ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Lawn man arrested on child pornography possession charge, Abilene police report

By Obituaries
The Abilene Reporter-News
The Abilene Reporter-News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZPSPf_0hQxeFd200

A Lawn man was arrested Friday on charges of possession of child pornography, according to reports released Monday by the Abilene Police Department.

Lawrence Wright was arrested on charges of 2nd Degree Felony Possession With Intent to Promote Child Pornography. and taken to the Taylor County jail after execution of a search and arrest warrant, police said.

Wright confessed to the viewing and uploading of child pornography, according to reports.

He was taken to the Taylor County Jail and released Saturday after posting a $30,000 bond, according to jail records.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Abilene, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Lawn, TX
County
Taylor County, TX
Abilene, TX
Crime & Safety
Taylor County, TX
Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lawrence Wright
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Abilene Reporter-News

The Abilene Reporter-News

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
153K+
Views
ABOUT

News, sports, business and opinion for Abilene, the Big Country region and Midwest Texas. Brought to you by Abilene Reporter-News.

 http://reporternews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy