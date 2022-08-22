ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nicki Minaj Scores First Streaming Songs Chart No. 1 Since 'Anaconda'

By Kevin Rutherford
Billboard
Billboard
 4 days ago

Nicki Minaj returns to No. 1 on Billboard ’s Streaming Songs chart for the first time since 2014, as “Super Freaky Girl” bows atop the Aug. 27-dated survey.

In the Aug. 12-18 tracking week, “Girl” earned 21.1 million official U.S. streams, according to Luminate.

It’s Minaj’s first No. 1 debut on Streaming Songs, which began in 2013, and her second leader overall, following the three-week reign of “Anaconda” in 2014.

Between “Anaconda” and “Girl,” Minaj had accumulated six top fives and 13 top 10s on Streaming Songs, including two No. 2s: “Only,” featuring Drake , Lil Wayne and Chris Brown , in 2014, and “Do We Have a Problem?,” with Lil Baby , earlier this year.

It’s the second No. 1 debut on Streaming Songs in a row, following the start of DJ Khaled ‘s “Staying Alive,” featuring Drake and Lil Baby, on the Aug. 20 ranking (23.5 million streams). “Alive” ranks at No. 11 on the latest chart with 13.1 million streams.

Concurrently, “Girl” starts atop R&B/Hip-Hop Streaming Songs and Rap Streaming Songs . It’s Minaj’s fourth No. 1 on both, following “Anaconda,” “Only” and “Problem.”

As previously reported , “Girl” debuts at No. 1 on the multi-metric Billboard Hot 100 , her second ruler after a co-bill with 6ix9ine , “Trollz,” in 2020. It also tops Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Hot Rap Songs , and its 89,300 digital sales are enough to bow at No. 1 on Digital Song Sales , R&B/Hip-Hop Digital Song Sales and Rap Digital Song Sales .

