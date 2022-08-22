Read full article on original website
WITN
Lenoir County SPCA breaks ground on new facility
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Lenoir County SPCA has been helping animals for more than ten years, and soon they’ll have a brand new space to keep doing just that. The county’s SPCA has seen more and more animals come through their doors since it opened. That’s why its staff are celebrating the start of construction on a new place to continue their work.
WITN
New area code coming to Onslow & Duplin counties; customers can keep existing one
ONSLOW & DUPLIN COUNTIES, N.C. (WITN) - A new area code is coming to Onslow and Duplin counties, but government officials make clear that customers can keep their existing one. The North Carolina Utilities Commission says the 472 area code will serve the same geographic area currently served by the...
WITN
25 years of reporting in ENC: Remembering the worst hurricane I covered
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) -When I first moved to eastern Carolina in 1997 hurricanes weren’t something I thought much about. I grew up in Pennsylvania and lived for a while in West Virginia so the extreme cold and snow were the types of severe weather I was accustomed to. That all changed when I moved here.
WITN
Man charged in Surf City hemp shop murder makes court appearance
BURGAW, N.C. (WITN) - A man who is accused of killing a woman at a Surf City hemp shop will be held without bond. Charles Haywood made a brief first court appearance this afternoon in Burgaw. The 22-year-old man is accused of robbing Margaret Bracey and killing the 42-year-old woman...
WITN
Deputies looking for man who broke into home in Craven County on Thursday
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county are asking for your help in identifying a man who broke into a home on Thursday. Craven County deputies released surveillance photos of the man who they say broke into the home on Hudnell Road in Ernul around 1:00 p.m.
WITN
Thieves jack truck, trailer, and several motorcycles throughout Jacksonville
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Eastern Carolina are looking for the people responsible for several automobile thefts throughout Onslow County. Onslow County Sheriff’s office says on Thursday morning a Chevrolet Silverado was stolen from the Ashley Park Apartments off of Country Club Road in Jacksonville. The truck is silver with a black hood.
WITN
Surf City police identify man charged in woman’s murder
SURF CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Surf City police confirm a woman was killed last night at a business, and that they have a suspect in custody. At an afternoon news conference, Chief Phil Voorhees said 42-year-old Margaret Bracey was killed at the Exotic Hemp Company on Highway 50. Voorhees says...
WITN
Town of Wallace and veteran honor teen after returning American flag that blew down
WALLACE, N.C. (WITN) -It was a simple act caught on a doorbell camera as a teenager stopped to pick up an American flag that had blown down, sparking an emotional meeting. David Martin is the man who lives at the house where the flag blew down. He’s an Iraq and Afghanistan War veteran. When he saw the young man stop, pick up his flag, and place it back on his porch, he set out on a mission to find him and thank him.
WITN
WHO AM I? Woman is suspect in theft from adult business
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Jacksonville police have released surveillance photos of a woman they say is a suspect in a theft at an adult novelty store. The Jacksonville Police Department says the theft happened at Priscilla McCall’s on Aug. 18th. Anyone who knows the identity of the woman in...
WITN
Montford Point Marine Association to recognize first Black Marines
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Montford Point Marine Association will honor and recognize the first Black Marines who enlisted during World War II this morning in Jacksonville. The event will take place Thursday at 8:00 a.m. at the Montford Point Marine Memorial in Lejeune Gardens. The observance will remember and honor...
WITN
Craven County Sheriff’s Office announces 36 drug arrests in 3 months
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Craven County Sheriff’s Office says it has arrested 36 people on 57 felony charges between May and July of this year on charges ranging from drug trafficking to possession of a stolen firearm. The sheriff’s office announced at its Wednesday morning press conference...
WITN
Candlelight vigil to honor U.S. service members killed in Kabul one year ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -An non-profit in Jacksonville is hosting a candlelight vigil to honor the loss of 13 U.S. service members and others killed in the Kabul, Afghanistan airport attack one year ago. Of those 13 killed, 11 Marines, one Army, and one Navy. One of the Marines was stationed...
WITN
Stolen automobiles in Jacksonville
Truck and Trailer stolen from Jacksonville apartment complex. Morehead City firefighters rescue man, two dogs from burning home. Suspects wanted for vandalizing military aircrafts on display. Updated: Aug. 22, 2022 at 3:31 PM UTC. Havelock vandalism suspects wanted for damaging military aircrafts. Carolina Panthers new uniform combination. Updated: Jul. 19,...
WITN
Havelock man gets 15 years in prison for trafficking heroin & fentanyl
HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - A Havelock man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for trafficking fentanyl and heroin from June 2017 through July 2019. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Michael Hill pled guilty to the charges on March 29, 2021. Federal prosecutors say that according to evidence,...
