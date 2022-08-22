Read full article on original website
3 people shot, wounded in NE Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Three people were wounded by gunfire Thursday night in northeast Bakersfield. Emergency crews and police were called to the area of Jefferson Street at Jefferson Park where one person was found with non-life threatening injuries, a police officer told 17 News at the scene. Two more people were found a few […]
Man shot, killed in NE Bakersfield on University Avenue identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man shot and killed on University Avenue in northeast Bakersfield on Sunday evening has been identified by the Kern County coroner’s office. Aiden Seth Marquez, 19, of Bakersfield was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the coroner’s office. According to the Bakersfield Police Department, Marquez was one of the […]
3 arrests made during CHP operation in Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol conducted a street racing and DUI enforcement operation Saturday evening, according to CHP. The operation was held from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m., according to CHP. Three arrests were made, one DUI arrest, one arrest for reckless driving and one for weapons charges. Officials say three vehicles […]
Man dies from gunshot wounds at SW Bakersfield shopping center: police
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police said a man died Wednesday evening after being found with multiple gunshot wounds at a southwest Bakersfield shopping center. Police were called to the parking lot of the Shops at River Walk on Stockdale Highway near Buena Vista Road just after 9 p.m. on Aug. 24 to check the welfare […]
2 People Killed In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)
According to the police, a motor vehicle crash occurred on Sunday evening on Taft Highway. The officials stated that two people were killed in the fatal crash. The officials identified the victims as Sergio Andres Lopez Mata, 45, of [..]
Man shot dead by resident during alleged robbery: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An East Bakersfield resident thwarted a robbery after shooting and killing a man who broke into the home, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Around 11:11 p.m. on Sunday, police were dispatched to a residence on University Avenue between Rally Street and Redlands Drive, according to BPD. When officers arrived they […]
Woman killed in hit-and-run on Union Avenue identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman who died Saturday after being hit on Union Avenue by a vehicle that left the scene has been identified. Vivian Lajoy Pope, 56, of Bakersfield died at the scene of the 9:47 p.m. crash, according to coroner’s officials. She was struck in the 500 block of Union Avenue. The […]
Family sues BPD over deadly 2021 shooting on Highway 99 at Houghton Road
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is being sued by the family of a man who was fatally shot during a foot chase in June of 2021 when he turned toward an officer while armed with a shotgun. In a lawsuit filed earlier this month, the family of Abraham Torres Meza alleged wrongful […]
Visalia woman found dead at Miracle Hot Springs identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The woman found dead at Miracle Hot Springs earlier this month has been identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office. The woman was Jill Erin Todd, 55, of Visalia, according to the coroner’s office. Deputies were dispatched to the hot springs near the Hobo Campground Campsite just before 3:25 a.m. for […]
Bakersfield Now
2 identified in fatal Hwy 33 crash in Taft
TAFT, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Two men killed in a crash Sunday night on Highway 33 were identified by the coroner's office. Just after 9:20 p.m., Edgar Eduardo Herrera Garcia, 35 of Bakersfield and Sergio Andres Lopez Mata, 45 of Tijuana, Mexico were driving in a vehicle in the area of Highway 33 and Petroleum Club Road in Taft when they collided with a semi-trailer truck.
Person found dead inside home on University Ave in NE Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are investigating after a person was found dead inside a home late Sunday in northeast Bakersfield. A Bakersfield police spokesperson told 17 News officers were called to a home on University Avenue near Redlands Drive for a report of a disturbance at around 11:15 p.m. Officers arrived at the home […]
KGET 17
2 victims killed in Oildale fire identified
OILDALE, Calif. (KGET) — The two people who died in a residential fire in Oildale in April have been identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office. Camerin Adams, 38, of Bakersfield, was one of two people who were found dead inside a structure that was engulfed in flames during the April 1 incident. The coroner’s office determined the cause of death to be thermal burns.
CBS News
K-9 officer locates 500 pounds of meth during traffic stop along California highway
Two men were arrested after a K-9 officer located 500 pounds (226 kilos) of methamphetamine in their SUV during a traffic stop in Southern California, authorities said Monday. A California Highway Patrol officer pulled over a 2017 Land Rover for an unspecified violation Aug. 16 on State Route 99 in Bakersfield, the CHP said in a statement.
Child, 1, found unresponsive in a pool identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A child found unresponsive in an inground residential swimming pool earlier this month has been identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office. The child was Ace Carter Calderon, 1, of Bakersfield, according to the coroner’s office. Calderon was found unresponsive in a swimming pool at Summer Side Avenue in southwest Bakersfield […]
KMJ
500 Lbs. Of Meth Found During Traffic Stop, One Of The Largest CHP Bust To Date
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KMJ) — The California Highway Patrol conducted several traffic stops and arrested multiple suspects leading to what it’s calling one of the largest drug busts to date. The CHP says 500 pounds of meth were found during a traffic stop near Highway 99, north of 7th...
KGET 17
Reports: Murder suspect said he accidentally stabbed father while making peanut butter and jelly sandwiches. Then he said he was possessed.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Holding two knives, Daniel Schultz-Alvarez was about to make peanut butter and jelly sandwiches when he tripped and fell, stabbing his father in the leg and stomach, he told police. The leg wound bled profusely and his father, lying on the couch where he was...
KGET 17
‘I got here at 3 p.m. yesterday’: Central Bakersfield Cracker Barrel officially opens
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Cracker Barrel location opened it’s doors Monday with potential customers lining up bright and early. The doors opened at 7 a.m., but a 17 News crew reported lines forming well before then. Video shows the chain’s iconic porch rocking chairs filling up...
Man allegedly hit woman in head with hammer after being refused cigarette: reports
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — She had already handed out a cigarette to a woman when a man approached and asked for one, too. The woman refused and turned away when she felt a blow to the back of the head, she told sheriff’s deputies. She said she turned around and saw the man holding a […]
California megadrought sends wave of death to Bakersfield wildlife
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two new casualties in Bakersfield from California’s punishing megadrought. Two small lakes, one at the Park at the River Walk and the other along the Kern River Parkway on Truxtun Extension are drying up and the aquatic wildlife in those two lakes, is left to rot in the summer sun. The […]
KMPH.com
Disturbing video of brutal dog beating in Earlimart
EARLIMART, Calif. (FOX26) — An update on this story. Detectives with the Tulare County Sherriff's Office arrested a 16-year-old boy on Tuesday afternoon. According to detectives, the teenager is seen beating a dog in Earlimart. On Tuesday afternoon, the boy was brought into custody and is now facing charges of animal cruelty.
