NBC Bay Area
CHP Arrests 2 in Separate Bay Area Freeway Shootings
The California Highway Patrol arrested two men in separate shootings that took place on Bay Area freeways, officials said Thursday. The shootings happened in June and July of this year. In one of shootings, there was chilling video of an East Bay couple that were seen driving on eastbound I-580...
NBC Bay Area
Police Search for Suspect of Shooting Inside BART Train Near Lake Merritt
Police are investigating a shooting inside a BART train near the Lake Merritt station in Oakland, the transit agency said. The shooting happened on a train from Dublin / Pleasanton to Daly City at around 1:25 p.m., police said. "A bunch of kids come pouring out of a couple of...
NBC Bay Area
Police Investigate Road Rage Incident in San Francisco
Police are investigating a road rage incident that was caught on camera in San Francisco. The incident happened at around 9:30 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of Dartmouth Street, near McLaren Park. According to San Francisco police, the responding officers met with a 40-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman....
NBC Bay Area
Caught on Camera: Neighbor Dispute Over Dog Escalates to Criminal Investigation in Pittsburg
A neighbor dispute over a dog in Pittsburg has sparked a criminal investigation. A video caught on a home surveillance camera appears to show a walk around the neighborhood taking a threatening turn. “It’s crazy because usually it’s a very calm neighborhood,” said Maricruz Ramos Gill. The...
NBC Bay Area
Contra Costa County Deputy Arrested on Multiple Weapons and Drug Charges
A Contra Costa County deputy was arrested Thursday on suspicion of illegal firearms possession among other charges, according to the sheriff's office. Matthew Buckley, a 15-year veteran of the agency, was arrested at his Pinole home after a search warrant was served and evidence was seized, the sheriff's office said.
NBC Bay Area
Oakley Police Fatally Shoot Man Who Fired at Officers: PD
An Oakley police officer on Friday fatally shot a 58-year-old man who police say fired several rounds at officers after allegedly threatening his girlfriend. Before the shooting, officers responded at about 10:40 p.m. Thursday to a domestic dispute call along the 1800 block of Teresa Lane, police said. The caller...
NBC Bay Area
Introducing the ‘Zen Den,' the Pinole Police Department's Officer Decompression Room
Pinole police officers have a new tool to help them handle the stresses that come with the job — a decompression space known as the "Zen Den." The "Zen Den" is a room complete with calming sounds, aromatherapy, crystals and a massage chair. It provides officers with a safe space to process the challenges of the job.
NBC Bay Area
Oakland Police to Increase Patrols in Little Saigon Amid Recent Crime
The Oakland Police Department and the Little Saigon community held an emergency meeting Wednesday following the recent crime in the area. Oakland police are promising to throw multiple resources in the Little Saigon community to try and make the area less of a target for criminals. Chien Nguyen, owner of...
NBC Bay Area
Former San Francisco Public Works Head Mohammed Nuru Sentenced to 7 Years in Prison
San Francisco’s former public works director, who pleaded guilty to steering public contracts and taking pricey gifts, was sentenced Thursday to seven years in prison in a corruption case that ensnared several City Hall officials and insiders. Mohammed Nuru in January pleaded guilty to what federal prosecutors described as...
NBC Bay Area
Gilroy Police Search for Suspect in Shooting in Christmas Hill Park
Police in Gilroy are searching for the suspect in a shooting Tuesday afternoon that has left one man struggling for his life. Officers responded to a 3:06 p.m. report of the shooting in Christmas Hill Park on the city's west side. Upon arrival, they found a man with at least...
NBC Bay Area
Caltrain Employee Injured Near Palo Alto Station
A Caltrain contractor is recovering in the hospital after being injured in Palo Alto early Thursday. The man, who has not been identified, fell about 25 feet through wood decking on a walkway next to a rail bridge near the California Avenue Station around 1 a.m., Caltrain said. He suffered...
NBC Bay Area
San Jose to Install 150 License Plate Readers in Communities Impacted by Gun Violence
San Jose says more than 150 automatic license plate readers are coming to communities severely impacted by gun violence. This after what they call several success stories with the two cameras already installed in one of the city’s most dangerous intersections. They’re about the size of a cell phone,...
NBC Bay Area
Community Members Take Safety Into Their Own Hands Following Deadly Shooting in Little Saigon
Oakland's Asian American community is mourning once again after loosing yet another member of their community. The city's Chinatown and Little Saigon neighborhoods said they are tired of family and friends being victimized and targeted by violence, and have decided to implement new efforts to make the areas safer. Dr....
NBC Bay Area
San Jose Family's Stolen Wheelchair Accessible Van Found Badly Damaged
A San Jose family's wheelchair accessible van that was stolen for the second time in a matter of months last week was found Wednesday morning, but it has significant damage. The van — customized to transport Carrie Hancock's 28-year-old son Jeffrey, who has muscular dystrophy — was found by Milpitas police at about 4:30 a.m. in a Wells Fargo parking lot near the entrance to Highway 237.
NBC Bay Area
Effort To Clean Up SF, Started By Dad Picking Up Trash With His Daughters, Spreads Across City
Like many other parents of young children, Vince Yuen had difficulty during the pandemic keeping them entertained while stuck at home. At the same time, like many other San Franciscans, Yuen began noticing how litter-strewn his beautiful city had become. Those two observations ended up launching Yuen on one, very...
NBC Bay Area
Dozens Will Be Forced to Move Following Decision on Wood Street Encampment
About 50 people will be forced to relocate to the streets of Oakland or elsewhere in the next three weeks when Caltrans starts clearing its property along Oakland's Wood Street that homeless people are inhabiting following a federal judge's decision Friday morning. The city has only 30 beds available and...
NBC Bay Area
After Staying Home to Raise Kids, Texas Grandmother Pursues Dream as Pilot for Southwest Airlines
Life may be best viewed from 30,000 feet for Tamaron Nicklas. But for more than two decades, she's left the flying to her husband, Larry, and watched life unfold with her feet planted firmly on the ground. “I just thought, 'I can't do this anymore. I think I need to...
NBC Bay Area
San Francisco Business Owners Fed Up With Crime, Problems Related to the Unhoused
Business owners in San Francisco's Castro District are fed up with the crime and problems related to the unhoused in the area. The owner of Louie's Barbershop manages the business and said that he regularly deals with the people outside. “Sometimes, you get to work and then you have a...
NBC Bay Area
Motorcyclist Dies After Crash in San Jose
A motorcyclist died Wednesday after being involved in a crash with a vehicle in San Jose, police said. The crash happened around 12:10 p.m. in the area of Monroe Street and Moorpark Avenue, according to police. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. A juvenile...
NBC Bay Area
New Study Identifies Most Segregated Neighborhoods in Bay Area
A new study is sparking discussions about equality in the Bay Area as it mapped out the 20 most segregated neighborhoods around the region. Nearly all are wealthy and overwhelmingly white. Communities in Contra Costa, San Francisco, and San Mateo counties made up a majority of that list. Jennifer Tran,...
