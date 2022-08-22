ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCTV

Bradfordville Dog Park could be closed for up to two months

TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) - The popular Bradfordville Dog Park could be closed for up to two months as Leon County works to install fencing around three storm water ponds there. “Expect the work and installation to take between one month and two months before reopening,” Leon County Spokesman Matt Cavell said. “We are moving as quickly and safely as we can.”
LEON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Family of three flees to Tallahassee with one-year-old daughter

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -For millions of Ukrainians, the constant barrage of screams, bombings, and collapsing buildings have become the norm. Every single day brings new dangers and difficulties. The promise of a better future...has attracted more than 100-thousand Ukrainian refugees to the u.s. so far. A few of those families...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Tallahassee, FL
Tallahassee, FL
Food & Drinks
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
Tallahassee, FL
Lifestyle
WCTV

Cascades Park historical exhibit unveiled

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Community leaders unveiled a new historic exhibit at Cascades Park. The new Tallahassee Civil Rights Memorial sits on the site of the former Leon County jail. The exhibit includes photos from the civil rights movement, along with a letter sent to local activists by Dr. Martin...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Missing Florida teen found safe across state line in Georgia

TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) - A Bay County, Florida teen who was the subject of a statewide missing child alert Wednesday, was found across the state line in Bainbridge, Georgia. Springfield Police Department Assistant Chief Russell Voyles confirms 15-year-old Myzziah Brown is safe. Voyles says a woman who had seen the...
BAINBRIDGE, GA
floridapolitics.com

Ron DeSantis blasts ‘lockdowner’ Nikki Fried ahead of Cabinet meeting

Fried calls DeSantis a 'tyrant.' He shoots back on national TV. Before a Cabinet meeting in Tallahassee Tuesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis appeared on Fox and Friends, where he offered some General Election messaging — and a few zingers aimed at one of his potential opponents. Asked about Agriculture Commissioner...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cooking#Icing Sugar#Cake Flour#Food Drink#Brittle Bits
WCTV

Leon Co. Commissioner Rick Minor wins re-election

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Rick Minor won a second term on the Leon County Commission, garnering well over half the votes Tuesday against candidates Joey Lamar and Damon Victor. ”I feel great. I mean, this is a really great night for us. We’re actually winning by a larger margin than...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

UPDATE: Leon County teacher shortage continues

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The teacher shortage continues nationwide and right here in Florida. Leon County Schools are still trying to fill some vacancies for teacher positions throughout the district. However, the superintendent insists those vacancies are not impacting the learning in the classrooms. WCTV’s capital city correspondent Mike Rogers...
LEON COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WCTV

Dailey and Dozier advance to face off for Tallahassee mayor in November

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Two Tallahassee political heavyweights are poised to face off in the fall in the race for mayor of the capital city. Incumbent John Dailey and County Commissioner Kristin Dozier took the top two spots in Tuesday’s election, besting two other candidates, Whitfield Leland III and Michael Ibrahim. With all precincts reporting, Dozier and Dailey each had 46% of the vote, with Dozier in the lead by about 60 votes.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

FAMU Football names Jeremy Moussa starting QB ahead of North Carolina

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - For weeks we’ve been following FAMU Football throughout fall camp. Excitement abounds for the Rattlers on the gridiron. A nasty defense, a plethora of returning starters, stability in the program, and a tall task in Week Zero against a Power Five opponent. What we haven’t known for the longest time, though, is who will take that first snap under center against North Carolina. Wednesday, we finally got our answer.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WKRG News 5

Body of missing swimmer found in Florida

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — The body of a missing swimmer was found by divers Sunday night, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were searching for the swimmer who went missing in Spring Creek. The incident began at around 1:00 Saturday afternoon when JCSO got a call about someone in distress on Spring Creek, […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Florida A&M still set to play North Carolina, several players ineligible

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - FAMU Athletics tells WCTV it will still play Saturday’s game at North Carolina. This comes following social media rumors early Friday afternoon that the Rattlers would not be able to play at UNC. The problem stems from certification issues that have made 20 players ineligible to play according to Florida A&M. It is unclear if these issues would prevent players from being eligible in future contests or just the Week 0 game against the Tar Heels.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Jeremy Matlow holds on to Tallahassee City Commission seat

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Jeremy Matlow has emerged victorious in a heated and at times nasty battle for Tallahassee’s City Commission Seat 3. His opponent David Bellamy conceded the race Tuesday evening, with Matlow holding a lead of about 4,000 votes and all but a few precincts reporting. The race was marked by allegations of dark money, dirty campaigning, and outside influence tarnishing the candidates.
TALLAHASSEE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy