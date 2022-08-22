ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Bryce Young lands NIL deal with Dr. Pepper

By AJ Holliday
CBS 42
CBS 42
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fAutz_0hQxgC3H00

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Bryce Young continues to add to his long list of NIL deals, recently announcing that he has inked a deal with Dr. Pepper and will be featured in its “Fansville” commercials.

Young will be replacing Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei in the commercials throughout the 2022 campaign.

Wingin’ It: 5 Auburn offensive linemen sign NIL deal with Hooters

“It was a lot of fun,” Young told Forbes on Monday. ” I don’t know if I’m going to give up my football career anytime soon, but I’m proud of the way everything turned out and I’m really excited for everyone to see the commercials. I hope everyone has some fun with them.”

Young is looking to lead Alabama back to the national championship game. In his first year as a starter, Young passed for 4,872 yards and 47 touchdowns, breaking the school record for passing yards and touchdowns in a single season.

The Crimson Tide faces the Utah State Aggies on Sept. 3 at 6:30 p.m. at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AL.com

Alabama football fans reliving rare, miserable losses on Twitter: ‘It’s therapeutic’

Why re-live an Alabama football loss? They happen so rarely, there mere thought of them in the vivid detail fans all remember them must hurt so badly. Paul T. Graham and his fellow Crimson Tide fan friends have found the opposite is true through open, honest and downright hilarious conversations looking back on the 19 losses of the Nick Saban era since the 2008 season during the “19 Days of Misery” Twitter Spaces series.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Auburn, AL
Local
Alabama Sports
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
State
Alabama State
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
Local
Alabama Football
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
CBS 42

Alabama softball hires Lance McMahon as assistant coach

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — University of Alabama softball announced the team has hired Lance McMahon as an assistant coach on Tuesday. McMahon will be working primarily with the pitchers when he comes to the Capstone. He has been with the University of Illinois softball team for six seasons. The Illini pitching staff recorded sub 3.00 […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

2 JEFCOED football games moved because fields not ready

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Schools are having to move the locations of two football games this week. Center Point’s game against Aliceville will now be played at Legion Field. Game time is still 7 p.m. on Friday, August 26, 2022. Hueytown’s game against Clay-Chalkville will now be...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryce Young
AL.com

ESPN’s Marty & McGee praise iconic Alabama breakfast spot: ‘Everything about that place was unbelievable’

ESPN’s Marty Smith and Ryan McGee never forget a good meal in a college football town. The hosts of ESPN Radio and SEC Network’s “Marty & McGee” reminisced about some favorite breakfast spots in the Southeast on last Saturday’s episode. McGee told his partner about a family-style breakfast he had on his own at the Dan’l Boone Inn in North Carolina when Smith remembered a legendary spot in Tuscalosa.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
95.3 The Bear

Northport, Alabama: It Is Finally Back

As a resident of Northport, I can testify on this matter. It has been a tough summer for us Northportians. Northporters? What are WE?. We can solve that issue down the road. After a summer of non-stop traffic due to construction that has made life not-so-fun...I mean, seriously, could they make the Northport construction project any more of a nightmare if they tried???
NORTHPORT, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clemson#Nil#American Football#The Utah State Aggies#Bryant Denny Stadium#Nexstar Media Inc
wbrc.com

New Tuscaloosa city ordinance may increase safety on The Strip

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - As the start of college football season approaches, Tuscaloosa city leaders hope they have addressed the crowding issue that comes along with home games. Tuscaloosa city councilors passed a queuing ordinance last week that requires any business to get a permit if it allows patrons to...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

Birmingham police install speed humps to prevent exhibition driving

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham leaders are working to stop exhibition driving by installing speed humps across the city. Police say several incidents have resulted in injury and death. Downtown residents tell CBS 42 that driving happens late at night, between 1-3 a.m. “You can’t get a good night’s sleep,” said Phillip Forestall, a downtown […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS 42

Mercedes-Benz plant in Vance now manufacturing electric SUV vehicles

VANCE, Ala. (WIAT) — Mercedes-Benz International celebrated a major milestone Thursday morning at the production plant in Vance. Mercedes is now producing electric SUV vehicles. CEO Michael Goebel says it’s a dream come true. “We are extremely proud in Alabama, and we are glad the board made the decision so that this plant could get […]
VANCE, AL
birminghamtimes.com

“I was very popular … but [my wife] was a woman that God gave me’

“You Had Me at Hello’’ highlights married couples and the love that binds them. If you would like to be considered for a future “Hello’’ column, or know someone, please send nominations to Barnett Wright bwright@birminghamtimes.com. Include the couple’s name, contact number(s) and what makes their love story unique.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Two arrested after body of missing Tuscaloosa woman found in Walker County

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — Two people were arrested Tuesday morning after a woman's body was found in a vehicle in the town of Oakman, Alabama earlier this month. The Walker County Sheriff's Office said the body of 30-year-old Cayla Michelle Garner, of Tuscaloosa, was found off of Dixie Springs Road on Thursday, August 4.
WALKER COUNTY, AL
citizenofeastalabama.com

This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Alabama

There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

CBS 42

56K+
Followers
12K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy