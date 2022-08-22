Read full article on original website
New shopping, dining options taking shape in Tallahassee's Market Square
ABC 27 got an inside look at what’s being built at the Market Square Shopping Center and how it’s driving economic growth Tallahassee.
WCTV
Bradfordville Dog Park could be closed for up to two months
TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) - The popular Bradfordville Dog Park could be closed for up to two months as Leon County works to install fencing around three storm water ponds there. “Expect the work and installation to take between one month and two months before reopening,” Leon County Spokesman Matt Cavell said. “We are moving as quickly and safely as we can.”
WCTV
Family of three flees to Tallahassee with one-year-old daughter
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -For millions of Ukrainians, the constant barrage of screams, bombings, and collapsing buildings have become the norm. Every single day brings new dangers and difficulties. The promise of a better future...has attracted more than 100-thousand Ukrainian refugees to the u.s. so far. A few of those families...
WCTV
Race for second place in Leon County Commission contest set to go to a recount
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – Only 10 votes separate the two candidates vying for second place in the election for Leon County Commission, District 2, which will trigger an automatic machine recount, according to Elections Supervisor Mark Earley. With all precincts reporting, Christian Caban is in second place with 880...
WCTV
Cascades Park historical exhibit unveiled
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Community leaders unveiled a new historic exhibit at Cascades Park. The new Tallahassee Civil Rights Memorial sits on the site of the former Leon County jail. The exhibit includes photos from the civil rights movement, along with a letter sent to local activists by Dr. Martin...
WCTV
Missing Florida teen found safe across state line in Georgia
TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) - A Bay County, Florida teen who was the subject of a statewide missing child alert Wednesday, was found across the state line in Bainbridge, Georgia. Springfield Police Department Assistant Chief Russell Voyles confirms 15-year-old Myzziah Brown is safe. Voyles says a woman who had seen the...
floridapolitics.com
Ron DeSantis blasts ‘lockdowner’ Nikki Fried ahead of Cabinet meeting
Fried calls DeSantis a 'tyrant.' He shoots back on national TV. Before a Cabinet meeting in Tallahassee Tuesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis appeared on Fox and Friends, where he offered some General Election messaging — and a few zingers aimed at one of his potential opponents. Asked about Agriculture Commissioner...
WCTV
O’Keefe & DeBoles-Johnson will vie for Dozier’s seat on Leon Co. Commission
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - David O’Keefe and Paula DeBoles-Johnson are set to face off in the fall, vying to replace Kristin Dozier serving District 5 on the Leon County Commission. Out of a four-person field, they earned the top two spots in Tuesday’s election. Dozier is giving up...
WCTV
Leon Co. Commissioner Rick Minor wins re-election
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Rick Minor won a second term on the Leon County Commission, garnering well over half the votes Tuesday against candidates Joey Lamar and Damon Victor. ”I feel great. I mean, this is a really great night for us. We’re actually winning by a larger margin than...
WCTV
UPDATE: Leon County teacher shortage continues
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The teacher shortage continues nationwide and right here in Florida. Leon County Schools are still trying to fill some vacancies for teacher positions throughout the district. However, the superintendent insists those vacancies are not impacting the learning in the classrooms. WCTV’s capital city correspondent Mike Rogers...
Tallahassee, August 24 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Madison County HS football team will have a game with Rickards High School on August 24, 2022, 15:30:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
WCTV
Leon County District 2 Race heads towards recount following a too-close to call election night
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A tightly contested race for Leon County Commission Seat 2 leaves two candidates vying for one spot after being separated by just 10-votes. Leon County Election’s Supervisor Mark Earley says the race is heading to a recount later this week. Both candidates Lynda Bell and...
WCTV
Dailey and Dozier advance to face off for Tallahassee mayor in November
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Two Tallahassee political heavyweights are poised to face off in the fall in the race for mayor of the capital city. Incumbent John Dailey and County Commissioner Kristin Dozier took the top two spots in Tuesday’s election, besting two other candidates, Whitfield Leland III and Michael Ibrahim. With all precincts reporting, Dozier and Dailey each had 46% of the vote, with Dozier in the lead by about 60 votes.
WCTV
FAMU Football names Jeremy Moussa starting QB ahead of North Carolina
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - For weeks we’ve been following FAMU Football throughout fall camp. Excitement abounds for the Rattlers on the gridiron. A nasty defense, a plethora of returning starters, stability in the program, and a tall task in Week Zero against a Power Five opponent. What we haven’t known for the longest time, though, is who will take that first snap under center against North Carolina. Wednesday, we finally got our answer.
Tallahassee Fire Department responds to incident on Corlett Street
The Tallahassee Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire on the 400 block of Corlett Street Thursday morning.
WCTV
House in Jefferson Co. is site of two murders, exactly one year apart
Body of missing swimmer found in Florida
MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — The body of a missing swimmer was found by divers Sunday night, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were searching for the swimmer who went missing in Spring Creek. The incident began at around 1:00 Saturday afternoon when JCSO got a call about someone in distress on Spring Creek, […]
WCTV
Florida A&M still set to play North Carolina, several players ineligible
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - FAMU Athletics tells WCTV it will still play Saturday’s game at North Carolina. This comes following social media rumors early Friday afternoon that the Rattlers would not be able to play at UNC. The problem stems from certification issues that have made 20 players ineligible to play according to Florida A&M. It is unclear if these issues would prevent players from being eligible in future contests or just the Week 0 game against the Tar Heels.
WCTV
Jeremy Matlow holds on to Tallahassee City Commission seat
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Jeremy Matlow has emerged victorious in a heated and at times nasty battle for Tallahassee’s City Commission Seat 3. His opponent David Bellamy conceded the race Tuesday evening, with Matlow holding a lead of about 4,000 votes and all but a few precincts reporting. The race was marked by allegations of dark money, dirty campaigning, and outside influence tarnishing the candidates.
Incumbents on pace for re-election in Leon Co.; multiple runoffs coming in Nov.
Several city of Tallahassee, a Leon County commissioner and a Leon County School Board representative are on track to secure re-election
