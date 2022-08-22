Read full article on original website
Photos released of man wanted for double shooting in Northwest DC
Detectives from D.C. Metropolitan Police Department have released photos of a man wanted for shooting two people. At 10:41 pm. on August, 25, in the 700 block of 7th Street, Northwest officers responded to reports of a shooting.
rockvillenights.com
Women attacked, one by gang of 5 men, in latest assaults at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda
The summer's eighth and ninth assaults at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda this week targeted women, according to people familiar with the incidents. A 2nd-degree assault reported to Montgomery County police at the mall this past Sunday evening resulted in a female victim being transported to the hospital with serious injuries, including a concussion. On Tuesday night, August 23, 2022 at 8:02 PM, a mall worker called 911 after witnessing a group of five male teenagers or young men attacking a woman on the top level of a mall parking garage.
WJLA
Arrest warrant obtained for suspect of fatal shooting inside Mall at Prince George's
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — The Prince George’s County Police Department on Friday obtained an arrest warrant for the suspect wanted in a fatal shooting at a mall in the City of Hyattsville. earlier this month. This comes after 20-year-old Darrion Herring was found suffering from gunshot...
Police: Father, stepmother arrested for 5-year-old's death in Capitol Heights
WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: The video above was published on Aug. 23, 2022, before the pair were arrested. Graphic Content Warning: The content below may be disturbing for some. A father and stepmother of a 5-year-old girl are now facing charges related to the child's death in Capitol Heights.
arlnow.com
Police: Courthouse parking confrontation leads to gun brandishing
A man upset after being confronted about parking illegally in the Courthouse area allegedly drew a weapon, police say. The incident happened around 6 p.m. yesterday (Wednesday) near the intersection of Clarendon Blvd and N. Troy Street, a couple of blocks downhill from the Courthouse Metro station. “At approximately 6:11...
1 dead, 1 critically hurt in Southeast DC stabbing
WASHINGTON — A man is dead and another is hospitalized with critical injuries following a stabbing in a Southeast D.C. home. Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 100 block of 56th Street Southeast for a report of a stabbing around 1:20 a.m. on Friday. Once on scene they found one man dead on the scene, and another suffering injuries described as critical. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Police: Man with knife arrested after grabbing child in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said they arrested a man who is accused of going up to a group of children, showing them a knife, and grabbing one of the children by the hand. The Fairfax County Police Department tweeted about the incident in the 5000 block of Caryn Ct. in Alexandria […]
NBC Washington
21-Year-Old Killed, 2 Injured in Shootings in DC's Chinatown
A 21-year-old man was killed late Thursday in the Chinatown area of Washington D.C., and less than three hours later, two people were injured in a separate shooting just a block south, police say. Officers heard what sounded like fireworks about 8:15 p.m. near Seventh and I streets NW and...
fox5dc.com
Police exchange gunfire with suspect in Southeast
WASHINGTON - An officer and a suspect exchanged gunfire in Southeast Thursday evening after police were called to the area for a shooting. D.C. police responded to the 3600 block of 6th Street around 8:37 p.m. No victims were found at the scene, and police said one person is in custody.
fox5dc.com
Man stabbed, killed in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON - A man was stabbed and killed early Friday morning in Southeast D.C. Police say they responded to the 100 block of 56th Street around 1:20 a.m. where they found two men with stab wounds. Authorities say one of the men was pronounced dead at the scene. The second...
NE triple shooting may have been retaliation for O Street homicides, police say
WASHINGTON — Chief Robert Contee said a shooting hours after two people were killed in a separate incident in the Truxton Circle neighborhood may have occurred out of retaliation. DC Police arrested three suspects, 29-year-old Kharee Jackson, 36-year-old Pernell Jackson and 35-year-old Charles Turner, after three other people were...
Police: Woman charged in boyfriend's death after hitting him with car
BRANDYWINE, Md. — A woman has been arrested and charged after fatally striking her boyfriend with a car in Prince George's County Saturday night, according to police. Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department responded around 8:45 p.m. to the 6100 block of Floral Park Road, in Brandywine, after receiving a report about a person being trapped underneath a car outside of a home.
alxnow.com
Woman robbed of personal items on W. Reed Avenue in Arlandria
A 29-year-old woman was robbed of personal items by an acquaintance in Arlandria last Wednesday (August 17). The incident occurred in the 100 block of W. Reed Avenue oat around 10 p.m. The area is near the busy intersection of Glebe Road an Mount Vernon Avenue. The victim was not...
Police release names of 2 men killed in quintuple shooting in DC
The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) identified the two men killed in a shooting in Northwest Wednesday that left three other men hurt.
Knife-Wielding Man Apprehended After Grabbing Child In Alexandria: Police (DEVELOPING)
A potentially scary scene nearly played out in Virginia when a man brandishing a knife attempted to grab hold of a child, police announced. Officers from the Fairfax County Police Department responded to the 5000 block of Caryn Court in Alexandria at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, where there was a report of a potential abduction, according to authorities.
WUSA
Man attempts to kidnap girl at knife-point in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Fairfax County Police arrested a man who they say tried to kidnap a girl Wednesday evening. The incident happened on Caryn Court, in the Crystal Woods apartment complex, in Lincolnia, sometime before 6:30 pm. The girl’s father told WUSA9 photojournalist Mario Vizcarra that she had...
fox5dc.com
Man arrested after attempting to abduct child in Alexandria: police
ALEXANDRIA, Va. - A man in Fairfax County is in custody after attempting to abduct a child in Alexandria on Wednesday afternoon. According to Fairfax County Police, the incident happened in the 5000 block of Caryn Court. Police say that a man approached a group of kids in that area,...
fox5dc.com
Father, stepmother charged for death of 5-year-old in Prince George's County
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - A father and stepmother from Prince George's County have been charged in the death of their 5-year-old daughter, according to police. The child, Pradeline Delinois, was found unresponsive by Capitol Heights Police Department officers after they responded to the 5100 block of Cumberland Street on August 18.
fox5dc.com
5 people shot, 2 dead in Northwest DC, officials say; police release photo of suspect vehicle
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - Five people have been shot and two are dead after a shooting in Northwest DC, according to police. Police are responding to 27 O Street NW. The shooting took place around 12:52 p.m. Police confirm the location is a senior living facility, but have not said whether any of the victims were residents.
New images show dad brandishing gun around 1-year-old son, who later accidentally shot himself
WASHINGTON — There are disturbing new images in the death of an 18-month-old boy who allegedly accidentally shot and killed himself playing with his father’s handgun in Southeast D.C. near the end of 2021. In DC Superior Court Wednesday, prosecutors released never-before-seen pictures that show the chaotic moments...
