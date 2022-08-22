ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volusia County, FL

Volusia Co. officials report over 700 jellyfish stings in 5 days

By Daisy Ruth
 4 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Over 700 jellyfish stings have been reported at Volusia County beaches over the past five days, according to officials.

WESH 2 News reports 367 stings were reported over the weekend, bringing the total to 727 stings over the course of five days.

Python with transmitter eaten by cottonmouth: Zoo Miami

WESH reports no serious reactions were reported and lifeguards treated stings with vinegar.

“They have the long tentacles. We’re not sure exactly what species they are, maybe a sea wasp. The sting is a lot more powerful than a normal jellyfish that would wash up on shore,” said Deputy Chief of Volusia County Beach Safety Tammy Malphurs, who was stung multiple times during swimming drills.

An onshore wind has swept the colorless jellyfish into shallow water, according to WESH.

