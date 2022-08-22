ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AL.com

Kirk Herbstreit says Alabama ‘going to be possessed,’ names Will Anderson Jr. best player in game

Kirk Herbstreit released his annual “Herbie Awards” as we get geared up for the college football season, adding the Alabama Crimson Tide is “going to be possessed.”. The ESPN “College GameDay” analyst explained just how motivated Nick Saban’s team this year will be, while also awarding Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. with the “Ultimate Herbie,” which goes to Herbstreit’s best college football player - on and off the field - for the upcoming year.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

6 memorable Alabama season-opening losses over the years

Alabama hasn’t lost a football season-opener in 21 years, so it’s been a long time since Crimson Tide fans had to consider an 0-1 start. But it hasn’t always been this way, as have been a few soul-crushing defeats in Week 1 for Alabama over the years. That’s the subject of our countdown today.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
State
Texas State
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
Tuscaloosa, AL
College Sports
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
AL.com

7 potential candidates for Auburn’s next athletics director

Allen Greene’s tenure at Auburn has come to an end. The embattled athletics director announced Friday he will be stepping down from his role effective Aug. 31, informing Auburn president Dr. Chris Roberts of his decision this week. Greene’s decision to step down to pursue other interests comes 4...
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Alabama begins prep for Utah State, funny ex-teammate who ‘talks a lot of crap’

For a coach like Nick Saban -- as routine-oriented as they come -- this will be a different kind of run up to the 2022 Alabama season opener. For the first time since 2011, the Crimson Tide won’t begin the season at a neutral site against a Power 5 opponent. The new home-and-home scheduling philosophy has Alabama going to Texas for Week 2, after a Labor Day weekend visit from Utah State.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kirby Smart
Person
Ashley Johnston
Person
Nick Saban
Person
Greg Byrne
AL.com

Free Chick-fil-A: How to score free Waffle Fries next week

Chick-fil-A is joining in the celebration for the return of college football. The popular chicken chain is teaming with the University of Alabama and Auburn University to offer free Chick-fil-A Waffle Potato Fries. The offer includes free Waffle Potato Fries – size small or medium – starting Monday, Aug. 29-Friday,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Athletics#The University Of Alabama#Ua System
AL.com

Projecting UAB’s first depth chart of 2022 season

The UAB football program is less than a week away from its season opener and preparations are underway following the conclusion of fall camp. The Blazers open the 2022 season against in-state foe Alabama A&M, Thursday, Sept. 1, at Protective Stadium in Birmingham. UAB head coach Bryant Vincent named Dylan...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Sidewalk 2022: Look for these works from Alabama artists at the film festival

Sidewalk Film Festival always attracts films and filmmakers from across the nation and globe, putting it on the map as one of the best annual fests in the world. But also helping to further Sidewalk’s reach in the greater film community are the homegrown artists who rely on it to boost their own careers. The 24th annual event this weekend offers opportunities for networking that might inspire Alabama-based filmmakers to pursue projects in and outside of the state, but it’s also a rich showcase for their existing work that can speak for itself.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
AL.com

Khalifa Keith, Parker defense power past Ramsay

Kentucky commit and Parker running back Khalifa Keith was unable to finish his team’s rivalry showdown against Ramsay, but had more than 100 yards and three touchdowns in the first half to secure a much-needed win. The Class 6A Thundering Herd allowed 18 unanswered points in the first half,...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Birmingham college student struck by lightning on first day of class in Florida: ‘I should buy a lottery ticket’

A Birmingham college student was struck by lightning on her first day of class, but she survived to talk about it. Emma Eggler, 18, of Birmingham, a freshman at the University of West Florida in Pensacola, was walking to class on Monday when lightning struck her and left her unconscious on the ground, according to ABC 3 WEAR in Pensacola.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
190K+
Followers
56K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy