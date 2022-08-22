ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burrillville, RI

Burrillville man killed in crash

By Adriana Rozas Rivera
 4 days ago

BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Burrillville man died following a single-car crash on Sunday.

Kevin Frenette, 53, veered off Sherman Farm Road around 1:40 p.m. and hit a tree, according to Burrillville police.

He was rushed to Landmark Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

