Dillon County, SC

wpde.com

Police report released in murder of Dillon school principal

DILLON, S.C. (WPDE) — The police report has been released in the murder of 54-year-old Dr. Wendy Cook, who was the head principal of Stewart Heights Elementary school in Dillon, when she was killed. The one page, three sentence report reads:. On 08/21/2022 at 0319hrs deputies were dispatched to...
wpde.com

1 in custody, 1 hurt after Socastee-area shooting, police say

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person is in custody in connection to a shooting that happened on Alexander Court Thursday afternoon around 3:45, according to Horry County police. Police said the incident happened off of Holmestown Road near Socastee. One person was reported injured. According to the police...
wpde.com

Marion woman sold alcohol without required permit to undercover officers: SLED

MARION, S.C. (WPDE) — South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) agents arrested a Marion woman Thursday for unlawfully selling alcohol. Stephanie Nero Al Sardieh, 59, is charged with two counts of unlawful sale of alcoholic liquors first offense, and failure to secure a required beer or wine sale permit. She was booked at the Marion County Detention Center.
WRAL

Missing woman found buried in shallow grave in Robeson County

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Missing woman found buried in shallow grave in Robeson County. Glenn Locklear III, 24, of Maxton is charged with first-degree murder, concealment of death by...
wpde.com

After report of gun on campus, Darlington High School ups precautions

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WPDE) — A school in Darlington County is taking extra precautions following a tip of a student with a gun. Darlington High School went under heightened security following as a precaution Thursday morning, according to Darlington County School District Communications Director Audrey Childers. Childers said they “received...
WMBF

1 injured in single-car crash in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) -- Crews were called to a single-vehicle crash Thursday evening in Galivants Ferry. According to Horry County Fire Rescue, crews responded to a call at 7:08 p.m. on Pee Dee Road South near Hodge Road for a single-car collision. One person was injured and taken to...
wpde.com

Myrtle Beach police using residential surveillance cameras to catch crimes

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The Myrtle Beach Police Dept. wants to use your surveillance cameras to solve crimes. It's part of their C.A.P.T.U.R.E. Program, which stands for Community Awareness Program Through Utilizing Residential Eyes. The department is asking residents to register their cameras so detectives know where to...
