Cuyahoga County, OH

Cleveland.com

Cuyahoga County residents denounce plans for new jail

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Roughly 100 Cuyahoga County residents attended a community meeting Thursday to speak out against a new jail they say they don’t want. For an hour and a half, residents asked dozens of questions about why a new jail is the best use of half a billion public dollars, how a new building will fix some of the inhumane conditions they said stemmed from leadership and staffing problems, rather than structural concerns, and what the long-term ramifications may be if the mitigation systems meant to protect the community from toxins on the site fail.
Cleveland Jewish News

Ohio reports 23,436 new COVID-19 cases this week

The Ohio Department of Health on Aug. 25 reported 124,151 cumulative COVID-19 hospitalizations, an increase of 604 from a week prior. A total of 14,055 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus, an increase of 36 from a week prior. The three-week average of reported hospitalizations...
Cleveland.com

BWU standardized patient program provides impactful student experiences

BEREA, Ohio -- A collaborative effort between the Baldwin Wallace University Nursing Department and the Department of Theatre and Dance is enabling students to use their medical knowledge and role-playing abilities to achieve a goal of higher, more impactful learning. The standardized patient program (SP) combines controlled medical scenarios, acted...
Cleveland.com

Cleveland nears halfway mark in paying income tax refunds: The Wake Up for Friday, Aug. 26, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. My husband and I filed our income tax returns in March, same as every year. But this year, since I hadn’t worked more than a few hours in Cleveland, I tackled the daunting task of asking the city for a refund. That required writing a big check to RITA for my suburban income tax, since I would no longer be eligible for a credit, and filling out a complicated form for Cleveland, complete with company documentation.
hudson.oh.us

Summit County Prosecutor Warns that Carjackings are on the Rise

In a recent press release from Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh, she warns of a rising number of carjackings occurring in Summit County, as well as in cities throughout Northeast Ohio, including Akron and Cleveland. She offers ways to protect yourself and minimize your chance of becoming a victim.
Cleveland.com

Connect with Connecting for Kids for free educational programs: Strong Points

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio – Connecting for Kids provides education and support to families with concerns about their child. They serve all families, including those children with and without formal diagnoses. CFK offers educational programs, support groups, a Parent Match Program and numerous resources. CFK programs are free to any family with children between the ages 0-12. The service area includes Cuyahoga, Lorain and the surrounding counties.
Cleveland.com

For 2nd time this year, Cuyahoga County is extensively extending bridge work; this time for Cedar Point Road Bridge in the Metroparks

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio - The Cedar Point Road Bridge in the Cleveland Metroparks’ Rocky River Reservation will be closed for repairs several months longer than originally planned because part of the substructure is more deteriorated than anticipated. This marks the second instance this year of the county significantly changing...
