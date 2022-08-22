ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

rockvillenights.com

Women attacked, one by gang of 5 men, in latest assaults at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda

The summer's eighth and ninth assaults at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda this week targeted women, according to people familiar with the incidents. A 2nd-degree assault reported to Montgomery County police at the mall this past Sunday evening resulted in a female victim being transported to the hospital with serious injuries, including a concussion. On Tuesday night, August 23, 2022 at 8:02 PM, a mall worker called 911 after witnessing a group of five male teenagers or young men attacking a woman on the top level of a mall parking garage.
BETHESDA, MD
arlnow.com

Police: Courthouse parking confrontation leads to gun brandishing

A man upset after being confronted about parking illegally in the Courthouse area allegedly drew a weapon, police say. The incident happened around 6 p.m. yesterday (Wednesday) near the intersection of Clarendon Blvd and N. Troy Street, a couple of blocks downhill from the Courthouse Metro station. “At approximately 6:11...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

1 dead, 1 critically hurt in Southeast DC stabbing

WASHINGTON — A man is dead and another is hospitalized with critical injuries following a stabbing in a Southeast D.C. home. Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 100 block of 56th Street Southeast for a report of a stabbing around 1:20 a.m. on Friday. Once on scene they found one man dead on the scene, and another suffering injuries described as critical. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

21-Year-Old Killed, 2 Injured in Shootings in DC's Chinatown

A 21-year-old man was killed late Thursday in the Chinatown area of Washington D.C., and less than three hours later, two people were injured in a separate shooting just a block south, police say. Officers heard what sounded like fireworks about 8:15 p.m. near Seventh and I streets NW and...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Police exchange gunfire with suspect in Southeast

WASHINGTON - An officer and a suspect exchanged gunfire in Southeast Thursday evening after police were called to the area for a shooting. D.C. police responded to the 3600 block of 6th Street around 8:37 p.m. No victims were found at the scene, and police said one person is in custody.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Man stabbed, killed in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON - A man was stabbed and killed early Friday morning in Southeast D.C. Police say they responded to the 100 block of 56th Street around 1:20 a.m. where they found two men with stab wounds. Authorities say one of the men was pronounced dead at the scene. The second...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Police: Woman charged in boyfriend's death after hitting him with car

BRANDYWINE, Md. — A woman has been arrested and charged after fatally striking her boyfriend with a car in Prince George's County Saturday night, according to police. Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department responded around 8:45 p.m. to the 6100 block of Floral Park Road, in Brandywine, after receiving a report about a person being trapped underneath a car outside of a home.
BRANDYWINE, MD
NewsBreak
Public Safety
alxnow.com

Woman robbed of personal items on W. Reed Avenue in Arlandria

A 29-year-old woman was robbed of personal items by an acquaintance in Arlandria last Wednesday (August 17). The incident occurred in the 100 block of W. Reed Avenue oat around 10 p.m. The area is near the busy intersection of Glebe Road an Mount Vernon Avenue. The victim was not...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Daily Voice

Knife-Wielding Man Apprehended After Grabbing Child In Alexandria: Police (DEVELOPING)

A potentially scary scene nearly played out in Virginia when a man brandishing a knife attempted to grab hold of a child, police announced. Officers from the Fairfax County Police Department responded to the 5000 block of Caryn Court in Alexandria at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, where there was a report of a potential abduction, according to authorities.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WUSA

Man attempts to kidnap girl at knife-point in Fairfax County

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Fairfax County Police arrested a man who they say tried to kidnap a girl Wednesday evening. The incident happened on Caryn Court, in the Crystal Woods apartment complex, in Lincolnia, sometime before 6:30 pm. The girl’s father told WUSA9 photojournalist Mario Vizcarra that she had...
