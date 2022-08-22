Read full article on original website
Cuyahoga County residents denounce plans for new jail
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Roughly 100 Cuyahoga County residents attended a community meeting Thursday to speak out against a new jail they say they don’t want. For an hour and a half, residents asked dozens of questions about why a new jail is the best use of half a billion public dollars, how a new building will fix some of the inhumane conditions they said stemmed from leadership and staffing problems, rather than structural concerns, and what the long-term ramifications may be if the mitigation systems meant to protect the community from toxins on the site fail.
Cuyahoga, Lorain, Ashtabula counties red for high COVID-19 spread; masks advised: CDC map for Aug. 25
CLEVELAND, Ohio — More than half of Ohio’s 88 counties — including Cuyahoga, Lorain and Ashtabula — are red, or designated as having high COVID-19 transmission on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Cuyahoga and Lorain counties have remained red since late...
Ohio reports 23,436 new COVID-19 cases this week
The Ohio Department of Health on Aug. 25 reported 124,151 cumulative COVID-19 hospitalizations, an increase of 604 from a week prior. A total of 14,055 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus, an increase of 36 from a week prior. The three-week average of reported hospitalizations...
Is there a solution to gun violence in Cleveland? The CEO of MetroHealth says yes
CLEVELAND — As a level one trauma center, Cleveland's MetroHealth Medical Center sees all kinds of emergencies, from car accidents, to industrial injuries. However, one type of violence is reaching extreme proportions, according to the hospital's outgoing CEO. "Gunfire is mostly not accidental, so we see a lot of...
BWU standardized patient program provides impactful student experiences
BEREA, Ohio -- A collaborative effort between the Baldwin Wallace University Nursing Department and the Department of Theatre and Dance is enabling students to use their medical knowledge and role-playing abilities to achieve a goal of higher, more impactful learning. The standardized patient program (SP) combines controlled medical scenarios, acted...
Cleveland nears halfway mark in paying income tax refunds: The Wake Up for Friday, Aug. 26, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. My husband and I filed our income tax returns in March, same as every year. But this year, since I hadn’t worked more than a few hours in Cleveland, I tackled the daunting task of asking the city for a refund. That required writing a big check to RITA for my suburban income tax, since I would no longer be eligible for a credit, and filling out a complicated form for Cleveland, complete with company documentation.
North Royalton City Schools celebrates employee service year milestones: Talk of the Towns
NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio – At North Royalton City Schools’ convocation, teachers and staff were invited to an opening day breakfast and meeting. Numerous employees were recognized for their years of service. Each employee received a commemorative pin. They include:. · 15 years: Christopher Benze, Sharon Capadona, Corey Durichko,...
A year after being found at Northeast Ohio bus stop, RTA 'Baby Doe' in care of relatives who seek to adopt her
CLEVELAND — She was found on July 19, 2021, laying on the bench at a RTA bus stop at East 105th and Superior, wrapped in a blanket. Witnesses saw her dropped off by an elderly man. Today, that baby girl – who’s about 18 months old now - is...
Summit County Prosecutor Warns that Carjackings are on the Rise
In a recent press release from Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh, she warns of a rising number of carjackings occurring in Summit County, as well as in cities throughout Northeast Ohio, including Akron and Cleveland. She offers ways to protect yourself and minimize your chance of becoming a victim.
Connect with Connecting for Kids for free educational programs: Strong Points
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio – Connecting for Kids provides education and support to families with concerns about their child. They serve all families, including those children with and without formal diagnoses. CFK offers educational programs, support groups, a Parent Match Program and numerous resources. CFK programs are free to any family with children between the ages 0-12. The service area includes Cuyahoga, Lorain and the surrounding counties.
In state-of-city address, Highland Heights mayor touches on achievements, explains upcoming ballot issue
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Mayor Chuck Brunello Jr. delivered his second state-of-the-city address Thursday (Aug. 25) at the Highland Heights Community Center. He spoke of a city that, despite challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, remains “a wonderful place to live, raise a family, work or even own a business.”
The cost of installing solar panels on homes and businesses just got cheaper, thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The cost of putting solar panels on your home or business just dropped with the signing of the federal Inflation Reduction Act, which increases and extends federal investment tax credits that had been scheduled to be phased out or reduced. The legislation that Congress passed earlier...
Summit County Museums for All program adds 3 additional attractions
AKRON, Ohio – Summit County’s Museums for All, a program that offers community members with U.S. government-issued Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) cards discounted admissions to area museums and attractions, now includes three more attractions: Hower House, Hale Farm & Village, and Cummings Center for the History of Psychology.
Following 14-year-old’s murder, city officials defend policing in Ward 14
CLEVELAND, Ohio--Rising concerns over crime in the city’s 14th Ward drew a crowd of several dozen residents to a Wednesday evening gathering where top city officials defended their public safety strategy while acknowledging that more can be done to curb lawlessness in the city’s near-West Side. Mayor Justin...
Wayne’s world is increasingly out of touch with the real world of guns: Sheldon Firem
CHARDON, Ohio -- Dear National Rifle Association,. You’ve made your gun point. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Human trafficking sting nets 35 ‘Johns’ in Ohio
A state-wide human trafficking investigation that took place over the weekend ended in the arrest of 35 "Johns" looking to buy sex and 21 others looking to buy sex from minors.
For 2nd time this year, Cuyahoga County is extensively extending bridge work; this time for Cedar Point Road Bridge in the Metroparks
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio - The Cedar Point Road Bridge in the Cleveland Metroparks’ Rocky River Reservation will be closed for repairs several months longer than originally planned because part of the substructure is more deteriorated than anticipated. This marks the second instance this year of the county significantly changing...
Solon council approves law firm to represent city in service union negotiations
SOLON, Ohio – City Council has authorized the Zashin & Rich law firm of Cleveland to represent the city in labor negotiations with the newly formed Solon Service Department Union. Council passed the legislation at a special meeting Friday (Aug. 26). City Law Director Thomas Lobe had told council...
CLE Rape Crisis Center reports rise in 'unhealthy behaviors' inside schools
Those new number twos are sharpened and the fresh kicks are still nice and clean. Back-to-school is always an exciting time, but it can also bring stress.
We called the press policies of J.D. Vance and Ron DeSantis fascist, and readers thanked us: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- When Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis stumped for Senate candidate J.D. Vance in Ohio last week, cleveland.com reporters were not there because of ridiculous restrictions that DeSantis and Vance placed on anyone covering the event. We’re talking about the attempt to restrict the press on Today in Ohio....
