Dothan, AL

Alabama Man Wins $1,000,000 On Florida Lottery $50 Scratch-Off

By Jake Grissom
The Free Press - TFP
 4 days ago
The Florida Lottery announced that Thomas Fotopoulos, 53, of Dothan, Alabama claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00.

Fotopoulos shared that he has enjoyed playing the Florida Lottery since 1988. “I’ve been playing the Florida Lottery since it began. I just had a feeling about the 500X THE CASH game. I still can’t believe it!”

Fotopoulos purchased his winning ticket from Fortune Liquors, located at 5878 Highway 231 in Campbellton. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $50 game, 500X THE CASH , features a top prize of $25 million–the largest ever offered on a Florida Scratch-Off game–and the best odds to become an instant millionaire! The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.

Scratch-Off games are an important part of the Lottery’s portfolio of games, comprising approximately 77 percent of ticket sales and generating more than $1.8 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in fiscal year 2021-22.

The Free Press - TFP

