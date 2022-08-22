ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough County, FL

Lightning strike starts fire at Hillsborough County apartment complex, firefighters say

By Katlyn Brieskorn
 4 days ago

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County firefighters said an apartment caught fire Monday morning after it was struck by lightning the night before.

Firefighters responded to the Grand Oasis Apartments in Tampa around 11:14 a.m. after a resident reporting seeing white smoke in their apartment.

HCFR said smoke was coming from the eaves of the three-story apartment building.

(Hillsborough County Fire Rescue)

Firefighters said they found the fire in a space above the exterior hallway. They said they were able to extinguish the fire quickly.

No one was injured.

The American Red Cross is assisting several families that have been displaced due to the fire, HCFR said.

In the past month, there have been at least two other fires that were started by lightning strikes. One happened in Town ‘n’ Country on Aug. 4. Another lightning strike started a fire at a Tampa apartment building on July 25.

