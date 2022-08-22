Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Texas Town is #1 For Rent Increases Across the United StatesTom HandyAustin, TX
Cities Where Rich Out-of-Towners Have Driven Up Home PricesDaniella CressmanAustin, TX
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Austin Duo MIDDLESPOON Have All of the Treats to 'Crush On U'jzonazariAustin, TX
Related
CBS Austin
Good Party ATX has the scoop on National Dog Day celebrations
It's National Dog Day and Good Party ATX, Sarah Wolf, knows exactly how to celebrate all weekend long. She also brought along a special pup, Megan, from Austin Pets Alive is looking for her forever home. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin and find us on Facebook at We...
CBS Austin
We Are Austin celebrates National Dog Day!
It's National Dog Day! And while that's pretty much every day on We Are Austin, Trevor and Chelsey wanted to celebrate with a few special stories and even a game of "Ruff or Wrong!" Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin and find us on Facebook at We Are Austin...
CBS Austin
Harry Styles 'Love on Tour' adds 6th night at Moody Center due to "overwhelming demand"
AUSTIN, Texas — Harry Styles fans, rejoice! Another night has been added at the Moody Center for his 'Love on Tour' in Austin due to "overwhelming demand." The English singer, songwriter, and actor already had five concerts lined up this fall, but a sixth show has been scheduled for October 3, 2022, at 8 p.m. with special guest Gabriels.
CBS Austin
Austin's Bat Fest 2022 returns to Congress Ave Bridge after 2-year pandemic hiatus
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin's Bat Fest 2022 returns this weekend after a two-year pandemic hiatus. On Saturday, August 27, more than 50 arts & crafts vendors, food and drinks, and live musical performances will take over the Congress Avenue Bridge throughout the evening. There will also be fun children's activities, an adult and children's bat costume contest for a chance to win $100, and other bat-related activities.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS Austin
Firehouse Animal Health Centers Wednesday Friendsday: Meet Jasmine the birthday girl
We have our party hats and treats because it is somebody's special birthday on this special Firehouse Animal Health Centers Wednesday Friendsday and the only thing this birthday girl wants is a forever home. Austin Humane Society's Katie Kennedy joins Trevor Scott to help Jasmine find a home. Follow us...
CBS Austin
The new Professional Bull Riding Team Series is coming to the brand-new Moody Center
Austin, tx — The new Professional Bull Riders Team Series is coming to the brand-new Moody Center in Austin, Texas. The Austin Gamblers would like to invite you to experience all the excitement of the PBR Team Series. Join the Gamblers bull riding team, as they host PBR Gambler...
CBS Austin
West Shore Home shares their secret to easy-to-clean showers
As summer winds down and fall arrives, a lot of people are shifting their attention towards getting their homes in order. You might be dreading it, but one task you won’t have to worry about is cleaning your shower. Jason Parton, General Manager of West Shore Home in Austin, joins Chelsey Khan today to explain how their showers make cleaning a breeze.
CBS Austin
University of Texas offering 'Taylor Swift Songbook' class in liberal arts honors program
AUSTIN, Texas (TND) — The University of Texas at Austin is offering a brand new class this fall focused on teaching "literary traditions and forms" through the lens of popular American singer/songwriter Taylor Swift. "The Taylor Swift Songbook" will be taught by Professor of English Elizabeth Scala to undergraduates...
RELATED PEOPLE
CBS Austin
aGLIFF: Black As U R
Black As U R premieres tonight at aGLIFF Prism 35, Austin's oldest film festival. This is one film that should be on your radar. On May 25, 2020 George Floyd was murdered by Derek Chauvin, a Minneapolis police officer, who suffocated Floyd as bystanders pleaded with him to relent. Protests immediately erupted and the city of Minneapolis went up in flames, as the murder sparked a firestorm of national and international protest.
CBS Austin
A New Revolutionary Treatment for a Common Issue for Men
Central Texans looking for a way to treat E.D. without pills, injections or surgery then listen up. Valley Side Medical Clinic offers a revolutionary procedure and Miles Broadhead joins us to share more about acoustic wave therapy. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin and find us on Facebook at...
CBS Austin
Travis County homicides up 120% outside of Austin City Limits
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Police continue searching for a suspect in Thursday's murder outside of Barton Springs Pool. The victim has been identified as 27-year-old Camnik Campbell. Campbell's shooting death is the city's 52nd homicide of 2022—the same number of deaths Austin had at this time last year.
CBS Austin
APD investigates 52nd homicide of the year, 2nd in 2 days at popular tourist spots
Austin police are investigating a second homicide in as many days, once again in a popular tourist spot. Employees found the body this morning at Barton Springs Pool near a car. The man has been identified as 27-year-old Camnik Eugene Campbell. During the on-scene investigation, it was determined Campbell was shot.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Austin
Local woman helps families displaced in Austin apartment fire
AUSTIN, Texas — One woman is trying to help her neighbors who lost everything in a North West Austin apartment fire get back on their feet. CBS Austin covered the fire on August 15. Austin Fire reported the flames started on the 2nd floor of a balcony and quickly spread to the attic.
CBS Austin
Child dies after being left in hot car outside elementary school
MISSION, Texas - A child died inside a hot car in an elementary school parking lot in the Rio Grande Valley on Thursday afternoon. La Joya Independent School District confirmed that the child was found unresponsive inside the vehicle in the parking lot of Dr. Americo Paredes Elementary School in Mission, Texas.
CBS Austin
Austin Police investigating homicide at Zilker Park near Barton Springs Pool
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a second homicide in a tourist hotspot in two days Thursday morning. Senior Patrol Officer Demitri Hobbs said a call came in at 7:15 a.m. reporting a suspicious vehicle with bullet holes in the windows located in the 2200 block of Barton Springs Road at Zilker Park.
CBS Austin
Man arrested for bringing gun in bag at Pflugerville ISD school during sports event
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — A man was arrested after bringing a gun in a backpack to a Pflugerville ISD school and leaving it unattended last week. Police arrested 46-year-old Robert Allen Brown on a third-degree felony charge of unlawfully carrying a weapon at a place where weapons are prohibited. According...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Austin
Fertility doctors unite, speak out against abortion bans
AUSTIN, Texas — More doctors are raising awareness about the impacts abortion-banning trigger laws, like the one that took effect in Texas on Thursday, can have on their patients. Nationwide, a group of fertility specialists is banding together to educate others and take action. Doctors for Fertility is a...
CBS Austin
Cleanup starts on flood damage from Austin's record-setting rain
AUSTIN, Texas — Monday's rainstorms left a lot of messes around Austin. The heavy downpours forced Shoal Creek to overflow and leave a long trail of litter and debris from Lady Bird Lake to 35th Street. On Friday, cleanup started with Shoal Creek Conservancy staff and volunteers working to undo the damage from the record-setting rain.
CBS Austin
Woman in critical condition after shooting at Georgetown home; husband arrested
A woman is in critical condition at a Williamson County hospital and her husband is in jail after a shooting Wednesday afternoon at a home in Georgetown. It happened at around 1:25 p.m. at a home in the 1400 block of Grande Mesa Drive, in a neighborhood just off FM 1460.
CBS Austin
Suspect detained near Dell Seton hospital after shooting incident off E. 7th Street
AUSTIN, Texas — A suspect was detained near a downtown Austin hospital after a shooting incident occurred in the entertainment district Thursday night, authorities said. The Austin Police Department said the shooting originated in the 2600 block of E. 7th Street at around 9:15 p.m. Police learned a victim left the scene and admitted themself into Dell Seton Medical Center -- about a 2-mile drive west into the city.
Comments / 0