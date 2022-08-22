ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia tests positive for COVID-19

By CBSLA Staff
 4 days ago

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (Aug. 22 PM Edition) 02:04

Long Beach Mayor and congressional candidate Robert Garcia announced Monday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Garcia took to Twitter Monday saying, "I tested positive this morning for Covid for the first time since the pandemic started. I have light symptoms and otherwise feel fine. I plan to rest and work from home this week. Grateful to be vaccinated and boosted."

In July 2020, Garcia's mother, Gabriella O'Donnell, died from the virus. His stepfather, Greg O'Donnell, died two weeks later.

In November, Garcia will square off against Republican John Brisco in the race to represent the reconfigured 42nd Congressional District.

IN THIS ARTICLE
