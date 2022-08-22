ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington man with hatchet arrested by Nampa Police for aggravated assault

NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — Nampa Police responded to a report of a verbal disturbance at a local hospital in the 4300 block of E. Flamingo Ave, on Aug. 26, 2022 around 5:33 a.m. The initial report said an adult male was blocking the reporting party's car with his. As officers were responding, the reporting party said the man was now armed with a hatchet and threatening her.
Post Register

Coroner identifies man pulled from Lucky Peak Reservoir

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A Nampa man pulled from Lucky Peak Reservoir, weeks after he went under the water, has been identified. The Ada County Coroner's Office says Jose Nunez's body was recovered on Monday after an accident on July 31. The cause and manner of death are still...
Post Register

No new trial for former Idaho legislator convicted of rape, judge rules

BOISE — Former state Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger will not be acquitted or granted a new trial, Fourth District Judge Michael Reardon ruled Thursday, and he will be sentenced for his rape conviction next week. Von Ehlinger’s attorney, Jon Cox, submitted a motion in Ada County Court in early...
Post Register

Spirit of Boise Classic is now less than a week away

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Mark your calendars the Spirit of Boise Classic is now less than a week away, taking place on Labor Day weekend at Ann Morrison Park. "Spirit of Boise is super special because I think it channels what makes Boise special and that's community," says Mateo from 103-5 kiss-FM.
Post Register

The Countdown is on for the Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic is now just only a week away! It kicks-off with tethered rides at Ann Morrison Park a week from today on Aug. 31. While many people enjoy the experiencing of going up in a balloon, some prefer to watch them from the ground.
Post Register

Spirit of Boise to kick things off with CapEd Kids Day

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic, presented by CapEd Credit Union, is just about a week away!. It's scheduled for Aug. 31. "It starts on Wednesday which is CapEd Kids Day and what they do that morning is the balloons don't actually leave Ann Morrison Park, instead the kids get to jump in the basket and go on a tethered balloon ride," said Michelle Heart, radio host for Lite 107.9. "It's something that just brings joy to the entire community like how could you be sad or unhappy when you're looking at these huge colorful hot air balloons."
Post Register

Saint Alphonsus dealing with long waits at its emergency room

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Sant Alphonsus told CBS2 on Thursday that its emergency room on Curtis Road is experiencing longer than normal weight times. "The lack of available facilities (rehabilitation, mental health, skilled nursing facilities and nursing homes) to discharge patients to for the next level of care, along with staffing challenges, continue to cause a backlog of patients in our hospital," said Mark Snider, hospital spokesman.
Post Register

Cooler weather will move in...temporarily

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — According to the NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center, the temperatures are going to remain above average for the next two weeks! After the hottest summer on record, it would be nice to at least see temperatures near the average for this time of the year. While that may happen this weekend, the overall trend is for the highs to warm back up by the first of next week. Hang in there. Here’s how things are shaping up for now.
