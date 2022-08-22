ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millersville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSMV

WSMV4 works to Clear the Shelters of Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - NBC Television Stations across the Country, including WSMV 4, are hooking up with local Animal Shelters to Clear the Shelter this month. Clear the Shelters means doing anything to raise awareness, money, and opportunity that can connect a dog or cat with a willing family. This year’s campaign runs from Aug. 1-31.
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Millersville, TN
Millersville, TN
Crime & Safety
WSMV

TWRA holds photo contest for 2023 Tennessee Wildlife calendar

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency announced this week that they are accepting entries for the 2023 photo contest for publication in Tennessee Wildlife’s annual calendar and license cards. Photographers interested in the contest are invited to submit up to ten of their best photos of...
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

New app helps parents find childcare options

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - There’s a lot of planning before your baby is born, but some people don’t think about finding childcare until it’s too late. Many facilities in Middle Tennessee have long waitlists and new free technology is trying to help some families get around that.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Abortions now illegal in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Abortions are now criminalized in Tennessee as the Human Life Protection Act takes effect. A Nashville woman who had pregnancy complications and lost her child remembers her ordeal. “It hit me pretty hard. It hit me hard when it leaked. I knew what was coming,” Rachel...
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

Physicians concerned over legal consequences of TN abortion ban

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Some medical and legal experts are concerned about how Tennessee’s abortion ban will play out in court during potential lawsuits. Physicians are speaking out now that the state’s trigger law has gone into effect. Doctors rallied today in front of the Davidson County criminal...
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana
WSMV

Planned Parenthood and Gov. Lee discuss trigger ban

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Planned Parenthood said its fight is far from over in protecting women’s rights. Now that women have to make decisions that take them out of the state, it is more dangerous. In states where abortion is still legal, there are long waits for appointments. Places...
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

Nolensville falls to Hawaii in Little League World Series

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nolensville Little League baseball team lost Wednesday afternoon to Hawaii in the Little League World Series. The team from Williamson County lost 13-0 in four innings via mercy rule. Both Nolensville and the Hawaiian team were undefeated going into Wednesday’s matchup. Nolensville now falls...
NOLENSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Tennessee First Lady Maria Lee diagnosed with cancer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Governor Bill Lee made a grim announcement on Friday concerning his wife’s health. The Governor said the state’s First Lady, Maria Lee, has been diagnosed with lymphoma. Lymphoma is cancer that starts in the lymphatic system, which is your body’s disease-fighting system. The lymphatic...
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WSMV

Which people get student loan forgiveness?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Biden Administration officially announced they’re canceling student loan debt for most borrowers. According to Education.org, this will include the countless borrowers across Tennessee - owing a combined 31 billion dollar. People who make less than $125,000 a year will have $10,000 dollars forgiven from...
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy