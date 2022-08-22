Victoria Police Department to pay for civilians to attend academy

VICTORIA, Texas – The Victoria Police Department will sponsor the Spring 2023 Victoria College Police Academy to help hire civilians.

The VPD will pay for the academy, pay for you to attend the academy and provide a job for you upon graduation from the academy.

You can submit an application online at www.victoriapd.com until Sept. 30. The VPD has more information on their website about the academy. You can also contact David Brogger, Victoria Police Department Senior Officer, via phone at 361-485-3805 or via email at dbrogger@victoriatx.gov.

Here are some important dates:

Monday, Aug. 22, 2022 through Friday, Sept. 30, 2022: Applications accepted

Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022: Testing by invitation only

Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022 through Friday, Oct. 7, 2022: Review boards

Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022: Job offers made

Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022: Start with VPD

Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023: Academy begins

Thursday, May 25, 2023: Academy graduation

The Victoria Police Department provided the above information.

