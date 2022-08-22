ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunnyvale, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Bay Area

CHP Arrests 2 in Separate Bay Area Freeway Shootings

The California Highway Patrol arrested two men in separate shootings that took place on Bay Area freeways, officials said Thursday. The shootings happened in June and July of this year. In one of shootings, there was chilling video of an East Bay couple that were seen driving on eastbound I-580...
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Bay Area

Police Investigate Road Rage Incident in San Francisco

Police are investigating a road rage incident that was caught on camera in San Francisco. The incident happened at around 9:30 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of Dartmouth Street, near McLaren Park. According to San Francisco police, the responding officers met with a 40-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman....
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Makawao, HI
State
California State
County
Santa Clara County, CA
Palo Alto, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
Hawaii Crime & Safety
City
Sunnyvale, CA
City
Palo Alto, CA
City
Fresno, CA
Santa Clara County, CA
Crime & Safety
Sunnyvale, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Santa Clara, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
State
Hawaii State
NBC Bay Area

Oakley Police Fatally Shoot Man Who Fired at Officers: PD

An Oakley police officer on Friday fatally shot a 58-year-old man who police say fired several rounds at officers after allegedly threatening his girlfriend. Before the shooting, officers responded at about 10:40 p.m. Thursday to a domestic dispute call along the 1800 block of Teresa Lane, police said. The caller...
OAKLEY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Oakland Police to Increase Patrols in Little Saigon Amid Recent Crime

The Oakland Police Department and the Little Saigon community held an emergency meeting Wednesday following the recent crime in the area. Oakland police are promising to throw multiple resources in the Little Saigon community to try and make the area less of a target for criminals. Chien Nguyen, owner of...
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#El Camino Real#Dna#Prison#Violent Crime#Hawaiian
NBC Bay Area

Gilroy Police Search for Suspect in Shooting in Christmas Hill Park

Police in Gilroy are searching for the suspect in a shooting Tuesday afternoon that has left one man struggling for his life. Officers responded to a 3:06 p.m. report of the shooting in Christmas Hill Park on the city's west side. Upon arrival, they found a man with at least...
GILROY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Caltrain Employee Injured Near Palo Alto Station

A Caltrain contractor is recovering in the hospital after being injured in Palo Alto early Thursday. The man, who has not been identified, fell about 25 feet through wood decking on a walkway next to a rail bridge near the California Avenue Station around 1 a.m., Caltrain said. He suffered...
PALO ALTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC Bay Area

San Jose Family's Stolen Wheelchair Accessible Van Found Badly Damaged

A San Jose family's wheelchair accessible van that was stolen for the second time in a matter of months last week was found Wednesday morning, but it has significant damage. The van — customized to transport Carrie Hancock's 28-year-old son Jeffrey, who has muscular dystrophy — was found by Milpitas police at about 4:30 a.m. in a Wells Fargo parking lot near the entrance to Highway 237.
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Dozens Will Be Forced to Move Following Decision on Wood Street Encampment

About 50 people will be forced to relocate to the streets of Oakland or elsewhere in the next three weeks when Caltrans starts clearing its property along Oakland's Wood Street that homeless people are inhabiting following a federal judge's decision Friday morning. The city has only 30 beds available and...
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Bay Area

Motorcyclist Dies After Crash in San Jose

A motorcyclist died Wednesday after being involved in a crash with a vehicle in San Jose, police said. The crash happened around 12:10 p.m. in the area of Monroe Street and Moorpark Avenue, according to police. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. A juvenile...
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

New Study Identifies Most Segregated Neighborhoods in Bay Area

A new study is sparking discussions about equality in the Bay Area as it mapped out the 20 most segregated neighborhoods around the region. Nearly all are wealthy and overwhelmingly white. Communities in Contra Costa, San Francisco, and San Mateo counties made up a majority of that list. Jennifer Tran,...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy