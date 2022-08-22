Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther, others urge sides back to table in CCS teachers strike

Columbus Mayor Andrew J. Ginther and Franklin County Board of Commissioners President Erica Crawley urged both sides in the Columbus City Schools teachers strike to return to the bargaining table.

"We need a resolution and we need that now," Ginther said at a news conference Monday, repeating throughout the event that teachers deserve to be "seen," "heard," "respected" and "valued."

Ginther, who said district children already are years behind their educational growth due to COVID-19 lockdowns, added that he remains optimistic after speaking with both district and union representatives that a "fair resolution" is possible, with the negotiating sticking points things that can be addressed by further collective bargaining.

Crawley said she supported teachers' right to strike as part of a process, but that "we all have the same goal in mind," and the two side must find a pathway forward to getting kids back into the classroom.

Columbus City Schools has an enrollment of more than 45,500 students, according to the Ohio Department of Education. Its average teacher has a salary of $74,621, with 13 years of teaching experience.

While Ginther and Crawley appeared to sidestep which side needed to bend, other city officials appeared to side with the teachers.

Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein issued a statement saying that he stood with teachers.

"Our teachers deserve a fair contract that supports them and the students," Klein said.

City Council President Pro Tem Elizabeth Brown said in a Tweet that teachers "sure as hell want to be in the classroom," but that they "must have a strong contract that dignifies their work" and supports students.

"That's what teachers are striking for and I support their fight."

City Council President Shannon Hardin said on Twitter: "Our students deserve to start the school year in the building. Our teachers deserve more pay," and urged both sides to return to the bargaining table.

The city also announced it would create student-support spaces at nine city recreation centers to help students in online schooling that the district is offering, although Ginther cautioned these won't be the same as schools and won't be staffed with teachers.

They are:

Glenwood Community Center, 1888 Fairmont Ave.

Sullivant Gardens Community Center, 755 Renick St. Columbus

Barnett Community Center,1184 Barnett Rd.

Blackburn Community Center, 263 Carpenter St.

Driving Park Community Center, 1100 Rhoads Ave.

Barack Community Center, 580 Woodrow Ave.

Schiller Community Center, 1069 Jaeger St.

Linden Community Center, 1350 Briarwood Ave Columbus

Howard Community Center 2505 N. Cassady Ave.

All nine Community Centers designated to serve students will open daily at 7 a.m. during school days. All other Columbus Community Centers will open at 10 am.

The YMCA of Central Ohio, Boys and Girls Club of Central Ohio, and Columbus Metropolitan Library branches will also open their doors to serve students, the officials said.

