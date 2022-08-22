Lake Coeur d’Alene Raft-Up returns this weekend

Credit: Hagadone Marine Group

COEUR D’ALENE, ID. — Are you looking for something to do in Coeur d’Alene this Saturday?

The Lake Coeur d’Alene Raft-up will return this Saturday in the Casco/Cougar Bay from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Live music, a Lake Coeur d’Alene Cruises boat with food and drink available for purchase and giveaways will be part of Saturday’s event.

In place of a fee to join Raft Up, Hagadone Marine Group — the group organizing the event — is asking you to donate to the Kootenai Environmental Alliance. KEA is the waterkeeper for Lake Coeur d’Alene, looking to conserve, protect and restore the environment on the Idaho Panhandle and the CDA basin.

All you have to do is show up and raft up to the fleet. There is no age limit.

Hagadone Marine Group is teaming up with the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Department to make sure people are safe on Saturday. Along with additional on-water sheriffs, Hagadone Marine Group is requiring one person on each boat to be a designated driver. Designated drivers will be given a wristband, which lets bartenders know to not serve alcohol to that specific individual. Idaho law prohibits people from controlling a vessel while under the influence of alcohol.

