First helmets, now players: Collinwood’s season could be in jeopardy

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Collinwood High School football team missed their first game last week due to a helmet shortage , but the team might now face another obstacle.

According to the Cleveland Metropolitan School District, the team is currently at the minimum requirement of only 13 players.

School officials say the athletic director and football coach are worried that, if players get exhausted or injured, they won’t have any substitutes.

Collinwood is working to recruit more players in hopes of playing this season.

Shortly after canceling the first game of the season against Akron North, Collinwood received the reconditioned helmets that they needed.

They’re scheduled to face Shaw High School at home on Sept. 2.

