Ledyard police charge convicted sex offender on probation with home invasion

Ledyard ― Police charged a New London man with home invasion Saturday morning after they say he threatened to kill a woman and then broke into her home and assaulted her.

Hoskellyn Marte, 33, of 46 West Coit St. New London, was charged with home invasion, third-degree assault, interfering with an emergency call, interfering with a police officer, two counts of risk of injury to minor, two counts of second-degree criminal mischief, second-degree threatening and disorderly conduct.

He was held over the weekend on a $100,000 bond and was arraigned in New London Superior Court on Monday.

According to state judicial records Marte is a convicted sex offender on probation until 2030.

Police said they responded to the home in the Gales Ferry section of town at 3:14 a.m. when the woman called police to say the man had threatened to kill her in a cell phone call.

Police said her phone then became disconnected and police were not able to reach her again. When police arrived they found that Marte had forced his way inside the home and assaulted the woman while small children were present. Police said they used a less than lethal device to take him into custody. He was taken to the WIlliam W. Backus Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries and then to the police department to be processed.