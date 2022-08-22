ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall River, MA

First Annual Old-Tyme Summer Clambake!

On August 20th, The Town of Rehoboth put on its first annual clambake at the new Francis Farm campus. For 120 years, this historic site has been hosting clambakes for large parties and small, including three presidents! We are grateful for the opportunity to carry on this tradition! Over 150 attendees enjoyed a truly delicious menu of clams, sausage, Saugy’s, chourico, potatoes, onions and Watermelon. There was bocce and cornhole for fun and Bill Maiorano provided the music! The committee was looking for a relaxed, fun event, and I think we nailed it!
FUN 107

Popular Holiday Tradition Returns to Fairhaven This December

After a two-year hiatus, a beloved Fairhaven tradition makes a joyous comeback to the center of town this December. The Fairhaven Visitors Center announced Thursday that the Fairhaven Old-Time Holiday will take over the center of town once again for a day of shopping, music, and more. “I’m very excited...
FAIRHAVEN, MA
CBS Boston

Fall River's Mee Sum Restaurant serves signature Chow Mein sandwich

FALL RIVER -- It's been a fixture in the town of Fall River.Regina Mark and her husband Kenny have now run the Mee Sum Restaurant for over 50 years, and for its duration, they've served a staple meal: the chow mein sandwich."We are the second generation in this restaurant. My in-laws, they started the business," Regina told WBZ-TV. So what goes into their famous chow mein sandwich?"If you're a vegetarian, you can have just vegetables on it. If you like seafood, you can have shrimp on it.  You like pork, you can have pork," Regina said.  Now people from all over...
FALL RIVER, MA
FUN 107

Win Tickets to blackbear at Leader Bank Pavilion

He sings "Hot Girl Bummer," but Saturday, Sept. 10, will be anything but when blackbear performs at Boston's Leader Bank Pavilion. Enter here for your chance to score a pair, then listen to Jackson every afternoon Aug. 29 - Sept. 2 as he picks the lucky winners. Fun 107 has...
BOSTON, MA
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com

Music, cars, dancing in Benoit Square

More than 150 people showed up for the North Fairhaven Improvement Association’s annual music night on Sunday afternoon, 8/21/22, which started out with pretty hot temperatures, but cooled right off as the evening wore on. Organizers blocked off Adams Street around Benoit Square so people could literally dance in...
FAIRHAVEN, MA
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com

Acushnet news and events

After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, Acushnet’s Apple-Peach Festival will resume on its usual weekend after Labor Day: September 10 & 11, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., on the grounds of the Long Plain Museum, 1203 Main St., Acushnet. Free admission. Shuttle bus from Acushnet Middle School....
ACUSHNET, MA
middletownri.com

Always Be Aware Of Your Surroundings At The Beach

Second and Third beaches are among the best places anywhere to enjoy the sun, surf and fun of Middletown. But beach staff reminds everyone to always be aware of their surroundings, no matter your ability. #MiddletownRI.
MIDDLETOWN, RI
johnstonsunrise.net

Rhode Island Folk Festival has a lot to offer this Sunday

The Americana, folk and singer-songwriter community in Rhode Island is vast. There are numerous musicians that have the ability to serenade listeners with just their voice and a guitar in their hands. There are also numerous bands bringing a similar sensation with various string instruments often backed up by a rhythm section. The Rhode Island Folk Festival will be once again celebrating this community at Rose Larisa Park in East Providence on August 28 from 12 noon to 6pm. It’s a free all ages event that features three stages of music, a songwriter workshop, a variety of crafts & food and more.
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
FUN 107

New Bedford Whale’s Tooth Lot: Ferry or South Coast Rail Parking?

With South Coast Rail all but certain to chug into New Bedford next year, there are several questions in search of answers. We are doing our best to find those answers. I recently wrote an article explaining the current status of the rail project and the various phases of bringing commuter rail to New Bedford from Boston. The piece is complete with photos and diagrams to make it easy to imagine how all of this will work.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
FUN 107

Win Tickets to Bruno Mars at Boston’s New MGM Music Hall

He's played stadiums, arenas and some of the biggest stages in the world. That's what makes Bruno Mars' September concerts in Boston so special. He's performing at the brand-new MGM Music Hall at Fenway, a 5,005-seat venue. Talk about intimate. We want you to be there for the Friday, Sept....
BOSTON, MA
insideedition.com

Bachelorette Party Discovers People Living in Basement of Rhode Island Airbnb

A bachelorette party got the surprise of their life when they found people living in the basement of an Airbnb they were renting. The sister of the bride says she rented the home in Providence for eight friends, assuming they would have the house to themselves. The group was having a great time until they heard a door knob rattle. Fearing it was a burglar, the friends called 911. The police later determined the people were legitimate tenants. The friends were able to get a refund from Airbnb.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Fun 107 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

