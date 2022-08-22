Read full article on original website
Be prepared for possible delays along I-55 for the next few weeks
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Drivers, be prepared for delays if you are headed along I-55 and Crump Blvd. in Memphis over the next few weeks. The Tennessee Department of Transportation said crews will be performing major work involving lane closures and shifts along Interstate 55. Starting Monday, August 29, 2022,...
WBBJ
Multi-vehicle wreck shuts down traffic on Interstate 40
JACKSON, Tenn. — A wreck on Interstate 40 closed both lanes of traffic in Madison County Wednesday morning. The wreck occurred near mile marker 88 and involved multiple vehicles, including semi-trucks. Our crews arrived to find ambulances, fire officials and law enforcement at the site of the collision. A...
actionnews5.com
State highway in West Tenn. closes for road pavement makeover
STANTON, Tenn. (WMC) - An east-west state highway in West Tennessee will close starting Monday for a full depth pavement makeover. Tennessee Department of Transportation contract crews will close State Route 179 from US-79 to the Tipton County line for approximately eight weeks. According to TDOT, only local residents and...
County Commissioner narrowly escapes injury on interstate
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Shelby County Commissioner Reginald Milton said his car’s sunroof was smashed to pieces after he believes a large object was dropped from an interstate overpass. Milton said it happened Tuesday morning he drove along I-240 under the Getwell overpass. “I think I noticed someone, you know when you’re not paying attention, it looked like […]
MLGW resuming disconnections starting Monday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The hot temperatures and rising prices caused MLGW to put a pause on disconnections. Starting Monday, August 29, the utility company will resume disconnecting customers who haven’t paid their bills. After shockingly high bills the last few months and on top of record-high gas prices, MLGW gave customers a reprieve, saying it […]
Shots fired, crash at Southeast Memphis car dealership
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in custody after Memphis police said he fired shots near a deputy and then crashed into a car dealership parking lot. An overnight officer on routine patrol in the area of Raines and Shelby Drive in Hickory Hill heard shots fired around 4 a.m., MPD Assistant Chief Crowe said. […]
Drivers, be prepared for lane closures on I-40 bridge in September
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Drivers be aware: the I-40 Hernando de Soto bridge over the Mississippi River in Memphis will have lane closures for about four weeks starting Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, due to inspections. The Arkansas Department of Transportation said the work will require alternating single outside lane closures...
Firefighter injured in overnight crash
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis firefighter was hurt and taken to the hospital after a crash on the I-55 and I-240 split overnight. The crash left drivers stuck in the traffic around midnight just before the I-55 split near Brooks Road in South Memphis. MPD had the three left lanes closed as crews worked to […]
Lexington Progress
Earthquakes Blamed for Recent Water Leaks
Lexington Utility workers were busy last week repairing several water leaks around the system. Between Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, the system responded to about a dozen leaks, according to Lexington Utilities General Manager Michael Hopper. “In my 15 years I have not seen this many leaks in such a short...
Where’s Wanda? County clerk still nowhere to be found
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– There’s still no sign of Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert. The embattled clerk has been under fire for what many call an untimely vacation after a backlog at her office caused a week-long shutdown. At the main Shelby County Clerk’s Office, some visitors had no idea the entire place was closed. They showed […]
1 dead, 1 critically injured after crash on Sam Cooper Boulevard, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead and another critically injured after a crash on Sam Cooper Boulevard. The crash happened Thursday at Sam Cooper and High Point Terrace, east of Highland. Memphis Police officers responded to a three-car crash just after 11 a.m. According to MPD, one victim...
Kait 8
St. Francis County deadly crash
St. FRANCIS COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) -One person is dead after an 18-wheeler-involved crash. An Arkansas State Police preliminary crash report says Allen L. Evans, a 70-year-old man from Memphis, died after his 1992 Ford Club Wagon was hit by an 18-wheeler. Saturday evening a 1989 Volvo 740 Series was towing...
Family of 13-year-old struck by truck asking for safer school zones, more charges
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Just a day after a 13-year-old girl was hit by a truck and later died, her family is asking for changes to be made for a safer walk home. Tai’ana Stribling was walking home on Wednesday near the intersection of Winchester Road and Castleman Street as she was leaving Wooddale Middle School.
WBBJ
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — One person has died after being struck by a vehicle in Jackson Wednesday night. The Jackson Fire Department says they received a call at 10:15 p.m. of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle at the intersection of the 45 Bypass and Airways Boulevard. Upon arrival, the...
Opinion | All MLGW customers should benefit from whatever decision MGLW makes about TVA | Otis Sanford
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the biggest public policy decisions in decades for Memphis and Shelby County is just around the corner. It’s the decision by Memphis Light Gas and Water Division whether to stop buying electricity from the Tennessee Valley Authority. The issue has been debated back...
Shelby County housing market trends greatly improving as of late
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There's promising signs the Memphis area housing crunch is easing up lately, compared to this spring and early summer. We've been telling you for months about strains in the market that kept homeownership out of reach for many and offered solutions. Now, with more homes available,...
theenergymix.com
U.S. Utility Giant to Truck Toxic Coal Ash Through Black Neighbourhood in Memphis￼
For redlined communities like one in South Memphis, Tennessee, a win for grassroots advocates against environmental racism can be quickly followed by new threats and greater losses. Residents of an 80% Black community were able to stop two oil and gas industry giants from building a pipeline under their neighbourhood,...
CANCELED: MPD searches for man with schizophrenia who walked away from care home
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — UPDATE: 7:36 A.M. MPD has canceled a City Watch for 22-year-old Adahnis Jenkins. No further details were released. The Memphis Police Department (MPD) has issued a City Watch alert for a missing man with schizophrenia. Adahnis Jenkins, 22, was last seen Thursday morning in the 3200...
Man in custody after shots fired, car crash on Winchester, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in custody after a car crash early Friday morning. The crash happened at Winchester and Quince near a Toyota dealership. According to Dan Crowe, Assistant Chief of the Memphis Police Department (MPD), around 4 a.m., an officer was on routine patrol when he heard gunshots.
One man shot in Northaven
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found suffering from a gunshot wound in Northaven on Friday morning, the the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said. A man was taken to Regional One Hospital for treatment. His current condition is unknown. Details are still coming in at this time and WREG will update as more information becomes […]
