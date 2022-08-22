Burrillville man killed in crash
BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Burrillville man died following a single-car crash on Sunday.
Kevin Frenette, 53, veered off Sherman Farm Road around 1:40 p.m. and hit a tree, according to Burrillville police.
He was rushed to Landmark Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.
Comments / 0