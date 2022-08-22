ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

CBS Austin

Good Party ATX has the scoop on National Dog Day celebrations

It's National Dog Day and Good Party ATX, Sarah Wolf, knows exactly how to celebrate all weekend long. She also brought along a special pup, Megan, from Austin Pets Alive is looking for her forever home. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin and find us on Facebook at We...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

We Are Austin celebrates National Dog Day!

It's National Dog Day! And while that's pretty much every day on We Are Austin, Trevor and Chelsey wanted to celebrate with a few special stories and even a game of "Ruff or Wrong!" Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin and find us on Facebook at We Are Austin...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Austin's Bat Fest 2022 returns to Congress Ave Bridge after 2-year pandemic hiatus

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin's Bat Fest 2022 returns this weekend after a two-year pandemic hiatus. On Saturday, August 27, more than 50 arts & crafts vendors, food and drinks, and live musical performances will take over the Congress Avenue Bridge throughout the evening. There will also be fun children's activities, an adult and children's bat costume contest for a chance to win $100, and other bat-related activities.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

West Shore Home shares their secret to easy-to-clean showers

As summer winds down and fall arrives, a lot of people are shifting their attention towards getting their homes in order. You might be dreading it, but one task you won’t have to worry about is cleaning your shower. Jason Parton, General Manager of West Shore Home in Austin, joins Chelsey Khan today to explain how their showers make cleaning a breeze.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

aGLIFF: Black As U R

Black As U R premieres tonight at aGLIFF Prism 35, Austin's oldest film festival. This is one film that should be on your radar. On May 25, 2020 George Floyd was murdered by Derek Chauvin, a Minneapolis police officer, who suffocated Floyd as bystanders pleaded with him to relent. Protests immediately erupted and the city of Minneapolis went up in flames, as the murder sparked a firestorm of national and international protest.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

A New Revolutionary Treatment for a Common Issue for Men

Central Texans looking for a way to treat E.D. without pills, injections or surgery then listen up. Valley Side Medical Clinic offers a revolutionary procedure and Miles Broadhead joins us to share more about acoustic wave therapy. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin and find us on Facebook at...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Travis County homicides up 120% outside of Austin City Limits

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Police continue searching for a suspect in Thursday's murder outside of Barton Springs Pool. The victim has been identified as 27-year-old Camnik Campbell. Campbell's shooting death is the city's 52nd homicide of 2022—the same number of deaths Austin had at this time last year.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Local woman helps families displaced in Austin apartment fire

AUSTIN, Texas — One woman is trying to help her neighbors who lost everything in a North West Austin apartment fire get back on their feet. CBS Austin covered the fire on August 15. Austin Fire reported the flames started on the 2nd floor of a balcony and quickly spread to the attic.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Child dies after being left in hot car outside elementary school

MISSION, Texas - A child died inside a hot car in an elementary school parking lot in the Rio Grande Valley on Thursday afternoon. La Joya Independent School District confirmed that the child was found unresponsive inside the vehicle in the parking lot of Dr. Americo Paredes Elementary School in Mission, Texas.
MISSION, TX
CBS Austin

Austin Police investigating homicide at Zilker Park near Barton Springs Pool

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a second homicide in a tourist hotspot in two days Thursday morning. Senior Patrol Officer Demitri Hobbs said a call came in at 7:15 a.m. reporting a suspicious vehicle with bullet holes in the windows located in the 2200 block of Barton Springs Road at Zilker Park.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Fertility doctors unite, speak out against abortion bans

AUSTIN, Texas — More doctors are raising awareness about the impacts abortion-banning trigger laws, like the one that took effect in Texas on Thursday, can have on their patients. Nationwide, a group of fertility specialists is banding together to educate others and take action. Doctors for Fertility is a...
TEXAS STATE
CBS Austin

Cleanup starts on flood damage from Austin's record-setting rain

AUSTIN, Texas — Monday's rainstorms left a lot of messes around Austin. The heavy downpours forced Shoal Creek to overflow and leave a long trail of litter and debris from Lady Bird Lake to 35th Street. On Friday, cleanup started with Shoal Creek Conservancy staff and volunteers working to undo the damage from the record-setting rain.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Suspect detained near Dell Seton hospital after shooting incident off E. 7th Street

AUSTIN, Texas — A suspect was detained near a downtown Austin hospital after a shooting incident occurred in the entertainment district Thursday night, authorities said. The Austin Police Department said the shooting originated in the 2600 block of E. 7th Street at around 9:15 p.m. Police learned a victim left the scene and admitted themself into Dell Seton Medical Center -- about a 2-mile drive west into the city.
AUSTIN, TX

