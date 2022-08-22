ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Austin

SuperZoo debuts top pet products, proven best-sellers!

We love our animals in Austin, so what are the pet industry trends and products to keep your furry family member healthy, happy, & well fed? Christine Johnson, Pet Trend Expert, is joins Chelsey Khan from Superzoo in Las Vegas, pet retail's largest event in North America!. Follow us on...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

GoodPartyATX has the scoop on National Dog Day celebrations

It's National Dog Day and GoodPartyATX, Sarah Wolf, knows exactly how to celebrate all weekend long. She also brought along a special pup, Megan, from Austin Pets Alive is looking for her forever home. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin and find us on Facebook at We Are Austin...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Austin's Bat Fest 2022 returns to Congress Ave Bridge after 2-year pandemic hiatus

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin's Bat Fest 2022 returns this weekend after a two-year pandemic hiatus. On Saturday, August 27, more than 50 arts & crafts vendors, food and drinks, and live musical performances will take over the Congress Avenue Bridge throughout the evening. There will also be fun children's activities, an adult and children's bat costume contest for a chance to win $100, and other bat-related activities.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Southside fans rejoice! Mr. Natural reopens popular S. Lamar location

Anyone looking for amazing vegan, vegetarian, or gluten free options prepare to celebrate Mr. Natural's second location on South Lamar is back with delicious baked goods, juices, breakfast, and lunch options and so much more!. Our Trevor Scott catches up with Chef Jesus Mendoza for a look inside their South...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

West Shore Home shares their secret to easy-to-clean showers

As summer winds down and fall arrives, a lot of people are shifting their attention towards getting their homes in order. You might be dreading it, but one task you won’t have to worry about is cleaning your shower. Jason Parton, General Manager of West Shore Home in Austin, joins Chelsey Khan today to explain how their showers make cleaning a breeze.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

#FAMILYFUN: Austin Gamblers 'buck into town' hosting PBR team series at Moody Center

Austin, tx — This weekend, the new Professional Bull Riders Team Series is coming to the brand-new Moody Center in Austin, Texas. The Austin Gamblers will be the first pro sports tenant in the new, state-of-the-art Moody Center and will host the seven other teams from around the nation at a three-day, action-packed tournament and western lifestyle event from Aug. 26 to Aug. 28, 2022.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

aGLIFF: Black As U R

Black As U R premieres tonight at aGLIFF Prism 35, Austin's oldest film festival. This is one film that should be on your radar. On May 25, 2020 George Floyd was murdered by Derek Chauvin, a Minneapolis police officer, who suffocated Floyd as bystanders pleaded with him to relent. Protests immediately erupted and the city of Minneapolis went up in flames, as the murder sparked a firestorm of national and international protest.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Austin Police investigating homicide at Zilker Park near Barton Springs Pool

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a second homicide in a tourist hotspot in two days Thursday morning. Senior Patrol Officer Demitri Hobbs said a call came in at 7:15 a.m. reporting a suspicious vehicle with bullet holes in the windows located in the 2200 block of Barton Springs Road at Zilker Park.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Fertility doctors unite, speak out against abortion bans

AUSTIN, Texas — More doctors are raising awareness about the impacts abortion-banning trigger laws, like the one that took effect in Texas on Thursday, can have on their patients. Nationwide, a group of fertility specialists is banding together to educate others and take action. Doctors for Fertility is a...
TEXAS STATE
CBS Austin

More Texas schools to display 'In God We Trust' poster donations

AUSTIN, Texas — A Texas law requires public schools to display “In God We Trust” posters donated to them by private citizens or organizations if the posters meet certain criteria. While some argue the law violates the separation of church and state, others say it promotes a...
TEXAS STATE
CBS Austin

Person dead after motorcycle collision in Manor

MANOR, Texas — The Austin EMS department said a person died on the scene after a motorcycle collision in Manor. The incident occurred in 13900 block Shadowglen blvd around 6:24 p.m. EMS says to expect road closures in the area. Travis County ESD 12 advises drivers to slow down...
MANOR, TX
CBS Austin

Shoal Creek flooding damages a popular Austin BMX Skate Park

AUSTIN, Texas — The heavy rains that flooded Shoal Creek on Monday also damaged a popular Austin BMX Skate Park. Liam Driscoll showed up at the Heath Eiland and Morgan Moss BMX Skate Park on Tuesday expecting to catch some air and grind down rails. He was not prepared to see the bottom two-thirds of the park covered in debris and mud. The skateboarder has been coming to this park for two or three years and says rainstorms have never left it looking this bad.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Suspect detained near Dell Seton hospital after shooting incident off E. 7th Street

AUSTIN, Texas — A suspect was detained near a downtown Austin hospital after a shooting incident occurred in the entertainment district Thursday night, authorities said. The Austin Police Department said the shooting originated in the 2600 block of E. 7th Street at around 9:15 p.m. Police learned a victim left the scene and admitted themself into Dell Seton Medical Center -- about a 2-mile drive west into the city.
AUSTIN, TX

