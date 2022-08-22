Teams and trends: Boulder, Fairview, Fort Collins, Fossil Ridge, Poudre and Rocky Mountain. Fairview, Fossil Ridge, Poudre and Rocky Mountain were all together in the 5A North League last fall. The Sabercats won the league title thanks to an overtime victory over Legacy. The Knights, meanwhile, reached the postseason but never played a game in it after it forfeited due to COVID-19 exposure inside the program. Boulder and Fort Collins come out of the 5A Metro 1 League. The Lambkins won the league title, while Boulder was third.

BOULDER, CO ・ 2 HOURS AGO