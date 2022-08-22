ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

SEC Nation to visit Vanderbilt for football game vs Wake Forest. Last visit was 2019.

By Aria Gerson, Nashville Tennessean
 4 days ago
SEC Nation will head to Nashville prior to Vanderbilt's football game against Wake Forest on Sept. 10.

The weekly show, which airs from 9-11 a.m. CT on SEC Network from the campus of an SEC school, is hosted by Laura Rutledge and features former Commodores quarterback Jordan Rodgers among several other analysts. SEC Network shows Marty & McGee (Saturday, 8 a.m.) and The Paul Finebaum Show (Friday, 2 p.m.) will also air live from the Vanderbilt Commons.

SEC Nation last visited Vanderbilt in 2019 prior to the game against Georgia.

Kickoff against the Demon Deacons is at 11 a.m. at Vanderbilt Stadium. It is the third game of the Commodores' season, following contests against Hawaii and Elon.

The Commodores are 0-4 in the games following four prior visits from SEC Nation.

2022 PREDICTIONS:Can Vanderbilt football win an SEC game in 2022? Here are our predictions

UNANSWERED QUESTIONS:Three unanswered questions for Vanderbilt football as game week arrives

BREAKOUT CANDIDATES:Five Vanderbilt football breakout candidates for 2022 include an emerging running back

Aria Gerson covers Vanderbilt athletics for The Tennessean. Contact her at agerson@gannett.com or on Twitter @aria_gerson.

