Indiana Daily Student
Faculty and guest speakers to hold Abortion Access Teach-In this Friday
IU faculty and staff will host an Abortion Access Teach-In from noon-1:30 p.m. Friday in the Whittenberger Auditorium at the Indiana Memorial Union. The purpose of the event is to raise awareness and educate the IU community about the state’s zero-week abortion ban, as well as options for full reproductive healthcare access in the future.
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana women's soccer freshmen provide flare, but fail to finish in another scoreless draw
Three matches into the Indiana women’s soccer 2022 season, and the team still hasn’t scored or conceded a goal. The Hoosiers drew 0-0 to Ball State University Thursday night in Bloomington. Even though the match wasn’t played at Bill Armstrong Stadium due to unplayable field conditions, Indiana had...
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana women’s soccer welcomes Ball State for home opener Thursday
Coming off of two scoreless draws to open the 2022 season, Indiana women’s soccer returns to Bloomington for its home opener against Ball State University on Thursday night. Ball State also began its season on the road for the first two games and is 0-1-1, losing 0-3 to the University of Kentucky last Thursday, followed by a 0-0 result against Queens University of Charlotte on Sunday. Queens began its transition from Division II to Division I just this year.
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana’s home opener against Ball State moved to practice field with earlier kickoff
The time and location of the Indiana women’s soccer home opener against Ball State University has been changed due to poor field conditions at Jerry Yeagley Field. The match is two hours earlier at 6 p.m. and will now be played at the practice field adjacent to Bill Armstrong Stadium.
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana women’s soccer unable to capitalize offensively in 0-0 draw versus Ball State
The Indiana women’s soccer team opened its home campaign and third game of the season against Ball State University with the same result as its first two contests: a 0-0 draw. Thursday marked the first time this season Indiana outshot its opponent after recording three and five shots against...
Indiana Daily Student
From stable to unstable, detailing the Indiana football quarterback room the last few seasons
Indiana football burst onto the national scene in 2019 with a winning season and bowl appearance against the University of Tennessee. The Hoosiers followed it up with an even more impressive 2020, losing just one regular season game, and ranking as high as 12th in the nation before their bowl game against the University of Mississippi.
Indiana Daily Student
IU Student Government optimistic about IU’s plans to address climate change concerns
IU Student Government wants to ride the momentum of last year to continue putting pressure on IU’s administration to address climate change. Last year, pressure from local environmental advocacy groups lead to the formation of a climate action planning committee at IU. “If IU wants to say that they...
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana men’s soccer kicks off 50th season in primetime showdown with No. 1 Clemson
Seemingly year after year, Indiana men’s soccer embarks on a daunting regular season path in hopes of making the College Cup. This year is certainly no different, as the Hoosiers’ pursuit for a ninth championship will lead off with the reigning national champions — the no.-1 ranked Clemson University Tigers.
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana men’s soccer players recognized in Top Drawer Soccer 2022 preseason awards
Top Drawer Soccer unveiled its men’s Division I soccer preseason awards ahead of the official start of the regular season Thursday. Multiple Indiana men’s soccer players were honored on various lists, including the preseason Best XI First Team and the Top 100 Players to Watch. Redshirt senior defender...
Indiana Daily Student
MCCSC combats transportation issues, bus driver shortage with cash incentives
A bus failed to pick up Kimberly Harding’s granddaughter, a fifth grader at Fairview Elementary, for the first three days of school. Harding took her daughters on a trip to California in August, leaving the child’s stepfather to get her on the bus. Like many parents, he needed to leave for work prior to bus pickup. As a result, when the family received word from their child that the bus never arrived, they could only instruct her to go back inside the house alone and lock the door.
