Bloomington, IN

Indiana Daily Student

Faculty and guest speakers to hold Abortion Access Teach-In this Friday

IU faculty and staff will host an Abortion Access Teach-In from noon-1:30 p.m. Friday in the Whittenberger Auditorium at the Indiana Memorial Union. The purpose of the event is to raise awareness and educate the IU community about the state’s zero-week abortion ban, as well as options for full reproductive healthcare access in the future.
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Daily Student

Indiana women’s soccer welcomes Ball State for home opener Thursday

Coming off of two scoreless draws to open the 2022 season, Indiana women’s soccer returns to Bloomington for its home opener against Ball State University on Thursday night. Ball State also began its season on the road for the first two games and is 0-1-1, losing 0-3 to the University of Kentucky last Thursday, followed by a 0-0 result against Queens University of Charlotte on Sunday. Queens began its transition from Division II to Division I just this year.
MUNCIE, IN
Indiana Daily Student

MCCSC combats transportation issues, bus driver shortage with cash incentives

A bus failed to pick up Kimberly Harding’s granddaughter, a fifth grader at Fairview Elementary, for the first three days of school. Harding took her daughters on a trip to California in August, leaving the child’s stepfather to get her on the bus. Like many parents, he needed to leave for work prior to bus pickup. As a result, when the family received word from their child that the bus never arrived, they could only instruct her to go back inside the house alone and lock the door.
MONROE COUNTY, IN

