VanEck tried twice before: SEC postpones decision on its third bitcoin ETF
The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has rescheduled its decision on whether to approve a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund proposed by investment giant VanEck. The regulator pushed the deadline to make a decision on the proposed ETF by another 45-day period, until October 11. A decision was expected no earlier than August 27, nearly two months from the time the New York-based asset management firm submitted its application for the fund.
Coinbase to launch ‘Nano’ ether futures contract via 6 brokers
Coinbase, the most popular US platform to buy and sell cryptocurrencies, is set to launch its second micro-sized cryptocurrency derivative product on August 29. Roughly two months after the launch of its ‘nano’ Bitcoin futures, Coinbase is bringing another level of diversification to cryptocurrency traders with a similar Ether futures contract. The move gives investors the opportunity to buy a contract linked to the price of one-tenth of ether.
Cboe names Interactive Brokers, Robinhood, tastytrade, among potential equity partners in crypto business
Besides the crypto spot and futures exchange and clearinghouse by ErisX, Cboe Digital plans to develop a benchmark data stream to help market participants evaluate the appropriateness of crypto execution prices. Cboe has announced a number of leading retail and institutional intermediaries, liquidity providers and brokers that may become equity...
Crypto derivatives industry expects more pain, regulation, banks on DeFi – Acuiti report
More near term pain is expected, but a key takeaway from the report was long-term optimism about the market’s prospects. Acuiti, a provider of market intelligence for the global derivatives market, has released the Acuiti Crypto Derivatives Managers’ Insight Report, a quarterly report based on a survey of the Acuiti Crypto Derivatives Expert Network of senior executives operating within crypto derivatives markets.
FPG brings Wells Fargo, JP Morgan top executive Peter Eliades to US crypto prime broker
FPG chose Peter Eliades for his elite electronic trading experience as the firm looks toward its newest client segment of traditional asset managers. Crypto prime broker Floating Point Group (FPG) has appointed Peter Eliades as Head of Distribution, in charge of overseeing sales and business development teams in the U.S. and APAC regions, reporting to co-founder Kevin March.
Coinme adds six cryptos to offering available on Coinstar kiosks
“Different coins serve different purposes, and we’re excited to continue serving our customers with a menu of coins representing approximately 70% of the total crypto market cap.”. Coinme has added cash onramps to another six cryptos: Chainlink, Dogecoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Lumens and Polygon. The additional offering is available for...
GFE Markets Review 2022 – Is GFE Markets Scam or a Good Broker?
Read our GFE Markets review today to learn all you need to know about GFE Markets before signing up with the broker (gfemarkets.com) GFE Markets is a top-level brokerage platform with amazing features. Crypto has become a mainstream investment vehicle, and it’s no surprise that traders are looking for reliable trading centers. Even after the crypto market crash, some traders still use crypto as an asset and now it has started to recover. If you are interested in trading then GFE Markets is surely a suitable platform for you.
Iran seizes 10,000 cryptocurrency mining devices
Iranian authorities have announced the seizure of nearly 10,000 illegal cryptocurrency mining devices over the last five months. Kambiz Nazerian, head of Tehran Electricity Distribution Company, said that since the beginning of the Persian calendar year, which started on March 21, inspectors in different districts of the Iranian capital have shut down tens of illegal mining farms.
SIX Group’s SDX Web3 Services launches non-custodial Ethereum staking
“The strong demand for our staking offering shows the institutional market’s readiness and need for secure and trusted services such as our Web3 offering.”. SDX Web3 Services has gone live with its non-custodial Ethereum staking service in a milestone move for the newly launched business unit from SIX Digital Exchange.
Digital yuan pilot expanded to cover public transport tickets
In another a major leap forward for the e-CNY – also known as the digital yuan, Chinese authorities have broadened the range of public services included in its pilot project. Two cities in Zhejiang province — Guanzhou and Ningbo — have begun experimenting with the digital RMB for paying...
WakeUp Labs uses Rootstock for water savings NFT with Kilimo
“We are excited because Kilimo’s technology will allow farmers to receive income for saving water, and simultaneously companies can offset their water footprint.”. Rootstock-powered WakeUp Labs has partnered with agriculture specialist Kilimo in order to develop the technology infrastructure for generating water-saving certificates using non-fungible tokens (NFTs). NFTs represent...
