Stanton, TN

WBBJ

Multi-vehicle wreck shuts down traffic on Interstate 40

JACKSON, Tenn. — A wreck on Interstate 40 closed both lanes of traffic in Madison County Wednesday morning. The wreck occurred near mile marker 88 and involved multiple vehicles, including semi-trucks. Our crews arrived to find ambulances, fire officials and law enforcement at the site of the collision. A...
MADISON COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

State highway in West Tenn. closes for road pavement makeover

STANTON, Tenn. (WMC) - An east-west state highway in West Tennessee will close starting Monday for a full depth pavement makeover. Tennessee Department of Transportation contract crews will close State Route 179 from US-79 to the Tipton County line for approximately eight weeks. According to TDOT, only local residents and...
TIPTON COUNTY, TN
WREG

County Commissioner narrowly escapes injury on interstate

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Shelby County Commissioner Reginald Milton said his car’s sunroof was smashed to pieces after he believes a large object was dropped from an interstate overpass. Milton said it happened Tuesday morning he drove along I-240 under the Getwell overpass. “I think I noticed someone, you know when you’re not paying attention, it looked like […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

MLGW resuming disconnections starting Monday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The hot temperatures and rising prices caused MLGW to put a pause on disconnections. Starting Monday, August 29, the utility company will resume disconnecting customers who haven’t paid their bills. After shockingly high bills the last few months and on top of record-high gas prices, MLGW gave customers a reprieve, saying it […]
WREG

Shots fired, crash at Southeast Memphis car dealership

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in custody after Memphis police said he fired shots near a deputy and then crashed into a car dealership parking lot.  An overnight officer on routine patrol in the area of Raines and Shelby Drive in Hickory Hill heard shots fired around 4 a.m., MPD Assistant Chief Crowe said. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Firefighter injured in overnight crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis firefighter was hurt and taken to the hospital after a crash on the I-55 and I-240 split overnight. The crash left drivers stuck in the traffic around midnight just before the I-55 split near Brooks Road in South Memphis. MPD had the three left lanes closed as crews worked to […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Lexington Progress

Earthquakes Blamed for Recent Water Leaks

Lexington Utility workers were busy last week repairing several water leaks around the system. Between Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, the system responded to about a dozen leaks, according to Lexington Utilities General Manager Michael Hopper. “In my 15 years I have not seen this many leaks in such a short...
LEXINGTON, TN
WREG

Where’s Wanda? County clerk still nowhere to be found

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– There’s still no sign of Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert. The embattled clerk has been under fire for what many call an untimely vacation after a backlog at her office caused a week-long shutdown. At the main Shelby County Clerk’s Office, some visitors had no idea the entire place was closed. They showed […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Kait 8

St. Francis County deadly crash

St. FRANCIS COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) -One person is dead after an 18-wheeler-involved crash. An Arkansas State Police preliminary crash report says Allen L. Evans, a 70-year-old man from Memphis, died after his 1992 Ford Club Wagon was hit by an 18-wheeler. Saturday evening a 1989 Volvo 740 Series was towing...
SAINT FRANCIS COUNTY, AR
WBBJ

Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — One person has died after being struck by a vehicle in Jackson Wednesday night. The Jackson Fire Department says they received a call at 10:15 p.m. of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle at the intersection of the 45 Bypass and Airways Boulevard. Upon arrival, the...
JACKSON, TN
WREG

One man shot in Northaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found suffering from a gunshot wound in Northaven on Friday morning, the the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said. A man was taken to Regional One Hospital for treatment. His current condition is unknown. Details are still coming in at this time and WREG will update as more information becomes […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WATN Local Memphis

WATN Local Memphis

Memphis, TN
Memphis local news

