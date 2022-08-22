Significant progress being made at Seaview Loft apartments, judge says

Seaview Loft building still not up to code

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Lawyers representing Seaview Lofts , an apartment complex in Newport News, were back in court Monday.

The judge says the Seaview Lofts are still not up to code, but for the first time in weeks, there may be hope on the horizon.

The judge said Monday that "significant progress is being made." News 3 has been covering this story for nearly two full months, week after week, and this is probably the first positive thing that we've heard from the judge so far.

The building is still not open to residents.

Some minor issues have been fixed, like the fire alarm panel, but the main issue -- the elevators still remain.

Lawyers for the Seaview Loft's owner, Ben Weinstein, say parts of the elevator have arrived, now it is a matter of installation.

"Some people may not look this way but our interests are aligned with the city and aligned with the residents. Everyone wants the rebuilding to be fixed, to be safe, and for people to move back into their homes, and the city wants what the city wants. The city would be very happy for their involvement to end," Joshua David, lawyer for the building.

We also asked Mr. David about the lawsuit filed against Weinstein that states Weinstein violated the Fair Housing Act by failing to fix ongoing issues with the building. He essentially said those claims were adversarial and if necessary -- will be discussed in court.

On Monday, the city also told the judge that they had received several complaints of people living in the apartment building despite it being condemned. That issue has since been resolved and the building is now secure.

As for the next steps, in 8 days, on August 30, the judge is requesting a report from the Seaview Lofts on the status of the building. From there, the next hearing date will be scheduled.

With the elevator still not up to code after two months, residents are continuing to move out.

"We are very upset as tenants here in this building. Thank God I had insurance because my insurance took care of me," one resident said.

One Seaview Loft resident had a message for Weinstein.

"Mr. Weinstein, did you consider these people who were living and paying rent in this building on the month to month basis during the things that were transpiring. You should think about that Mr. Weinstein because you hurt a lot of families. You broke up a lot of families," the resident said.

According to documents News 3 obtained from the city of Newport News, the building’s owner needs to repair the hot water boiler, saying the water is too hot creating a scalding hazard for residents.

The Annual Safety Inspections have failed three times since April.

One Seaview resident says she’s been using the elevator all day to move out her belongings.

"I’m still using the elevator. When I come here, I’m still using the elevator. So if it’s so dangerous, why can’t we use it? I just got off the elevator," the resident said.