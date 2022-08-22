ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point, NC

Your Pie Pizza opens

By ENTERPRISE STAFF
High Point Enterprise
High Point Enterprise
 4 days ago

HIGH POINT — Your Pie Pizza is opening its new High Point restaurant this week at Shoppes at the Palladium at 2513 Eastchester Drive.

It’s kicking off with a special event benefiting the United Way of Greater High Point that started Monday and continues through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

