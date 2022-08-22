Read full article on original website
Related
WLUC
Thunderstorms to develop later today
A stalled front across the area will be the spark for showers and thunderstorms to develop later on this afternoon and evening. Some will be slow moving producing moderate to heavy rain in a few spots. Otherwise, no big severe weather is expected. Showers will linger tomorrow morning. It will clear out from west to east. Then, drier conditions are expected for the end of the week. Another disturbance will bring times of showers for the end of the weekend into next week.
WLUC
DNR urges waterfowl hunters to use caution, expects fall avian influenza surge
UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources asks all hunters to be observant and careful when harvesting and handling wild birds, due to the presence of the highly pathogenic avian influenza virus. Although the rate of positive HPAI detections has slowed this summer, a recent uptick...
WLUC
Civil Air Patrol trained for search and rescue, and disaster relief in Upper Peninsula
NEWBERRY, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Wing, Civil Air Patrol conducted a joint Search and Rescue and Disaster Relief Exercise Mission based at the Luce County Airport the weekend of August 19-21. This mission, called Operation Newberry, involved aircraft and ground teams from across the State, was designed to utilize the latest technology in Search and Rescue, Geographic Information Systems Topographic Software, (GIS-topo) as well as replicate the real-world taskings that some Michigan Wing members recently experienced as they worked on the State of Kentucky flooding response earlier this month.
WLUC
Two second half goals help NMU Women’s Soccer over Saint Cloud State
SAINT CLOUD, Minn. (WLUC) - A pair of second half goals from junior Brenna Musser and sophomore Justina L’Esperance powered the women’s soccer team to a season-opening victory over St. Cloud State on Thursday, August 25. Musser got the ‘Cats on the board first, finding room between the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLUC
Gov. Whitmer urges UP residents to apply for Home Heating Credit by Sept. 30
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Tax credits are not just for tax season. The Community Economic Development Association of Michigan (CEDAM) is encouraging low-to moderate-income residents across the state to apply for the Home Heating Credit before the deadline of September 30, 2022. Each year, the Home Heating Credit is available...
WLUC
Schools respond to end of nationwide free meal program
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The beginning of a new school year brings a big change for lunches, as the nationwide free school meal program has ended. Experts fear students won’t get the nutrition they need without the universal free lunch program. The meals were offered nationwide in response to increased food insecurity caused by the pandemic.
WLUC
AG Nessel: Beware of scammers taking advantage of Federal Student Loan Debt Forgiveness Program
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel wants to warn Michiganders to be on the lookout for potential scammers seeking to take advantage of borrowers pursuing new sweeping student loan debt relief recently announced by the Biden Administration. Here are the highlights of the announced loan debt relief:
Comments / 0