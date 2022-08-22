Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Homeless shelter at Denver Quality Inn closing, Aloft hotel’s future uncertainDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Boulder takes step toward adding expanded climate tax to ballotMatt WhittakerBoulder, CO
Lone Tree offers free transportationNatasha LovatoLone Tree, CO
Enter cute pet photos to help pay children’s medical costsClaire ClevelandDenver, CO
Northern DougCo plans to open new senior housingNatasha LovatoDouglas County, CO
Related
broomfieldenterprise.com
Football: Class 5A season preview capsules
Teams and trends: Boulder, Fairview, Fort Collins, Fossil Ridge, Poudre and Rocky Mountain. Fairview, Fossil Ridge, Poudre and Rocky Mountain were all together in the 5A North League last fall. The Sabercats won the league title thanks to an overtime victory over Legacy. The Knights, meanwhile, reached the postseason but never played a game in it after it forfeited due to COVID-19 exposure inside the program. Boulder and Fort Collins come out of the 5A Metro 1 League. The Lambkins won the league title, while Boulder was third.
broomfieldenterprise.com
Football: Forget fantasy stats, top area linemen key for success
If the high-scoring offenses of today’s football are on the same “cool” trajectory as what slicked-hair college grads were to Wall Street in the 1980s, then linemen have to be the suits working to keep them out of trouble. Local big man Jimmy Grace is a protector...
broomfieldenterprise.com
Broomfield considers buffer zone for gas stations
To avoid commercial strips crammed with gas stations, Broomfield city officials are considering a measure that would implement a buffer zone between existing service stations and proposed new stations. The ordinance, which was introduced on first reading during this week’s Broomfield City Council meeting, comes at a time of heightened...
broomfieldenterprise.com
Parent Engagement Network celebrates 20 years of supporting families
Providing Boulder Valley parents with the latest information and vetted resources, while also connecting them to other parents, has kept the Parent Engagement Network going for 20 years. As the organization looks ahead to the next 20 years, it’s providing more talks in Broomfield and is looking to expand to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
broomfieldenterprise.com
Heart of Broomfield: ‘She gets things done’
If only one thing comes across from this story, this year’s Heart of Broomfield Walter P. Spader award winner Sharon Tessier said it should be that she couldn’t do the work she does without the Broomfield community. “My intention behind being the winner this year is to come...
broomfieldenterprise.com
Broomfield City Council ponders offering health benefits to elected officials
The Broomfield City Council discussed offering health care benefits to elected officials in the city and county during Tuesday night’s study session. The majority of councilmembers agreed to move forward with a possible ordinance to allow for elected officials to receive benefits, and showed interest in reviewing other related factors, such as what amount of hours constitutes a person to be part time and eligible for benefits.
Comments / 0