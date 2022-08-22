Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Is Chick-fil-A Rolling Out Wings at Select Locations?Briana BelcherNashville, TN
Metro Nashville Back-to-School, Monday, August 8thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered OffendersJax HudurNashville, TN
Free Things to Do in Nashville on August 5th, 6th, and 7th!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction ActAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Related
WSMV
Hendersonville PD forged check case leads to Flordia man receiving 15 charges
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Florida man received 15 charges Friday after Hendersonville Police conducted an investigation regarding a forged check that was used at a local bank. On Wednesday, Hendersonville Police received reports of a forged check that a woman used at a local bank. When authorities learned that...
WSMV
Mt. Juliet Police officer decommissioned over allegations of ‘possible criminal wrongdoing’
MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) - An officer with the Mt. Juliet Police Department has been decommissioned and removed from active service. The MJPD confirmed that Michael Dyce, who has been with the department since February 2020, is being investigated for potential “criminal wrongdoing” while off-duty. MJPD Chief James...
WSMV
Former TN law enforcement officer sentenced for federal civil rights offenses
ALTAMONT, Tenn. (WSMV) - A former Tennessee law enforcement officer was sentenced Friday to 72 months in prison after being convicted of using excessive force against an arrestee, C.G., on two occasions. According to court documents, during C.G.’s arrest in 2014, 61-year-old Anthony “Tony” Bean while he was the Chief...
WSMV
WSMV4 works to Clear the Shelters of Middle Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - NBC Television Stations across the Country, including WSMV 4, are hooking up with local Animal Shelters to Clear the Shelter this month. Clear the Shelters means doing anything to raise awareness, money, and opportunity that can connect a dog or cat with a willing family. This year’s campaign runs from Aug. 1-31.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSMV
TWRA holds photo contest for 2023 Tennessee Wildlife calendar
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency announced this week that they are accepting entries for the 2023 photo contest for publication in Tennessee Wildlife’s annual calendar and license cards. Photographers interested in the contest are invited to submit up to ten of their best photos of...
WSMV
New app helps parents find childcare options
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - There’s a lot of planning before your baby is born, but some people don’t think about finding childcare until it’s too late. Many facilities in Middle Tennessee have long waitlists and new free technology is trying to help some families get around that.
WSMV
Abortions now illegal in Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Abortions are now criminalized in Tennessee as the Human Life Protection Act takes effect. A Nashville woman who had pregnancy complications and lost her child remembers her ordeal. “It hit me pretty hard. It hit me hard when it leaked. I knew what was coming,” Rachel...
WSMV
Physicians concerned over legal consequences of TN abortion ban
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Some medical and legal experts are concerned about how Tennessee’s abortion ban will play out in court during potential lawsuits. Physicians are speaking out now that the state’s trigger law has gone into effect. Doctors rallied today in front of the Davidson County criminal...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSMV
Planned Parenthood and Gov. Lee discuss trigger ban
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Planned Parenthood said its fight is far from over in protecting women’s rights. Now that women have to make decisions that take them out of the state, it is more dangerous. In states where abortion is still legal, there are long waits for appointments. Places...
WSMV
Nolensville falls to Hawaii in Little League World Series
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nolensville Little League baseball team lost Wednesday afternoon to Hawaii in the Little League World Series. The team from Williamson County lost 13-0 in four innings via mercy rule. Both Nolensville and the Hawaiian team were undefeated going into Wednesday’s matchup. Nolensville now falls...
WSMV
Pro-abortion rights advocates speak out day before trigger ban takes effect
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Congressional candidates, doctors, and pro-abortion advocates are all emphasizing that abortion is the top issue on the ballot in November. As of Thursday, it will be a crime for doctors to provide abortions in Tennessee. Some primary care physicians said it now feels like they have...
WSMV
Tennessee First Lady Maria Lee diagnosed with cancer
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Governor Bill Lee made a grim announcement on Friday concerning his wife’s health. The Governor said the state’s First Lady, Maria Lee, has been diagnosed with lymphoma. Lymphoma is cancer that starts in the lymphatic system, which is your body’s disease-fighting system. The lymphatic...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSMV
Which people get student loan forgiveness?
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Biden Administration officially announced they’re canceling student loan debt for most borrowers. According to Education.org, this will include the countless borrowers across Tennessee - owing a combined 31 billion dollar. People who make less than $125,000 a year will have $10,000 dollars forgiven from...
Comments / 0