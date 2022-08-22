ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bizarrap & Quevedo’s ‘Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52’ Doubles Up Again Atop Billboard Global Charts

By Gary Trust
 4 days ago

Bizarrap , from Argentina, and Quevedo , from Spain, claim the biggest song in the world, as “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52” spends a fourth week at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 and a fifth frame atop the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart.

Plus, Nicki Minaj ‘s “Super Freaky Girl” launches at No. 5 on the Global 200 and Steve Lacy ‘s “Bad Habit” rises 12-10. On Global Excl. U.S., two songs also make their first appearances in the top 10: Manuel Turizo ‘s “La Bachata” (12-7) and Ado ‘s “New Genesis” (18-8).

The two charts, which began in September 2020, rank songs based on streaming and sales activity culled from more than 200 territories around the world, as compiled by Luminate. The Billboard Global 200 is inclusive of worldwide data and the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart comprises data from territories excluding the U.S.

Chart ranks are based on a weighted formula incorporating official-only streams on both subscription and ad-supported tiers of audio and video music services, as well as download sales, the latter of which reflect purchases from full-service digital music retailers from around the world, with sales from direct-to-consumer (D2C) sites excluded from the charts’ calculations.

Bizarrap & Quevedo No. 1, Nicki Minaj No. 5 on Global 200

“Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52,” by producer/recording artist Bizarrap and freestyler Quevedo, spends a fourth week at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200, as it drew 74.1 million streams and sold 1,200 downloads worldwide in the Aug. 12-18 tracking week. (Bizarrap will speak at Billboard Latin Music Week, Sept. 26-30, at the Iconic Songwriter Q&A, presented by Sony Music Publishing. You can register here .)

Harry Styles’ “As It Was” drops to No. 2 after a record 13 weeks at No. 1 on the Global 200; Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone’s “Me Porto Bonito” holds at No. 3 after reaching No. 2; and

Bad Bunny’s own “Tití Me Preguntó” is steady at its No. 4 high.

Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl” debuts at No. 5 on the Global 200 with 35.9 million streams and 52,000 sold (on full-service digital music retailers) worldwide in its first week, following its Aug. 12 arrival . The song, which samples Rick James’ 1981 classic “Super Freak,” marks Minaj’s second top 10 since the Global 200 began, and her top-charting title, after “Do We Have a Problem,” with Lil Baby, debuted and peaked at No. 7 in February.

Elsewhere in the Global 200’s top 10, Steve Lacy’s “Bad Habit” reaches the region, up 3% to 34.7 million streams and 21% to 1,500 sold globally, becoming his first top 10 on the ranking.

‘Vol. 52’ Tops Global Excl. U.S. for Fifth Week

“Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52” by Bizarrap and Quevedo rules the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart for a fifth week, with 68.8 million streams and 800 downloads sold in territories outside the U.S. in the Aug. 12-18 tracking week.

Harry Styles’ “As It Was” holds at No. 2 on the Global Excl. U.S. chart, following a record 13 weeks at No. 1; Rosalía’s “Despechá” rises 5-3 for a new best; Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone’s “Me Porto Bonito” slips 3-4, after reaching No. 2; and Bad Bunny’s “Tití Me Preguntó” drops to No. 5 from its No. 4 high.

Manuel Turizo’s “La Bachata” leaps 12-7 on Global Excl. U.S., led by its 18% gain to 35.4 million streams outside the U.S. Among four prior entries, the Colombian singer hit a No. 40 best with “La Nota,” with Myke Towers and Rauw Alejandro in November 2020. He has posted two top 10s on the U.S.-based Hot Latin Songs chart, among 20 visits dating to his first five years ago this week.

Also new to the Global Excl. U.S. top 10, Ado’s “New Genesis” vaults 18-8, with 21.8 million streams (up 31%) and 19,000 sold (up 17%). The track by the Japanese singer surges following the Aug. 6 premiere of One Piece Film: Red , as the song serves as the theme to the 15th edition of the One Piece anime movie series. In seven previous appearances on the chart, Ado reached a No. 16 high with her first entry, “Usseewa,” in February 2021.

The Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts (dated Aug. 27, 2022) will update on Billboard.com tomorrow (Aug. 23). For both charts, the top 100 titles are available to all readers on Billboard.com, while the complete 200-title rankings are visible on Billboard Pro, Billboard ‘s subscription-based service. For all chart news, you can follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both Twitter and Instagram.

Luminate, the independent data provider to the Billboard charts, completes an exhaustive and thorough review of all data submissions used in compiling weekly chart rankings. Luminate reviews and authenticates data, removing any suspicious or unverifiable activity using established criteria before final chart calculations are made and published. In partnership with Billboard , data deemed suspicious and unverifiable is disqualified prior to final calculations.

#Music Week#Latin Music#Billboard Charts#Bizarrap Quevedo#Global Excl#U S Chart
