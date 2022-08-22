Read full article on original website
Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Wilson County! Wilson County Fair Friday, August 26 to Saturday, August 27, various times 945 E. Baddour Pkwy, Lebanon, TN Wilson County- Tennessee State Fair It is the last weekend of the fair! Make sure to make it out to all […] The post Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Wilson County Source.
Tennessee Tribune
Centennial Park Announces Fall Programming
NASHVILLE, TN — As summer temperatures begin to dip and the days grow shorter, Nashville’s own Centennial Park will continue to offer a variety of exciting programs and events this fall. Live music, outdoor recreation, children’s activities, and celebrations of crafts and the visual arts are all on tap and guaranteed to offer a great experience for visitors of all ages.
Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County!. Friday, August 26 to Saturday, August 27, 6:00pm-10:00pm. The City of La Vergne is excited to host a carnival at Veterans Memorial Park in August as a part of the City’s 50th Anniversary celebration. In honor of the City’s 50th Anniversary, the city will provide vouchers for 250 armbands to citizens before the event. Each armband is good for four hours of unlimited rides at the carnival.
Tennessee Tribune
Nashville Community Mourns the Loss of Dr. Ivan Rizzie Davis, Sr., Known for Caring for All
Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)–Ivan Rizzie Davis was born August 4, 1943 in Lansing, Michigan. He was raised in Nashville on the campus of Tennessee A&I (later, Tennessee State University) by his loving parents, Dr. Walter Strother and Ivanetta Hughes Davis. At an early age, Ivan was baptized at First Baptist Church, Capitol Hill. In September 1983, Ivan would follow in his father’s footsteps, and be ordained as a deacon. Before Deacon Ivan, there was Little Ivan. The tales of little Ivan growing up as the son of President Davis are legendary. Despite the watchful eyes of many, Ivan engaged in years of antics including setting a fire in Goodwill Manor (the president’s residence on the campus of TSU); disposing of his textbooks in the campus pond; and regularly taunting the dating co-eds on nightly strolls past his home. Ivan became quite familiar with the discipline imposed by the nuns at St. Vincent DePaul School where he received his early education through eighth grade. Ivan went on to graduate from Father Ryan High School in 1960, where he persevered despite the challenging environment created by desegregation.
WWMT
Housing crisis leaves college student 'homeless' and living in car
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Some Tennessee State University students are staying in hotel rooms instead of dorm rooms due to overflow housing. The University told WZTV the freshman class is the largest in the school’s history. One senior, who would like to remain anonymous, said she's sleeping in...
wgnsradio.com
Locally Owned and Operated Premiere 6 Movie Theater Turns 55! The Theater Remains OPEN as they Wrap Up Major Renovations
(MURFREESBORO, TENN.) Premiere 6, the only locally owned movie theater in Murfreesboro, has been undergoing some major renovations - many of which started towards the latter half of last year…. That was General Manager Shelby Brantly. At the start of 2022, those updates and renovations continued…. The local movie theater...
WSMV
Argument ends in stabbing at Centennial Park
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a stabbing that left a man seriously injured on Thursday morning. According to police at the scene, a man and a woman were in argument that escalated, ultimately leading to the woman stabbing the man. The incident occurred around 10:45 p.m. on Wednesday on West End Avenue, near a cluster of homeless tents in Centennial Park.
Tennessee Tribune
Shaquille O’Neal-Owned Big Chicken Coming Soon to Nashville, Knoxville and Chattanooga
NASHVILLE, TN — Music City is getting its next BIG hit!. Big Chicken, the star-powered fast casual chicken concept founded by Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal, announced today that it has signed a franchise agreement to open its first restaurant in Tennessee with local restauranter Jim Richards. “With...
wgnsradio.com
New Skatepark with Bowl Coming to Murfreesboro Parks
(Murfreesboro, TN) Skateboarders, inline skating enthusiast and more will appreciate the recent news announced by the Murfreesboro Parks & Rec. Department…. That was Rachel Singer with the Parks, talking about the future skatepark. Half-pipe ramps and more will all be a part of the concrete skate park. Thomas Laird, Assistant Director of the Parks, told WGNS…
Tennessee Tribune
MDHA Moving Forward with Dr. White at Helm, Announces New Annual Strategy
NASHVILLE, TN — Dr. Troy White’s one-year anniversary as Executive Director of MDHA is coming with an overhaul of strategic directives aimed at improving the efficiency and effectiveness of the organization. The sixth executive director but the first African American in the role, Dr. White said his experience...
murfreesboro.com
Free Cake for Murfreesboro Residents
On Thursday, September 1, Nothing Bundt Cakes in Murfreesboro is giving away free Confetti Bundtlets (individually packaged miniature bundt cakes) to the first 250 guests at each bakery to celebrate its 25th birthday. The giveaway is part of a national celebration where the bakeries from coast to coast will give out more than 110,000 cakes.
Tennessee Tribune
TSU Alums and National Food Chain Owners Inspire Incoming Freshman With story of Hope, Success
NASHVILLE, TN (TSU News Service) — Clint Gray III and Emmanuel “E.J.” Reed, TSU alums and two of the three owners of a major national restaurant chain, recently inspired incoming freshmen with their message of hope and success during a ceremony on campus. The co-owners of Slim & Husky’s, the famous hip-hop pizza franchise, spoke about how a dream they had in their college dorm kicked off with a $3,000 startup money and grew into building a multi-million-dollar company with branches across the country.
clarksvillenow.com
Granny’s Soul Food joins Chamber of Commerce
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Granny’s Soul Food is now a new member of the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce. Owner James Long said Granny’s is a soul food restaurant with recipes from his side of the family and his son’s mother’s side of the family. “Over the years, both families have been doing a lot of cooking, so we just kind of came together and joined some recipes from both sides of the two families to come up with some amazing stuff,” Long said.
Naomi Judd autopsy released to family
The autopsy for country music star Naomi Judd has been completed by the Davidson County Medical Examiners Office.
High school freshmen show up to Nashville school in stolen SUV
Three Nashville teens are facing charges after showing up to school Thursday morning in a stolen vehicle.
Tennessee Tribune
Tony and Lauren Dungy in Nashville for Book Signing at Nashville International Airport
CAROL STREAM, Ill. — This Friday, August 26, passengers at Nashville International Airport® (BNA®) will have the opportunity to meet Tony and Lauren Dungy and purchase a signed copy of their latest book, Uncommon Influence: Saying Yes to a Purposeful Life. Stellar, an award-winning airport retail operator,...
whopam.com
Motorcyclist flown to Nashville after Clarksville accident
A motorcyclist was flown to a Nashville hospital Wednesday morning following an accident on Madison Street in Clarksville. It happened just after 5 a.m. near Village Way and involved the motorcycle and a car, according to a news release from Clarksville police. The man on the motorcycle, whose name has...
Tennessee NAACP calling for an investigation into Nashville police
Tennessee NAACP officials called for an investigation into the Metro Nashville Police Department, asking for the Department of Justice to look into misconduct.
Father of fallen Brentwood police officer has heart attack on cruise
The father of a Brentwood Police officer who was hit and killed by a drunk driver two years ago has now suffered a heart attack while on vacation.
This Is The Best Italian Restaurant In Tennessee
Taste of Home compiled a list of the best Italian restaurants around the country, including this spot in Tennessee.
