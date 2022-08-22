ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

TTU women’s coach releases statement months after resignation announcement

By Andrea Payne
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hDOUk_0hQxZlzv00

LUBBOCK, Texas— Former Texas Tech Director of Tennis and head women’s coach Todd Petty released a statement on Monday after announcing his resignation in June.

“My past 15 years at Texas Tech have been some of the most enjoyable and fulfilling times in my life,” Petty said. “Having had the honor of coaching over 100 student-athletes, my philosophy has been consistent: my players are my family.”

According to Texas Tech, Petty left the program due to personal reasons and wanting to spend more time with his family. Petty also said he wanted to step away from coaching collegiate tennis.

Petty made history as the coach with the most match wins in program history. During his time with the Red Raiders, he garnered an overall record of 229-106 in 13 seasons. Petty led the team to two NCAA Elite Eight championships.

“It has been a wonderful journey,” Petty said. “I look forward to the future and what it holds but will always support the Red Raiders.”

Texas Tech began a national search for a new head coach immediately after the resignation announcement.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
everythinglubbock.com

Texas Tech signs athletic director to 8-year extension

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech University announced today (Aug. 26) that it has signed athletic director Kirby Hocutt to an eight-year extension through the 2029-30 season. “I want to thank President Schovanec, Chancellor Mitchell and the Board of Regents for their continued support and confidence in the upward trajectory of our entire athletics department,” said Hocutt. “Our momentum and alignment towards excellence has never been stronger, and our best days are ahead of us.
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

TTU to pay fired Lady Raider coach $740,000+

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech University agreed to pay Marlene Stollings over $740,000 in a settlement reached with the former Lady Raiders head coach, according to court records obtained by EverythingLubbock.com EverythingLubbock.com obtained the settlement document through an open records request. The lawsuit was filed in October 2020 after Stollings was fired from Texas Tech […]
LUBBOCK, TX
athleticbusiness.com

NCAA Reprimands Lubbock Christian Softball Athlete, Coach

Lubbock Christian student-athlete Taylor Franco and coach Daren Hays received a reprimand for misconduct that occurred during the 2022 NCAA Division II Softball Championship. The Division II Softball Committee originally issued the reprimand and other penalties that Lubbock Christian appealed to the Division II Appeals Subcommittee, which reviewed relevant materials, video, correspondence and statements made during a hearing.
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lubbock, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
City
Lubbock, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Watch: Texas Tech kicks off centennial celebration

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech University kicked off its centennial celebration Thursday. It was announced Thursday that the Goin’ Band from Raiderland would perform in the 2023 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade. Related Story: TTU’s Goin’ Band from Raiderland to perform in 2023 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade After the announcement, Texas Tech President Lawrence Schovanec answered […]
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

A closer look at the pattern of TTU women’s head coaches leaving

LUBBOCK, Texas — On June 30, Texas Tech University’s most-winning women’s tennis head coach resigned from his duties.  Per Texas Tech Athletics, Todd Petty announced his resignation due to wanting to spend more time with his family. Petty released a statement on Twitter Monday, just under two months after his resignation. Petty’s statement said in […]
LUBBOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ttu#Texas Tech#The Red Raiders#Nexstar Media Inc#Everythinglubbock Com
FMX 94.5

5 Way Overrated Things About Lubbock, Texas

Just because these things are listed as overrated doesn't mean they're not great. Ohh, I'm about to step in it. I'm sure the trolls will say, "well...you're overrated!" So let me say that I am the first to agree with you. I'm the perfect example of something that is tops in Lubbock but would be swallowed up in a lot of other places.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Retired Lubbock Justice of the Peace passes away

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Jim Dulin, a retired Justice of the Peace of Precinct 2 in Lubbock, passed away yesterday. “It is with a heavy heart to inform everyone of the loss of retired Justice of the Peace, Honorable Jim Dulin. Jim passed away yesterday and in speaking with his sons, service arrangements are pending at this time. Please keep his children and their families in your prayers,” said County Judge Curtis Parrish in a statement today.
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

TTU’s Goin’ Band from Raiderland to perform in 2023 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech University’s Goin’ Band from Raiderland is to perform at the 97th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Macy’s Creative Producer, Wesley Whatley announced on Thursday. The parade is set to be held on November 23, 2023. Whately also presented $10,000 from Macy’s to the Goin’ Band. The following is a statement […]
LUBBOCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
Sports
Texas Tech University
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
FMX 94.5

Everybody’s Big Mad About Student Loan Forgiveness

I don't know about you, but everyone on my Facebook feed is fighting about student loans. Let's start with something that parallels this just a bit. I was invited to walk-on at several places to play college football. I promise you if there would have been $25,000 per player promised like they're doing now at Texas Tech, not only would I have done it, but my hungry-ass would have secured a spot on a team. Not having that opportunity changed the course of my life, but I'm not mad about it.
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Zepeda appointed to fill District 5 vacancy on Lubbock ISD Board of Trustees

The following is a press release from the Lubbock Independent School District: LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Lubbock ISD’s Board of Trustees appointed Kristopher Zepeda to serve as the District 5 representative at this morning’s meeting. Zepeda will serve the remainder of Scot Mayfield’s unexpired term through May 2024. Mayfield resigned this summer. In addition […]
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Exciting changes to expect in Downtown Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas – The downtown Lubbock area has experienced a boom in recent years with new hotels, restaurants, and other businesses. So what else can Lubbockites look forward to? While Texas Tech starts classes Thursday, about seven blocks away where City Hall used to stand is a new campus – South Plains College Downtown Center. […]
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Here at EverythingLubbock.com, we tell local news, weather and sports stories for Lubbock and the South Plains.

 https://www.everythinglubbock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy