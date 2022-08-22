Bryce Young lands NIL deal with Dr. Pepper

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Bryce Young continues to add to his long list of NIL deals, recently announcing that he has inked a deal with Dr. Pepper and will be featured in its “Fansville” commercials.

Young will be replacing Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei in the commercials throughout the 2022 campaign.

“It was a lot of fun,” Young told Forbes on Monday. ” I don’t know if I’m going to give up my football career anytime soon, but I’m proud of the way everything turned out and I’m really excited for everyone to see the commercials. I hope everyone has some fun with them.”

Young is looking to lead Alabama back to the national championship game. In his first year as a starter, Young passed for 4,872 yards and 47 touchdowns, breaking the school record for passing yards and touchdowns in a single season.

The Crimson Tide faces the Utah State Aggies on Sept. 3 at 6:30 p.m. at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

