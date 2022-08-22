Already this summer (this unnaturally hot summer, we may add), celebrities have tried to convince us to wear knit sweater dress sets, long-sleeve turtleneck jumpsuits, and a whole lot of leather. They’ve been making cases for pieces we would normally shun during these steaming months, keeping them in the back of the closet only to appear when the temperature dropped considerably, and they’ve been pretty convincing. But, before we can officially enter autumn next month, and finally start comfortably wearing these trends celebrities have been serving up recently, Bella Hadid has one more to throw into the mix—leg warmers. The model was just spotted out in Malibu wearing the unique accessory, and while it’s been awhile since we’ve seen these outside of the dance studio, we don’t hate the look.

