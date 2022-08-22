ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pender County, NC

Lenoir County SPCA breaks ground on new facility

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Lenoir County SPCA has been helping animals for more than ten years, and soon they’ll have a brand new space to keep doing just that. The county’s SPCA has seen more and more animals come through their doors since it opened. That’s why its staff are celebrating the start of construction on a new place to continue their work.
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
25 years of reporting in ENC: Remembering the worst hurricane I covered

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) -When I first moved to eastern Carolina in 1997 hurricanes weren’t something I thought much about. I grew up in Pennsylvania and lived for a while in West Virginia so the extreme cold and snow were the types of severe weather I was accustomed to. That all changed when I moved here.
KINSTON, NC
Man charged in Surf City hemp shop murder makes court appearance

BURGAW, N.C. (WITN) - A man who is accused of killing a woman at a Surf City hemp shop will be held without bond. Charles Haywood made a brief first court appearance this afternoon in Burgaw. The 22-year-old man is accused of robbing Margaret Bracey and killing the 42-year-old woman...
SURF CITY, NC
Thieves jack truck, trailer, and several motorcycles throughout Jacksonville

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Eastern Carolina are looking for the people responsible for several automobile thefts throughout Onslow County. Onslow County Sheriff’s office says on Thursday morning a Chevrolet Silverado was stolen from the Ashley Park Apartments off of Country Club Road in Jacksonville. The truck is silver with a black hood.
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
Surf City police identify man charged in woman’s murder

SURF CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Surf City police confirm a woman was killed last night at a business, and that they have a suspect in custody. At an afternoon news conference, Chief Phil Voorhees said 42-year-old Margaret Bracey was killed at the Exotic Hemp Company on Highway 50. Voorhees says...
SURF CITY, NC
Town of Wallace and veteran honor teen after returning American flag that blew down

WALLACE, N.C. (WITN) -It was a simple act caught on a doorbell camera as a teenager stopped to pick up an American flag that had blown down, sparking an emotional meeting. David Martin is the man who lives at the house where the flag blew down. He’s an Iraq and Afghanistan War veteran. When he saw the young man stop, pick up his flag, and place it back on his porch, he set out on a mission to find him and thank him.
WALLACE, NC
WHO AM I? Woman is suspect in theft from adult business

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Jacksonville police have released surveillance photos of a woman they say is a suspect in a theft at an adult novelty store. The Jacksonville Police Department says the theft happened at Priscilla McCall’s on Aug. 18th. Anyone who knows the identity of the woman in...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
Montford Point Marine Association to recognize first Black Marines

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Montford Point Marine Association will honor and recognize the first Black Marines who enlisted during World War II this morning in Jacksonville. The event will take place Thursday at 8:00 a.m. at the Montford Point Marine Memorial in Lejeune Gardens. The observance will remember and honor...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
Stolen automobiles in Jacksonville

Truck and Trailer stolen from Jacksonville apartment complex. Morehead City firefighters rescue man, two dogs from burning home. Suspects wanted for vandalizing military aircrafts on display. Updated: Aug. 22, 2022 at 3:31 PM UTC. Havelock vandalism suspects wanted for damaging military aircrafts. Carolina Panthers new uniform combination. Updated: Jul. 19,...
JACKSONVILLE, NC

