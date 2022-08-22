Read full article on original website
Every season should now be celebrated as Nick Saban’s last
Nick Saban sounds pretty convincing when he says he’s got a lot of coaching left in his bones. Maybe he’ll never retire. Maybe it’s time for all of us to get on the Saban diet plan. Is the secret to Saban’s vitality Little Debbie Oatmeal Creme Pies,...
Alabama’s Nick Saban has done the unthinkable, he sent a text: ‘I’ve made huge advances’
Nick Saban is starting to come around on this whole technology thing. It was revealed by ESPN’s Chris Low that the Alabama coach has done the unthinkable: He’s texted. On Friday, Low took to Twitter to reports Saban admitted that actually sent a few short text messages. “I’m...
Kirk Herbstreit says Alabama ‘going to be possessed,’ names Will Anderson Jr. best player in game
Kirk Herbstreit released his annual “Herbie Awards” as we get geared up for the college football season, adding the Alabama Crimson Tide is “going to be possessed.”. The ESPN “College GameDay” analyst explained just how motivated Nick Saban’s team this year will be, while also awarding Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. with the “Ultimate Herbie,” which goes to Herbstreit’s best college football player - on and off the field - for the upcoming year.
6 memorable Alabama season-opening losses over the years
Alabama hasn’t lost a football season-opener in 21 years, so it’s been a long time since Crimson Tide fans had to consider an 0-1 start. But it hasn’t always been this way, as have been a few soul-crushing defeats in Week 1 for Alabama over the years. That’s the subject of our countdown today.
7 potential candidates for Auburn’s next athletics director
Allen Greene’s tenure at Auburn has come to an end. The embattled athletics director announced Friday he will be stepping down from his role effective Aug. 31, informing Auburn president Dr. Chris Roberts of his decision this week. Greene’s decision to step down to pursue other interests comes 4...
Alabama Football: Three reasons Crimson Tide will win it all
Alabama Football is a widely held favorite to win the 2022 National Championship. Fifteen games, some filled with considerable challenges are the obstacles the Crimson Tide must overcome. It will not be easy. It never is and it shouldn’t be. Luck, primarily in the form of no serious injuries...
Grissom point guard R.J. Johnson picks Nate Oats, Alabama over Georgia
Grissom 2023 point guard R.J. Johnson committed to Alabama on Friday afternoon. The 6-foot-3, 215-pound Johnson picked the Crimson Tide over SEC rival Georgia. He also included Florida Atlantic, Tulane and Wichita State among his finalists. “I’ve had six players go on to play in the SEC,” said legendary Grissom...
Alabama begins prep for Utah State, funny ex-teammate who ‘talks a lot of crap’
For a coach like Nick Saban -- as routine-oriented as they come -- this will be a different kind of run up to the 2022 Alabama season opener. For the first time since 2011, the Crimson Tide won’t begin the season at a neutral site against a Power 5 opponent. The new home-and-home scheduling philosophy has Alabama going to Texas for Week 2, after a Labor Day weekend visit from Utah State.
Former Alabama, Fayette County QB Lance Tucker returns to home state to face Hoover
One of Alabama’s native sons returns home tonight. Former Fayette County quarterback and head coach Lance Tucker brings his Bartlett, Tenn., team to the Birmingham area to play perennial power Hoover. Coaching in a new state, Tucker wants his team and fans to experience a Friday night in Alabama.
Free Chick-fil-A: How to score free Waffle Fries next week
Chick-fil-A is joining in the celebration for the return of college football. The popular chicken chain is teaming with the University of Alabama and Auburn University to offer free Chick-fil-A Waffle Potato Fries. The offer includes free Waffle Potato Fries – size small or medium – starting Monday, Aug. 29-Friday,...
Nick Saban offers latest on Tyler Harrell, two in-state freshmen receivers
Alabama’s top three wide receivers from last season’s team are gone, and filling that void has not been a simple one-for-one swap to this point. There is a mix of incoming transfers, returnees and freshmen who have been competing since the spring for the playing time won last season by Jameson Williams, John Metchie and Slade Bolden.
‘I knew football was in me,’ says Ramsay defensive leader QB Reese
Where does QB Reese get his fiery dedication to excellence on the football field?. With a laugh, he said, “My mom gives me my smarts. My dad gives me my athleticism. Ever since I was little playing flag football, I knew I could play. I knew football was in me.”
‘That’s my ‘why’: UAB senior guard Matthew Trehern plays for memory of his mother
There was a peculiar touch to the air on a late July morning as Matthew Trehern strolled into the front lobby of the UAB Football Operations Complex on the Southside of Birmingham. More than an hour into a scheduled offseason workout, a chorus of Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit” blaring...
Projecting UAB’s first depth chart of 2022 season
The UAB football program is less than a week away from its season opener and preparations are underway following the conclusion of fall camp. The Blazers open the 2022 season against in-state foe Alabama A&M, Thursday, Sept. 1, at Protective Stadium in Birmingham. UAB head coach Bryant Vincent named Dylan...
Sidewalk 2022: Look for these works from Alabama artists at the film festival
Sidewalk Film Festival always attracts films and filmmakers from across the nation and globe, putting it on the map as one of the best annual fests in the world. But also helping to further Sidewalk’s reach in the greater film community are the homegrown artists who rely on it to boost their own careers. The 24th annual event this weekend offers opportunities for networking that might inspire Alabama-based filmmakers to pursue projects in and outside of the state, but it’s also a rich showcase for their existing work that can speak for itself.
Look for 2 Alabama people on TV’s ‘Snake in the Grass,’ hosted by Bobby Bones
Two Alabama people are set to compete on a new TV reality series, “Snake in the Grass,” hosted by Bobby Bones on the USA network. The show, which airs on Mondays at 10 p.m. CT, is reminiscent of “Survivor,” but with a sneaky twist. Rachel Reilly...
Electric Mercedes, Artemis launch, cold-case arrest: Down in Alabama
Electric SUVs are rolling off the line at the Tuscaloosa County Mercedes-Benz plant. An arrest was made recently in a 21-year-old murder case. If everything goes according to plan, NASA will launching the Space Launch System on Monday. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it...
Khalifa Keith, Parker defense power past Ramsay
Kentucky commit and Parker running back Khalifa Keith was unable to finish his team’s rivalry showdown against Ramsay, but had more than 100 yards and three touchdowns in the first half to secure a much-needed win. The Class 6A Thundering Herd allowed 18 unanswered points in the first half,...
Alan Eugene Miller seeks execution by nitrogen hypoxia, says Alabama lost necessary form
An Alabama man set to die by lethal injection next month claims the correctional officer who was tasked with allowing him to change his execution method four years ago didn’t turn in his form. Alan Eugene Miller is set to be executed Sept. 22 at William C. Holman Correctional...
Birmingham college student struck by lightning on first day of class in Florida: ‘I should buy a lottery ticket’
A Birmingham college student was struck by lightning on her first day of class, but she survived to talk about it. Emma Eggler, 18, of Birmingham, a freshman at the University of West Florida in Pensacola, was walking to class on Monday when lightning struck her and left her unconscious on the ground, according to ABC 3 WEAR in Pensacola.
