CLEVELAND, Ohio – Roughly 100 Cuyahoga County residents attended a community meeting Thursday to speak out against a new jail they say they don’t want. For an hour and a half, residents asked dozens of questions about why a new jail is the best use of half a billion public dollars, how a new building will fix some of the inhumane conditions they said stemmed from leadership and staffing problems, rather than structural concerns, and what the long-term ramifications may be if the mitigation systems meant to protect the community from toxins on the site fail.

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH ・ 21 HOURS AGO