The police report has been released in the murder of 54-year-old Dr. Wendy Cook, who was the head principal of Stewart Heights Elementary school in Dillon, when she was killed. The one page, three sentence report reads:. On 08/21/2022 at 0319hrs deputies were dispatched to...
wpde.com
Man charged in killing of Dillon school principal named in 2021 deadly crash lawsuit
DILLON, S.C. (WPDE) — Kyle Church, 31, is charged with murder in the deadly shooting of the Dillon school principal and is named in a lawsuit filed in July of 2021 involving a deadly crash. The crash happened on June 1, 2020. Attorney Mason King with Jennings Law Firm...
wpde.com
Suspect accused of robbing Marlboro Co. convenience store clerk with knife
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A suspect is in custody after deputies said he robbed a Marlboro County convenience store clerk. Deputies were called around 8:20 p.m., Thursday, to Circle B’s convenience store in McColl where they say a person went into the store armed with a knife and demanded money.
In 2020, 1 in every 25 Dillon County deaths was a murder
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – Cierra Fletcher knew that violence in Dillon County was high. Two years ago, she lost her nephew to it. Then, two months ago, it hit home again when her 15-year-old son, Janare, was shot and killed. “I am so hurt knowing that he’s not going to be there,” she said. […]
Robeson County man charged in girlfriend's murder, dismemberment
Maxton, N.C. — Authorities have arrested a Robeson County man accused of killing his girlfriend. Glenn Locklear III, 24, of Maxton is charged with first-degree murder, concealment of death by dismembering human remains and altering and destroying evidence. Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said Locklear buried parts of his...
wpde.com
1 in custody, 1 hurt after Socastee-area shooting, police say
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person is in custody in connection to a shooting that happened on Alexander Court Thursday afternoon around 3:45, according to Horry County police. Police said the incident happened off of Holmestown Road near Socastee. One person was reported injured. According to the police...
wpde.com
Vehicle damaged in shooting on Highway 31 at Robert Grissom exit; Police want answers
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Horry County Police Department is looking for information about a shooting that they say took place on Highway 31 southbound at the Robert Grissom exit on Wednesday, Aug. 24, around 5:45 a.m. There are no known injuries associated with the incident; however, a...
wpde.com
Lake City police searching for persons of interest in ongoing investigation
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Lake City Police Dept. is asking for help identifying persons of interest in relation to an ongoing investigation. The people of interest include a male and two females in their late teens-early twenties, police said. They were reportedly seen during the early morning...
wpde.com
Marion woman sold alcohol without required permit to undercover officers: SLED
MARION, S.C. (WPDE) — South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) agents arrested a Marion woman Thursday for unlawfully selling alcohol. Stephanie Nero Al Sardieh, 59, is charged with two counts of unlawful sale of alcoholic liquors first offense, and failure to secure a required beer or wine sale permit. She was booked at the Marion County Detention Center.
Horry County police investigate shooting on Highway 31 near Myrtle Beach
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police are investigating a road rage shooting early Wednesday morning along Highway 31 near Myrtle Beach. The shooting happened at about 5:45 a.m. on Highway 31 south near the Robert Grissom exit, according to police. The suspect allegedly fired shots at the victim’s car because they didn’t like […]
WRAL
Missing woman found buried in shallow grave in Robeson County
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Missing woman found buried in shallow grave in Robeson County. Glenn Locklear III, 24, of Maxton is charged with first-degree murder, concealment of death by...
Police: Loris woman set fire to curtains of rental home, fought officers arresting her
LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) — A Loris woman is accused of setting fire to curtains at a home she’s renting and fighting officers who then tried to arrest her for arson, according to a police report obtained by News13. Monique Danielle Johnson, 40, of Loris, was arrested and charged with second-degree arson and resisting arrest. Johnson […]
wpde.com
$50K bond set for Myrtle Beach daycare teacher charged with unlawful neglect of child
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A teacher at a Myrtle Beach daycare center has been arrested and charged with unlawful neglect of a child. Myrtle Beach Police said Katherine Coleman, 33, worked as a teacher at Ocean View TLC Preschool which is the daycare associated with Ocean View Baptist Church.
wpde.com
Man charged with murder, dismembering human remains after body found near Maxton, Sheriff
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — The recovery of human remains Wednesday evening has led to the arrest of a Robeson County man. Glenn Locklear III, 24, of Maxton is charged with first degree murder, concealment of death by disturbing/dismembering human remains and altering/destroying evidence. Wilkins said he was contacted...
counton2.com
Coroner ID’s victims in deadly Charleston multi-vehicle, motorcycle crash
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Two people killed in a motorcycle crash Tuesday are identified by the Charleston County Coroner. Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal identifies Taylor Lee Flowers (29), of Lake City, and Patrick Marrah (31), or Saint Michaels, Maryland. Marrah was the operator and Flower was the rider.
wpde.com
After report of gun on campus, Darlington High School ups precautions
DARLINGTON, S.C. (WPDE) — A school in Darlington County is taking extra precautions following a tip of a student with a gun. Darlington High School went under heightened security following as a precaution Thursday morning, according to Darlington County School District Communications Director Audrey Childers. Childers said they “received...
WMBF
1 injured in single-car crash in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) -- Crews were called to a single-vehicle crash Thursday evening in Galivants Ferry. According to Horry County Fire Rescue, crews responded to a call at 7:08 p.m. on Pee Dee Road South near Hodge Road for a single-car collision. One person was injured and taken to...
wpde.com
2 women charged in bomb threats at Robeson Co. Campbell Soup plant
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — An investigation into multiple bomb threats in June at the Campbell Soup Company plant in Maxton led to the arrest of two Fayetteville women. Adrianna C. Belin, 23, and Montinique Zeigler, 20, were taken into custody early Wednesday morning. Belin and Zeigler are both...
wpde.com
Myrtle Beach police using residential surveillance cameras to catch crimes
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The Myrtle Beach Police Dept. wants to use your surveillance cameras to solve crimes. It's part of their C.A.P.T.U.R.E. Program, which stands for Community Awareness Program Through Utilizing Residential Eyes. The department is asking residents to register their cameras so detectives know where to...
wpde.com
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Police seek tips for truck seen driving through Myrtle Beach fire scene
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Police are looking for a white truck that was caught driving through a first responder barricade at the scene of a fire in Myrtle Beach on Aug. 14. Moments before the truck drove through, there were two firefighters walking through the scene, police said.
