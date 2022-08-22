ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

KGET

3 people shot, wounded in NE Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Three people were wounded by gunfire Thursday night in northeast Bakersfield. Emergency crews and police were called to the area of Jefferson Street at Jefferson Park where one person was found with non-life threatening injuries, a police officer told 17 News at the scene. Two more people were found a few […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man shot, killed in NE Bakersfield on University Avenue identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man shot and killed on University Avenue in northeast Bakersfield on Sunday evening has been identified by the Kern County coroner’s office. Aiden Seth Marquez, 19, of Bakersfield was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the coroner’s office. According to the Bakersfield Police Department, Marquez was one of the […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

3 arrests made during CHP operation in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol conducted a street racing and DUI enforcement operation Saturday evening, according to CHP. The operation was held from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m., according to CHP. Three arrests were made, one DUI arrest, one arrest for reckless driving and one for weapons charges. Officials say three vehicles […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man shot dead by resident during alleged robbery: BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An East Bakersfield resident thwarted a robbery after shooting and killing a man who broke into the home, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Around 11:11 p.m. on Sunday, police were dispatched to a residence on University Avenue between Rally Street and Redlands Drive, according to BPD. When officers arrived they […]
KGET

Woman killed in hit-and-run on Union Avenue identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman who died Saturday after being hit on Union Avenue by a vehicle that left the scene has been identified. Vivian Lajoy Pope, 56, of Bakersfield died at the scene of the 9:47 p.m. crash, according to coroner’s officials. She was struck in the 500 block of Union Avenue. The […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Visalia woman found dead at Miracle Hot Springs identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The woman found dead at Miracle Hot Springs earlier this month has been identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office. The woman was Jill Erin Todd, 55, of Visalia, according to the coroner’s office. Deputies were dispatched to the hot springs near the Hobo Campground Campsite just before 3:25 a.m. for […]
VISALIA, CA
Bakersfield Now

2 identified in fatal Hwy 33 crash in Taft

TAFT, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Two men killed in a crash Sunday night on Highway 33 were identified by the coroner's office. Just after 9:20 p.m., Edgar Eduardo Herrera Garcia, 35 of Bakersfield and Sergio Andres Lopez Mata, 45 of Tijuana, Mexico were driving in a vehicle in the area of Highway 33 and Petroleum Club Road in Taft when they collided with a semi-trailer truck.
TAFT, CA
KGET

Person found dead inside home on University Ave in NE Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are investigating after a person was found dead inside a home late Sunday in northeast Bakersfield. A Bakersfield police spokesperson told 17 News officers were called to a home on University Avenue near Redlands Drive for a report of a disturbance at around 11:15 p.m. Officers arrived at the home […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET 17

2 victims killed in Oildale fire identified

OILDALE, Calif. (KGET) — The two people who died in a residential fire in Oildale in April have been identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office. Camerin Adams, 38, of Bakersfield, was one of two people who were found dead inside a structure that was engulfed in flames during the April 1 incident. The coroner’s office determined the cause of death to be thermal burns.
OILDALE, CA
KGET

Child, 1, found unresponsive in a pool identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A child found unresponsive in an inground residential swimming pool earlier this month has been identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office. The child was Ace Carter Calderon, 1, of Bakersfield, according to the coroner’s office. Calderon was found unresponsive in a swimming pool at Summer Side Avenue in southwest Bakersfield […]
KGET

California megadrought sends wave of death to Bakersfield wildlife

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) —  Two new casualties in Bakersfield from California’s punishing megadrought. Two small lakes, one at the Park at the River Walk and the other along the Kern River Parkway on Truxtun Extension are drying up and the aquatic wildlife in those two lakes, is left to rot in the summer sun. The […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KMPH.com

Disturbing video of brutal dog beating in Earlimart

EARLIMART, Calif. (FOX26) — An update on this story. Detectives with the Tulare County Sherriff's Office arrested a 16-year-old boy on Tuesday afternoon. According to detectives, the teenager is seen beating a dog in Earlimart. On Tuesday afternoon, the boy was brought into custody and is now facing charges of animal cruelty.
EARLIMART, CA

