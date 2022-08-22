A stalled front across the area will be the spark for showers and thunderstorms to develop later on this afternoon and evening. Some will be slow moving producing moderate to heavy rain in a few spots. Otherwise, no big severe weather is expected. Showers will linger tomorrow morning. It will clear out from west to east. Then, drier conditions are expected for the end of the week. Another disturbance will bring times of showers for the end of the weekend into next week.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO