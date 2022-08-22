ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victoria, TX

Victoria Police Department to pay for civilians to attend academy

By Jennifer Flores
 4 days ago
VICTORIA, Texas – The Victoria Police Department will sponsor the Spring 2023 Victoria College Police Academy to help hire civilians.

The VPD will pay for the academy, pay for you to attend the academy and provide a job for you upon graduation from the academy.

You can submit an application online at www.victoriapd.com until Sept. 30. The VPD has more information on their website about the academy. You can also contact David Brogger, Victoria Police Department Senior Officer, via phone at 361-485-3805 or via email at dbrogger@victoriatx.gov.

Here are some important dates:

  • Monday, Aug. 22, 2022 through Friday, Sept. 30, 2022: Applications accepted
  • Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022: Testing by invitation only
  • Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022 through Friday, Oct. 7, 2022: Review boards
  • Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022: Job offers made
  • Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022: Start with VPD
  • Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023: Academy begins
  • Thursday, May 25, 2023: Academy graduation

The Victoria Police Department provided the above information.

The Victoria Police Department provided the above information.

Comments / 0

