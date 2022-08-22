Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Back-to-School Time is Starting in the Treasure ValleyJason ProvencioBoise, ID
Saying "I Do?" This Hotel Gave Away Wedding Packages to 10 CouplesMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Boise, ID
Three Great Burger Places in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Cities Where Rich Out-of-Towners Have Driven Up Home PricesDaniella CressmanAustin, TX
Related
Post Register
Washington man with hatchet arrested by Nampa Police for aggravated assault
NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — Nampa Police responded to a report of a verbal disturbance at a local hospital in the 4300 block of E. Flamingo Ave, on Aug. 26, 2022 around 5:33 a.m. The initial report said an adult male was blocking the reporting party's car with his. As officers were responding, the reporting party said the man was now armed with a hatchet and threatening her.
Post Register
Coroner identifies man pulled from Lucky Peak Reservoir
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A Nampa man pulled from Lucky Peak Reservoir, weeks after he went under the water, has been identified. The Ada County Coroner's Office says Jose Nunez's body was recovered on Monday after an accident on July 31. The cause and manner of death are still...
Post Register
No new trial for former Idaho legislator convicted of rape, judge rules
BOISE — Former state Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger will not be acquitted or granted a new trial, Fourth District Judge Michael Reardon ruled Thursday, and he will be sentenced for his rape conviction next week. Von Ehlinger’s attorney, Jon Cox, submitted a motion in Ada County Court in early...
Post Register
Middleton School District: No, plane didn't crash at elementary school
MIDDLETON, Idaho (CBS2) — File this under you don't see this every day. The Middleton School District says a plane was seen at Middleton Heights Elementary in the parking lot. "The plane did not crash in the parking lot. We were informed that it was being transported on a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Post Register
City of Fruitland unveils trucks to raise awareness of Michael Vaughan's disappearance
FRUITLAND, Idaho (CBS2) — The City of Fruitland unveiled Homeward Bound Trucks featuring photos of Michael Vaughan, a boy who disappeared one year ago when he was 5-years-old. The Homeward Bound Project uses semi-trailers that travel across North America in hopes of generating leads to help find missing children....
Post Register
Spirit of Boise Classic is now less than a week away
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Mark your calendars the Spirit of Boise Classic is now less than a week away, taking place on Labor Day weekend at Ann Morrison Park. "Spirit of Boise is super special because I think it channels what makes Boise special and that's community," says Mateo from 103-5 kiss-FM.
Post Register
The Countdown is on for the Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic is now just only a week away! It kicks-off with tethered rides at Ann Morrison Park a week from today on Aug. 31. While many people enjoy the experiencing of going up in a balloon, some prefer to watch them from the ground.
Post Register
Spirit of Boise to kick things off with CapEd Kids Day
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic, presented by CapEd Credit Union, is just about a week away!. It's scheduled for Aug. 31. "It starts on Wednesday which is CapEd Kids Day and what they do that morning is the balloons don't actually leave Ann Morrison Park, instead the kids get to jump in the basket and go on a tethered balloon ride," said Michelle Heart, radio host for Lite 107.9. "It's something that just brings joy to the entire community like how could you be sad or unhappy when you're looking at these huge colorful hot air balloons."
IN THIS ARTICLE
Post Register
Saint Alphonsus dealing with long waits at its emergency room
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Sant Alphonsus told CBS2 on Thursday that its emergency room on Curtis Road is experiencing longer than normal weight times. "The lack of available facilities (rehabilitation, mental health, skilled nursing facilities and nursing homes) to discharge patients to for the next level of care, along with staffing challenges, continue to cause a backlog of patients in our hospital," said Mark Snider, hospital spokesman.
Post Register
Eagle High School senior wins $40K scholarship for taking college planning steps
EAGLE, Idaho (CBS2) — The West Ada School District and College Board announced that Eagle High School student Zoe Bean has earned a $40,000 scholarship through BigFuture. Zoe and her father, Scott Bean, were surprised during her College Anatomy class. "We're all so happy for Zoe. Winning this incredible...
Post Register
Cooler weather will move in...temporarily
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — According to the NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center, the temperatures are going to remain above average for the next two weeks! After the hottest summer on record, it would be nice to at least see temperatures near the average for this time of the year. While that may happen this weekend, the overall trend is for the highs to warm back up by the first of next week. Hang in there. Here’s how things are shaping up for now.
Post Register
How local farmers are dealing with skyrocketing production costs
NEW PLYMOUTH, Idaho (CBS2) — We're paying more for food at the grocery store, but don't blame the farmers. "There's a lot of increases this year and it makes it kind of difficult to pencil it out," said Galen Lee, a New Plymouth farmer. For Lee, the farming itself...
Comments / 0