This Texas Town is #1 For Rent Increases Across the United States
Cities Where Rich Out-of-Towners Have Driven Up Home Prices
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in Texas
Austin Duo MIDDLESPOON Have All of the Treats to 'Crush On U'
CBS Austin
SuperZoo debuts top pet products, proven best-sellers!
We love our animals in Austin, so what are the pet industry trends and products to keep your furry family member healthy, happy, & well fed? Christine Johnson, Pet Trend Expert, is joins Chelsey Khan from Superzoo in Las Vegas, pet retail's largest event in North America!. Follow us on...
CBS Austin
GoodPartyATX has the scoop on National Dog Day celebrations
It's National Dog Day and GoodPartyATX, Sarah Wolf, knows exactly how to celebrate all weekend long. She also brought along a special pup, Megan, from Austin Pets Alive is looking for her forever home. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin and find us on Facebook at We Are Austin...
CBS Austin
Harry Styles 'Love on Tour' adds 6th night at Moody Center due to "overwhelming demand"
AUSTIN, Texas — Harry Styles fans, rejoice! Another night has been added at the Moody Center for his 'Love on Tour' in Austin due to "overwhelming demand." The English singer, songwriter, and actor already had five concerts lined up this fall, but a sixth show has been scheduled for October 3, 2022, at 8 p.m. with special guest Gabriels.
CBS Austin
Austin's Bat Fest 2022 returns to Congress Ave Bridge after 2-year pandemic hiatus
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin's Bat Fest 2022 returns this weekend after a two-year pandemic hiatus. On Saturday, August 27, more than 50 arts & crafts vendors, food and drinks, and live musical performances will take over the Congress Avenue Bridge throughout the evening. There will also be fun children's activities, an adult and children's bat costume contest for a chance to win $100, and other bat-related activities.
CBS Austin
Southside fans rejoice! Mr. Natural reopens popular S. Lamar location
Anyone looking for amazing vegan, vegetarian, or gluten free options prepare to celebrate Mr. Natural's second location on South Lamar is back with delicious baked goods, juices, breakfast, and lunch options and so much more!. Our Trevor Scott catches up with Chef Jesus Mendoza for a look inside their South...
CBS Austin
Firehouse Animal Health Centers Wednesday Friendsday: Meet Jasmine the birthday girl
We have our party hats and treats because it is somebody's special birthday on this special Firehouse Animal Health Centers Wednesday Friendsday and the only thing this birthday girl wants is a forever home. Austin Humane Society's Katie Kennedy joins Trevor Scott to help Jasmine find a home. Follow us...
CBS Austin
West Shore Home shares their secret to easy-to-clean showers
As summer winds down and fall arrives, a lot of people are shifting their attention towards getting their homes in order. You might be dreading it, but one task you won’t have to worry about is cleaning your shower. Jason Parton, General Manager of West Shore Home in Austin, joins Chelsey Khan today to explain how their showers make cleaning a breeze.
CBS Austin
#FAMILYFUN: Austin Gamblers 'buck into town' hosting PBR team series at Moody Center
Austin, tx — This weekend, the new Professional Bull Riders Team Series is coming to the brand-new Moody Center in Austin, Texas. The Austin Gamblers will be the first pro sports tenant in the new, state-of-the-art Moody Center and will host the seven other teams from around the nation at a three-day, action-packed tournament and western lifestyle event from Aug. 26 to Aug. 28, 2022.
CBS Austin
University of Texas offering 'Taylor Swift Songbook' class in liberal arts honors program
AUSTIN, Texas (TND) — The University of Texas at Austin is offering a brand new class this fall focused on teaching "literary traditions and forms" through the lens of popular American singer/songwriter Taylor Swift. "The Taylor Swift Songbook" will be taught by Professor of English Elizabeth Scala to undergraduates...
CBS Austin
aGLIFF: Black As U R
Black As U R premieres tonight at aGLIFF Prism 35, Austin's oldest film festival. This is one film that should be on your radar. On May 25, 2020 George Floyd was murdered by Derek Chauvin, a Minneapolis police officer, who suffocated Floyd as bystanders pleaded with him to relent. Protests immediately erupted and the city of Minneapolis went up in flames, as the murder sparked a firestorm of national and international protest.
CBS Austin
Austin Police investigating homicide at Zilker Park near Barton Springs Pool
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a second homicide in a tourist hotspot in two days Thursday morning. Senior Patrol Officer Demitri Hobbs said a call came in at 7:15 a.m. reporting a suspicious vehicle with bullet holes in the windows located in the 2200 block of Barton Springs Road at Zilker Park.
CBS Austin
Thieves use cell phone cameras to peek through the darkest tint on car windows
AUSTIN, Texas — Thieves are using smartphones to see what’s inside your car. Cell phone cameras let crooks peek through the darkest tint on back-side windows. Taking a run around Lady Bird Lake has always been a gamble. Get a workout, but risk having a car parked under the MOPAC Bridge broken into.
CBS Austin
Fertility doctors unite, speak out against abortion bans
AUSTIN, Texas — More doctors are raising awareness about the impacts abortion-banning trigger laws, like the one that took effect in Texas on Thursday, can have on their patients. Nationwide, a group of fertility specialists is banding together to educate others and take action. Doctors for Fertility is a...
CBS Austin
More Texas schools to display 'In God We Trust' poster donations
AUSTIN, Texas — A Texas law requires public schools to display “In God We Trust” posters donated to them by private citizens or organizations if the posters meet certain criteria. While some argue the law violates the separation of church and state, others say it promotes a...
CBS Austin
Person dead after motorcycle collision in Manor
MANOR, Texas — The Austin EMS department said a person died on the scene after a motorcycle collision in Manor. The incident occurred in 13900 block Shadowglen blvd around 6:24 p.m. EMS says to expect road closures in the area. Travis County ESD 12 advises drivers to slow down...
CBS Austin
Shoal Creek flooding damages a popular Austin BMX Skate Park
AUSTIN, Texas — The heavy rains that flooded Shoal Creek on Monday also damaged a popular Austin BMX Skate Park. Liam Driscoll showed up at the Heath Eiland and Morgan Moss BMX Skate Park on Tuesday expecting to catch some air and grind down rails. He was not prepared to see the bottom two-thirds of the park covered in debris and mud. The skateboarder has been coming to this park for two or three years and says rainstorms have never left it looking this bad.
CBS Austin
APD seeks help ID'ing persons of interest in downtown Austin shooting that injured four
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying two persons of interest related to a shooting that left four people injured in March 2022. The shooting happened at 1:59 a.m. in the 400 block of E. 6th Street on March 20 -- the...
CBS Austin
Woman in critical condition after shooting at Georgetown home; husband arrested
A woman is in critical condition at a Williamson County hospital and her husband is in jail after a shooting Wednesday afternoon at a home in Georgetown. It happened at around 1:25 p.m. at a home in the 1400 block of Grande Mesa Drive, in a neighborhood just off FM 1460.
CBS Austin
Suspect detained near Dell Seton hospital after shooting incident off E. 7th Street
AUSTIN, Texas — A suspect was detained near a downtown Austin hospital after a shooting incident occurred in the entertainment district Thursday night, authorities said. The Austin Police Department said the shooting originated in the 2600 block of E. 7th Street at around 9:15 p.m. Police learned a victim left the scene and admitted themself into Dell Seton Medical Center -- about a 2-mile drive west into the city.
