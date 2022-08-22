Read full article on original website
brownwoodnews.com
Joshua Schulze
Joshua Ryan Schulze was born December 23, 1986, and was called home by his Lord on August 24, 2022. Josh was a loving husband and father, a loyal son and brother, and a faithful friend to all who knew him. Josh loved his wife, Cierra in a way that made other people envious of their relationship. Being a dad was his proudest accomplishment and it came natural to him. He was as involved as any dad could be with his children’s activities. He is survived by his wife, Cierra, three young children, Mattie (10), Alivia (7), and Taylor (5), his parents, Nita and Jerry O’Neal of Brownwood, and Ronnie Schulze of Brownwood, his siblings, Nicole Schulze of Brownwood, Autumn Hood (husband Chris) of Blanket, Scottye O’Neal (wife Becca) of Brownwood, Shannon O’Neal Shannon of Commerce, Monica Faircloth (husband Forrest) of Helotes, mother-in-law, Hanna Adams of Burkett, father-in-law, Conda Odom (wife Dee) of Azle, additional in-laws, Korbin McClain of San Angelo, Roby Odom of Baird, Quirt Odom of Azle, Brandi Johnson of Abilene, Doug Adams (wife Candys) of Santa Anna, maternal grandfather, Kenneth Doss of Zephyr, paternal grandparents, M.C. and Myrna Dale O’Neal of Priddy, and many members of his extended family. Josh is preceded in passing by his father-in-law Ricky Adams, maternal grandmother Leila Kellar and husband Hollis, paternal grandparents Helen Schulze and Leland Schulze. Pallbearers are Manuel Rodriguez, Cody Day, Erik Cisneros, Nate De la Torre, Hunter Speck, Cade Doss, Cole Doss, Dylan Sparger, Blake Hood, R.J. Hood, and Ray Soto. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to the Joshua Schulze GoFundMe page. Joey Wilbourn, Pastor, First Methodist Church Brownwood, will officiate.
koxe.com
Doran Lemke, 78, of Brownwood
Funeral services for Doran Lemke, age 78, of Brownwood, will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, August 27, 2022, in Common Grounds at the First United Methodist Church of Brownwood. The family will receive friends from 9:00 to 10:00 AM, prior to the service. Burial will follow in the Duren...
brownwoodnews.com
Doran Lemke
Doran Erich Lemke was born on August 23, 1944, to Erich and Jane (Doran) Lemke in Midland, Texas. He passed away on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, in Brownwood. He leaves behind a wife of 52 years, Glenda (Cox) Lemke, a daughter, Kara (David) Markham, one grandson, Case Markham, one granddaughter, McKenzie (Jason) Markham Burt, two sisters, Janet (Richard) Morris and Liesa (David) Land, one brother, Gerald “Tinker” (Theresa) Lemke, bonus daughter and son in law, Amy and Jason Tindol, bonus grandchildren Ty, Kate, and Barrett Tindol, as well as numerous nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, cousins and many, many friends.
koxe.com
Weekly Brown County COVID Report
In the last seven days, the Brownwood/Brown County Health Department received 122 positive COVID-19 test results. Of the 122 positives this week, 17 were PCR, and 105 were antigen. Of the total number of cases reported this week, 38 cases met the breakthrough definition. This includes asymptomatic, mild symptoms, and...
POSTPONED: I-20 overpass in Eastland County to be removed
EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Due to weather, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is rescheduling the removal of an Eastland County I-20 overpass. The I-20 overpass at CR 235 (Desdemona Boulevard) was scheduled to be removed on Tuesday, August 23, as was announced two weeks earlier. Due to recent rain and more in the […]
San Angelo businessman arrested for felony theft of property
The Sheriff's Office says this is Velez's fourth arrest for a felony theft offense since April.
brownwoodnews.com
Court Records 8/26/22
The following cases were filed in the Brown County Clerk’s office from August 19 through August 25:. Quigley, Christine Hawke, Criminal Mischief >=$100 <$750. Quigley, Christine Hawke, Criminal Trespass Habitation/Shelter. Wittke, Charity Anne, Declaration of Nolle Prosequi. Barragan, Adrian Hegardt, Possession of Marijuana < 2-oz. Basquez, Jesse Deleon, Possession...
brownwoodnews.com
122 positive COVID results reported this week
In the last seven days, the Brownwood/Brown County Health Department received 122 positive COVID-19 test results. Of the 122 positives this week, 17 were PCR, and 105 were antigen. Of the total number of cases reported this week, 38 cases met the breakthrough definition. This includes asymptomatic, mild symptoms, and severe symptom breakthrough cases. There are 2 people currently hospitalized in Brown County for COVID-19.
koxe.com
Bob Burleson, 68, of Brownwood
Funeral services for Bob Burleson, age 68, of Brownwood, will be held at 1:00 PM, Saturday, August 27, 2022, in the Heartland Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in the Cleveland Cemetery in Coleman County. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, August 26, 2022, from...
brownwoodnews.com
CASA volunteers celebrate anniversaries
We want to recognize our volunteer Advocates for their many years of dedicated service to CASA in the Heart of Texas and our local children and families. This month marks 10 years for Susan King Richardson, 5 years for Larry Ringstaff, 9 years for Kathy Thornton, and 3 years for Carolee Smith.
Brownwood, August 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Bangs High School football team will have a game with Early High School on August 25, 2022, 15:30:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
brownwoodnews.com
Five candidates file to fill Place 7 in BISD Board of Trustees election
Brownwood ISD Board of Trustees elections will take place on Tuesday, November 8 and five candidates have filed to run for the vacant Place 7 on the Brownwood school board. Tim Jacobs occupied Place 7 on the Brownwood ISD Board of Trustees for 12 years and resigned in December 2021.
brownwoodnews.com
Brownwood ISD Announces Students with Autism Parent Support Meeting
“1 in 44 children will be identified as a child with autism. Frequently, those children experience challenges in communication and demonstrate unskilled behavior and social interactions in a community and school setting,” said Danielle Howard, the Mental Health Coordinator for Brownwood ISD. “It is frequently said, ‘If you’ve met one student with autism, you have met one student with autism,’ as the needs, talents, and skills of each student exhibit uniqueness and variety. Autism is identified as a spectrum, and may range from students who struggle to communicate at all, to those who struggle with social skills, and communication at a more advanced level. Understanding how to support and assist these students with success in a social world is paramount to building skills, creating long term success, and increasing community support and prosperity.” To help build community and support for the parents, neighbors, and friends of students with autism, BISD will hold their first parent support group meeting on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at 5:30 pm at 2707 Southside Dr, Brownwood, TX, in the Central Support Center.
brownwoodnews.com
Recharged Lions start season with stern test against 5A Abilene Wylie
The countdown is nearly complete and the long-anticipated start to the 2022 Brownwood Lions football campaign is just over the horizon. At 7:30 p.m. Friday at Gordon Wood Stadium, the Lions welcome the Class 5A Division II Abilene Wylie Bulldogs with a goal of earning consecutive season-opening victories. “It’s a...
Authorities Identify Clyde Couple Killed in Motorcycle Crash Friday
ABILENE – Abilene Police identified the man and woman from Clyde who were killed in a motorcycle crash on I-20 in Abilene Friday night. According to information fro the Abilene Police Department, the motorcycle they were on entered the I-20 on ramp from Elmdale. Witnesses say the bike failed to stay in one lane and for unknown reasons crosses both lanes of traffic and crashed into the cable barrier in the median. 43-year-old Jason Gray was pronounced dead at the scene. His wife, 38-year-old Sheree was transported to the hospital with life threatening injures. She was later pronounced…
brownwoodnews.com
Buildings and Standards Commission hearing set for Sept. 15
Notice is hereby given of a City of Brownwood Building and Standards Commission Hearing to be conducted on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at 4 pm in the Council Chambers at 501 Center Ave to inquire into the circumstances, determine the property owner’s intent and to assess, increase or decrease civil penalties or order other abatement methods including, without limitation, demolition of structures upon properties located as follows:
brownwoodnews.com
PHOTOS: Bangs at Early JV football
Nearly 50 images from the Longhorns’ season-opening 36-8 home victory over the Dragons Thursday night.
brownwoodnews.com
Lady Lions rally from two sets down, but fall in five to Granbury NCTA
The Brownwood Lady Lions overcame a two-sets-to-none deficit but could not complete the comeback as the Granbury North Central Texas Academy Pioneers reeled off the final five points in the fifth-set tiebreaker to escape with a 25-20, 25-20, 22-25, 21-25, 15-12 victory Tuesday at Warren Gym. “They played hard, and...
brownwoodnews.com
Lions subvarsity squads sweep three games from Wylie
ABILENE – The Brownwood Freshman Lions highlighted a three-game sweep by the maroon and white in subvarsity action here Thursday with a 40-12 rout of the Class 5A Division II Abilene Wylie Bulldogs during the middle game of a tripleheader. After a scoreless first period, the Freshman Lions reeled...
brownwoodnews.com
HPU to host new season of Brownwood Community Choir
The Brownwood Community Choir, formerly University Singers, is set to begin rehearsals for the group’s 2022-2023 season on Monday, August 29. Rehearsals will be held weekly on Monday evenings from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in room 503 of Howard Payne University’s Davidson Music Complex. The choir is...
